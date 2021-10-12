CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seasonal Variability of the Daytime and Nighttime Atmospheric Turbulence Experienced by InSight on Mars

By Audrey Chatain, Aymeric Spiga, Don Banfield, Francois Forget, Naomi Murdoch
 10 days ago

The InSight mission, featuring continuous high-frequency high-sensitivity pressure measurements, is in ideal position to study the active atmospheric turbulence of Mars. Data acquired during 1.25 Martian year allows us to study the seasonal evolution of turbulence and

ScienceAlert

Asteroids May Have Stolen The Oxygen From Earth's Ancient Atmosphere

For a period of Earth's history, between roughly 2.5 to 4 billion years ago, our planet was a punching bag for asteroids. During this time, Earth was absolutely pelted with large space rocks, compared to the relative quiet of our existence today. This activity would have produced significant alterations to the chemistry of the planet's atmosphere – but the scale and shape of those alterations, especially the effect on oxygen levels, has been difficult to quantify. Now, a study of tiny, once-molten particles in Earth's crust has revealed that these asteroid impacts were far more numerous than we had thought, which may...
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
The Independent

Nasa releases incredible audio captured by its Perseverance rover on Mars

Nasa’s Perseverance rover has recorded five hours of sounds from Mars and scientists said it made them feel as if they were “right there on the surface.”The rover now has the unique distinction of becoming the first spacecraft to record the sounds of the Red Planet through dedicated microphones, according to a press release issued by the space agency on Monday.“Sound on Mars carries much farther than we thought. It shows you just how important it is to do field science,” said Nina Lanza, a SuperCam scientist working with mic data at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in...
SlashGear

NASA puts out new spacecraft and space suit call for ISS and beyond

NASA is putting out a call for more astronaut shuttles, expanding the Commercial Crew program with additional missions beyond those already agreed with SpaceX and Boeing. The request for “safe, reliable, and cost-effective human space transportation services to and from the International Space Station” comes as the US space agency looks ahead to the future of the ISS and, beyond … Continue reading
Space.com

Failed Russian spy satellite falls to Earth in brilliant fireball (video)

A failed Russian spy satellite crashed back to Earth early this morning (Oct. 20), burning up in a brilliant fireball spotted by many observers in the American Midwest. The American Meteor Society (AMS) has so far received more than 80 reports about the fiery display, from people as far south as Tennessee and as far north as Michigan. The AMS has posted dramatic imagery captured by some of these observers, including a 27-second video from skywatcher Brian Stalsonburg that shows the meteor blazing a trail through the skies above Comstock Park, Michigan.
TheConversationAU

Curious Kids: why do we see the 'sky' during the day, but the galaxy at night?

Why do we see the sky during the day, but the galaxy at night? — Gary, age 9, Auckland Hi Gary! Thank you for this great question. To put it simply, the reason the sky looks different to us between daytime and nighttime is mostly because of our atmosphere. The atmosphere surrounds Earth, and extends from the ground to outer space. It’s made of different gases including oxygen (which keeps us alive as we breathe it in), carbon dioxide (which we breathe out), methane (which is also in our farts), nitrogen and argon. All these gases, as well as all...
TheConversationCanada

Curious Kids: Why are the northern lights only spotted near the North Pole?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. Have a question you’d like an expert to answer? Send it to CuriousKidsCanada@theconversation.com. Why are the northern lights only spotted at areas around the poles? — Naba, 9, Oakville, Ont. The northern lights are also called auroras, and they are regularly visible near Earth’s North and South Poles. They are a direct connection between the Earth and what’s happening on the sun. Did you know that the sun has weather? But unlike Earth’s weather, the sun’s weather can affect the entire solar system! We call it space weather. ...
TheConversationCanada

Mining the moon's water will require a massive infrastructure investment, but should we?

