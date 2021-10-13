CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Wilson is going to be all right

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe questions have been coming in for Zach Wilson as fast and furious as the NFL pass rushers he’s trying to escape from each week. Why has he been so inaccurate on short and intermediate passes?. Why has he started so slowly every week?. Has his confidence wavered?. Don’t worry...

nypost.com

Yardbarker

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson named Rookie of the Week

Zach Wilson must be feeling downright bubbly after guiding the New York Jets to a come-from-behind victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. He now has the award to prove it. Wilson has been named the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for Week 4 action, an award...
NFL
chatsports.com

Zach Wilson impresses his Jets teammates in victory over Titans

Zach Wilson’s long touchdown pass to Corey Davis was even more mind blowing after the Jets saw it on tape Monday. Wilson rolled right and directed Davis to go deep, and fired a 53-yard strike to his receiver in the end zone. Wilson’s accuracy, vision and arm strength wowed running back Tevin Coleman.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Zach Wilson’s deep passing numbers are mesmerizing

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson is lighting it up in the deep range. There is a vast array of things that New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson must improve on before he can reach his full potential. With that being said, there is one thing that Wilson is...
NFL
Matt Ryan
Mac Jones
Peyton Manning
wmleader.com

Zach Wilson’s touchdown bomb wasn’t what impressed Jets most

While Zach Wilson’s 53-yard touchdown bomb to Corey Davis will lead all the highlight shows, Jets coach Robert Saleh was more impressed with less sexy throws. “What gets lost in the excitement of the explosive plays that he generated was … I think it was 14 of his 18 completions were [thrown] for 7 yards or less,” Saleh said. “He didn’t get hit, there were balls getting in and out of his hands. He had, I don’t have a QB rating in front of me or anything, but I know he was very efficient, and he can play that style of ball. And there was even more to be had in those situations, as we’re all aware that third down to close out the game, the shallow cross to [Ryan Griffin] to close out the game, there are opportunities for even more, which he’ll get better at.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets Zach Wilson is a Big Problem for Falcons Defense

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New York Jets and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in London on Sunday morning. Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, and he has played like a spectacularly talented rookie through the Jets first four games. He leads the NFL in...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Zach Wilson displayed his elite traits in first NFL win | NY Jets Film

Zach Wilson blends rare talent with a fearless mindset. Let me take you back. It’s Sept. 7, 2019, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Over 92,000 people gather into a deafening Neyland Stadium to watch the BYU Cougars take on the Tennessee Volunteers. The visiting BYU team is lead by their young sophomore quarterback, Zach Wilson.
NFL
#Jets#American Football#Chargers#Burrow
New York Post

Zach Wilson highlights unlike anything Jets teammate had ever seen

Keelan Cole had never before seen anything like what Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson pulled off Sunday, at least not from a teammate. In terms of bars to clear, Cole’s praise of Wilson is probably closer to lifting a foot over the low bar. After all, the Jets wideout played four seasons in Jacksonville, catching passes from the likes of Blake Bortles, Chad Henne and Gardner Minshew.
NFL
chatsports.com

Falcons’ weak DBs offer Zach Wilson a chance at another explosive outing

After facing a gauntlet of three elite defenses to begin the season, Zach Wilson and the New York Jets drew a mediocre Tennessee Titans defense in Week 4 and took full advantage, dropping a season-high 27 points (more than the 20 points they had on the season coming into the game).
NFL
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Protecting Zach Wilson better makes Jets' offensive line happy

The Jets’ offensive line is going into the bye week feeling much better about themselves than at the start of the season. The front five faced plenty of criticism and scrutiny after Zach Wilson was sacked six times in Week 1 and nine more times over the next two games. But in the last two, Wilson has been sacked just three times.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Sorry Coach: The Jets Need Zach Wilson To Be Exciting, Not Boring

“It’s ok to play a boring game of football.”. Those were the words of Jets head coach Robert Saleh about his quarterback after the team’s Week 2 loss to the Patriots. That game was a nightmare for Zach Wilson who threw four interceptions in his regular season debut in front of his home fans.
NFL
chatsports.com

NY Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons halftime report: Zach Wilson struggling mightily

PASSING: Zach Wilson (5 of 13, 42 yards, 1 INT) RUSHING: Michael Carter (5 carries, 20 yards) RECEIVING: Corey Davis (2 receptions, 17 yards) PASSING: Matt Ryan (18 of 27, 189 yards, 2 TD) RUSHING: Cordarrelle Patterson (8 carries, 42 yards) RECEIVING: Kyle Pitts (6 receptions, 64 yards, TD) First...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Will Zach Wilson and the Jets Offense Keep Its Positive Momentum vs. the Falcons?

Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets. Today's question: Will Zach Wilson and the Jets Offense Keep Its Positive Momentum vs. the Falcons?. EA: Yes. I like this matchup for the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Zach Wilson’s struggles doom offense again, Jets lose in London

There was hope; there was optimism coming off the Jets’ huge Week 4 win over Tennessee — their first of the 2021 season. The offense looked better, and so did rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who put together his best game as a pro (297 yards and two touchdowns). Momentum is...
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets coach Robert Saleh believes Zach Wilson will get better with experience

Video of Zach Wilson’s first five games of his NFL career won’t be sent to Canton anytime soon. Wilson has looked overmatched, as most rookie quarterbacks do in the NFL. But Robert Saleh remains confident that with time on the job, Wilson will become the quarterback the Jets believe he can be. Saleh compared the start of Wilson’s career to Josh Allen’s.
NFL

