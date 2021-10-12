The power of poetry

Since the pandemic, many people have been experiencing spikes in depression and anxiety. Mental Health America, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing mental health awareness, screened over 800,000 people for anxiety and depression from January to September 2020. People are suffering from depression and anxiety now more than ever: especially youth.
Dear Students— Emilia Phillips, this fall’s visiting poet, will judge our poetry contest this year. Emilia is the author of four books of poems and teaches in the MFA Program at UNC-Greensboro. Please send one or two poems to me at boylek@elon.edu. Be sure to include your name on the...
ASHBURNHAM — The Beals Memorial Library in Winchendon has announced that local area poet Mark Fisher of Ashburnham has been selected as a finalist in the 2021 Beals Prize for Poetry. Now in its second year, the competition drew the attention of 44 poets from around the commonwealth. “The award...
Donna Padgett is a wife, mother, and hard worker. She was in her 20s when she discovered she had a passion for writing poems. Padgett has been married for 48 years and has three grown children. Over the years she has worked at Northeast Alabama Community College, Forest Avenue Elementary School and at a lady’s apparel retail store. No matter where life takes her, she finds events and people that prompt her to write a poem. She said she constantly finds herself grabbing pen and paper to write down a thought that enters her head while she is working.
One of the more unpalatable stories to hit headlines in the UK recently was Lord Digby Jones’s bizarre classist rant at the BBC presenter Alex Scott for “her very noticeable inability to pronounce her ‘g’s at the end of a word” during the coverage of the 2021 Olympics. Outraged, the crossbench peer exclaimed, “Can’t someone give these people elocution lessons?” Alex Scott responded: “I’m from a working-class family in east London, Poplar, Tower Hamlets and I am PROUD. Proud of the young girl who overcame obstacles, and proud of my accent! It’s me, it’s my journey, my grit.” Scott’s reply asserts the importance of dialect, accent, and, crucially, the texture (“my grit”) of a person’s language to their individual presence in the world. Lord Digby’s disgust at a dropped “g” harbors the linguistic laws of exclusion (“these people”) as well as an anxiety and fear of our present, that which Q, a.k.a. Kyoo Lee, in their Introduction to Queenzenglish.mp3 (Roof Books, 2021) describes as “the world of dynamic ‘Englishing’ and its polyphonic futurity.”
Alice Kociemba shares the poem, “Homage to the Patricia Marie.”. Note: The scallop-laden Patricia Marie sank with all hands aboard Oct. 24, 1976, the worst night for the Provincetown fishing fleet in over 60 years. The boat went down about three miles off Nauset Light in heavy seas and rain. Only the body of vessel captain William King was immediately recovered — the next day, on a buoy. Immediately after the sinking, the crew remained missing and presumed dead. They were Morris Joseph; his son, Alton; Walter Marshall; Richard Oldenquist; Robert Zawalick; and Ernest Cordeiro. The italicized lines in the poem were taken from newspaper reports, and the inquest transcript that determined the cause of the loss of the boat and its crew.
An explosion of cackles escaped the open window and traveled the pitch-black night. the tiny shack Frieda said, “so obviously, that was the last time I tried that spell.”. we stood silent and motionless with curiosity. Inside Roma said, “I must have your recipe for the frog dip, it’s delicious.”
And there are days when the mad heart turns brave,. With its arrhythmic beat stuttering in a monotonous way. That something it beseeches itself to forget. In the sputtering sense, soiled, mati stained, marinate. Over and over and over. Again. You want to summon them and say. _hey hold me...
“Poetry is there to support people and to remind them what it is to be a human being.”. Andrew Zawacki, professor in the Department of English, has gained distinction as a poet, translator, editor and critic. He has published five celebrated books of poetry, numerous chapbooks and limited-edition books, and critical essays in prestigious literary journals and a highly visible Poetry Foundation blog. Four of his poetry books have appeared in France in French translation, and another is forthcoming. For many years, he served as co-editor of the international journal Verse, arguably the most important poetry magazine of the last decade. He has edited and translated several volumes of contemporary French and Slovenian poetry. Awarded a National Endowment for the Arts translation fellowship, a Howard Foundation poetry fellowship and many other honors, he has secured a reputation for his wide knowledge of European history and poetic forms. He continues to innovate, including new explorations of text and image, as photography has become a significant part of his creative practice.
WESTERLY — Two well-known local poets will celebrate poetry this month at Savoy Bookshop and Café, beginning Tuesday with Margaret Gibson, who has served as Connecticut's poet laureate since 2019, and continuing Oct. 26 with Westerly's Gunilla Norris. Gibson will read from her newest book of poems, "The Glass Globe,"...
There are many forms of artistic expression, including music, dance, painting and poetry. Artistic expression is a great way to express emotions, but also to promote understanding between people. According to an article written by Olafur Eliasson in the World Economic Forum, “…one of the major responsibilities of artists…is to...
One of the best-known opening lines in American poetry is:. One of the best-known closing lines in American poetry is:. Both were written by Robert Frost, the four-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize, and who, together with William Butler Yeats and T.S. Eliot, arguably comprise the three finest English-language poets of the last hundred years.
Finger Lakes Community College will make a reading by poet and essayist Albert Abonado available online at 2 p.m. Oct. 19. The reading is part of Laker Day, a school tradition in which faculty and students take a break from classes to participate in activities and special events. Visit events.flcc.edu for the link to the reading.
Poetry Moment on WPSU is a program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Host Shara McCallum is this year’s Penn State Laureate. Today’s poem is “Where Radio Fails” by Paula Bohince. Paula Bohince was born and raised and now lives in Western Pennsylvania. She is the author of three...
Todd Williams, winner of the South Dakota State Poetry Society’s 2021 chapbook contest, will have his first chapbook of poetry published this fall. “Objects in the Mirror are Closer Than They Appear” is a 22-poem collection that explores childhood, aging and loss. The chapbook will be available at sdpoetry.org/shop/. “Each...
Oct. 6th was Random Acts of Poetry Day. SUNY Oneonta took to celebrating in the Hunt Union from 1 to 8 p.m. Students were encouraged to write a poem, take a picture, and post them to Instagram and other social media platforms with the hashtag #RandomHuntPoems. How did Random Acts...
Peninsula Poetry is a monthly column curated by the Door County Poets Collective, a 12-member working group that was formed to publish Soundings: Door County in Poetry in 2015 and continues to meet. Lauren Ward doesn’t recall life without poetry. The limestone bluffs, open waters and cedar forests of Door...
Patrick McKinnon was a boisterous man, a writer described as having endless energy and enthusiasm, just the kind of character one would want to see holding a microphone at the poetry slams he hosted at the NorShor Theatre and beyond in the 1990s. “Everybody in the room knew something was...
PORT ANGELES — A variety of indigenous writers from across the North Olympic Peninsula will partake in a public poetry slam — available free online — on Indigenous Peoples’ Day this Monday. This event just might “help everyone understand our communities better,” said K’Ehleyr McNulty, the poet and Port Angeles...
Sunlight burns these hills colored and scented like straw-- like the wheat fields of Provence, the land of Van Gogh inside his paintings, chiseled wind and sky-- and below, earth-soaked yellows tarnished as your mother’s wedding ring heat and harvest in a band of gold open your hands. Jennifer Mills...
The 2021-22 Wordsmiths Poetry Series continues on Friday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at Bucks County Community College with readings by John Gallaher and Tyler Kline, in Tyler Hall 142 on the Newtown Campus. The readings will also be streamed via Zoom using the registration link here. Poet and editor...