We live in a world in which momentous decisions are made by people often without forethought. But some things are predictable, including that if you continually consume a finite resource without recycling, it will eventually run out. Yet, as we set our sights on embarking back to the moon, we will be bringing with us all our bad habits, including our urge for unrestrained consumption. Since the 1994 discovery of water ice on the moon by the Clementine spacecraft, excitement has reigned at the prospect of a return to the moon. This followed two decades of the doldrums after the end...
ScienceAlert

Physicists Created a Supernova Reaction on Earth Using a Radioactive Beam

For the first time, physicists have been able to directly measure one of the ways exploding stars forge the heaviest elements in the Universe. By probing an accelerated beam of radioactive ions, a team led by physicist Gavin Lotay of the University of Surrey in the UK observed the proton-capture process thought to occur in core-collapse supernovae. Not only have scientists now seen how this happens in detail, the measurements are allowing us to better understand the production and abundances of mysterious isotopes called p-nuclei. On the most basic level, stars can be thought of as the element factories of the Universe. Until...
theintell.com

October Hunter's Moon creates some atmosphere this Halloween season

Tonight the night sky is getting spookier. The Hunter’s Moon — or this month's full moon — will reach peak illumination at 10:57 a.m. EDT, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. But to see it, stargazers will have to wait until sunset to see the moon since it will be gleaming...
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
arxiv.org

Electron Captures and Stability of White Dwarfs

Electron captures by atomic nuclei in dense matter are among the most important processes governing the late evolution of stars, limiting in particular the stability of white dwarfs. Despite considerable progress in the determination of the equation of state of dense Coulomb plasmas, the threshold electron Fermi energies are still generally estimated from the corresponding $Q$ values in vacuum. Moreover, most studies have focused on nonmagnetized matter. However, some white dwarfs are endowed with magnetic fields reaching $10^9$ G. Even more extreme magnetic fields might exist in super Chandrasekhar white dwarfs, the progenitors of overluminous type Ia supernovae like SN 2006gz and SN 2009dc. The roles of the dense stellar medium and magnetic fields on the onset of electron captures and on the structure of white dwarfs are briefly reviewed. New analytical formulas are derived to evaluate the threshold density for the onset of electron captures for arbitrary magnetic fields. Their influence on the structure of white dwarfs is illustrated by simple analytical formulas and numerical calculations.
arxiv.org

A High-Velocity Scatterer Revealed in the Thinning Ejecta of a Type II Supernova

Douglas C. Leonard, Luc Dessart, D. John Hillier, Giuliano Pignata, G. Grant Williams, Jennifer L. Hoffman, Peter Milne, Nathan Smith, Paul S. Smith, Harish G. Khandrika. We present deep, nebular-phase spectropolarimetry of the Type II-P/L SN 2013ej, obtained 167 days after explosion with the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope. The polarized flux spectrum appears as a nearly perfect (92% correlation), redshifted (by ~4,000 km/sec) replica of the total flux spectrum. Such a striking correspondence has never been observed before in nebular-phase supernova spectropolarimetry, although data capable of revealing it have heretofore been only rarely obtained. Through comparison with 2D polarized radiative transfer simulations of stellar explosions, we demonstrate that localized ionization produced by the decay of a high-velocity, spatially confined clump of radioactive 56-Ni -- synthesized by and launched as part of the explosion with final radial velocity exceeding 4,500 km/sec -- can reproduce the observations through enhanced electron scattering. Additional data taken earlier in the nebular phase (day 134) yield a similarly strong correlation (84%) and redshift, whereas photospheric-phase epochs that sample days 8 through 97, do not. This suggests that the primary polarization signatures of the high-velocity scattering source only come to dominate once the thick, initially opaque hydrogen envelope has turned sufficiently transparent. This detection in an otherwise fairly typical core-collapse supernova adds to the growing body of evidence supporting strong asymmetries across Nature's most common types of stellar explosions, and establishes the power of polarized flux -- and the specific information encoded by it in line photons at nebular epochs -- as a vital tool in such investigations going forward.
