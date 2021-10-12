CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuclear Shell Structure in a Finite-Temperature Relativistic Framework

By Herlik Wibowo, Elena Litvinova
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

The shell evolution of neutron-rich nuclei with temperature is studied in a beyond-mean-field framework rooted in the meson-nucleon Lagrangian. The temperature-dependent Dyson equation with the dynamical kernel taking into account the particle-vibration coupling (PVC) is

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Constraints on the curvature of nuclear symmetry energy from recent astronomical data within the KIDS framework

We investigate the density dependence of the nuclear symmetry energy $S(\rho ) $ in the KIDS (Korea-IBS-Daegu-SKKU) framework for the nuclear equation of state (EoS) and energy-density functional (EDF). The aim is to constrain the value of the curvature parameter ($K_{\rm sym}$) based on recent astronomical data. First, assuming a standard saturation point, we calculate bulk nuclear properties within KIDS-EDF for different values of the compression modulus of symmetric nuclear matter ($K_0$) and of the leading-order symmetry energy parameters, i.e., the symmetry energy ($J$) and slope ($L$) at saturation density, each within a broadly accepted range, as well as $K_{\rm sym}$. All of the above EoS parameters are varied independently of each other. The skewness parameter ($Q_{\rm sym}$) is presently kept fixed at 650 MeV. For all EoS parameter sets which describe the selected nuclear data within better than $0.3\%$, we calculate the neutron-star equation of state and mass-radius relation and analyze the results in terms of Pearson correlation coefficients $r$. We find that the value of $K_{\rm sym}$ is strongly correlated with the radius of both a canonical and a massive star ($|r|>0.9$). If we impose that all known astronomical constraints on the neutron star radii must be satisfied, we deduce $-150 < K_{\rm sym}<0$. As a result, the symmetry energy as a function of the density is consistently found to have an inflection point at $\rho_0<\rho<2\rho_0$. We take the opportunity to report that the neutron skin thickness of $^{208}$Pb shows no correlation at all with the neutron star radii ($|r|<0.1$), in contrast with studies which focus on the role of $L$ only.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Finite-temperature quantum discordant criticality

In quantum statistical mechanics, finite-temperature phase transitions are typically governed by classical field theories. In this context, the role of quantum correlations is unclear: recent contributions have shown how entanglement is typically very short-ranged, and thus uninformative about long-ranged critical correlations. In this work, we show the existence of finite-temperature phase transitions where a broader form of quantum correlation than entanglement, the entropic quantum discord, can display genuine signatures of critical behavior. We consider integrable bosonic field theories in both two- and three-dimensional lattices, and show how the two-mode Gaussian discord decays algebraically with the distance even in cases where the entanglement negativity vanishes beyond nearest-neighbor separations. Systematically approaching the zero-temperature limit allows us to connect discord to entanglement, drawing a generic picture of quantum correlations and critical behavior that naturally describes the transition between entangled and discordant quantum matter.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Complementary Two-Particle Correlation Observables for Relativistic Nuclear Collisions

Two-particle correlations are a widely used tool for studying relativistic nuclear collisions. Multiplicity fluctuations comparing charge and particle species have been studied as a possible signal for Quark-Gluon Plasma (QGP) and the QCD critical point. These fluctuation studies all make use of particle variances which can be shown to originate with a two-particle correlation function. Momentum correlations and covariances of momentum fluctuations, which arise from the same correlation function, have also been used to extract properties of the nuclear collision medium such as the shear viscosity to entropy density ratio, the shear relaxation time, and temperature fluctuations. Searches for critical fluctuations are also done with these correlation observables. We derive a mathematical relationship between several number and momentum density correlation observables and outline the different physics mechanisms often ascribed to each. This set of observables also contains a new multiplicity-momentum correlation. Our mathematical relation can be used as a validation tool for measurements, as a method for interpreting the relative contributions of different physics mechanisms on correlation observables, and as a test for theoretical and phenomenological models to simultaneously explain all observables. We compare an independent source model to simulated events from PYTHIA for all observables in the set.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Mixed Generalized Multiscale Finite Element Method for Flow Problem in Thin Domains

In this paper, we construct a class of Mixed Generalized Multiscale Finite Element Methods for the approximation on a coarse grid for an elliptic problem in thin two-dimensional domains. We consider the elliptic equation with homogeneous boundary conditions on the domain walls. For reference solution of the problem, we use a Mixed Finite Element Method on a fine grid that resolves complex geometry on the grid level. To construct a lower dimensional model, we use the Mixed Generalized Multiscale Finite Element Method, which is based on some multiscale basis functions for velocity fields. The construction of the basis functions is based on the local snapshot space that takes all possible flows on the interface between coarse cells into account. In order to reduce the size of the snapshot space and obtain the multiscale approximation, we solve a local spectral problem to identify dominant modes in the snapshot space. We present a convergence analysis of the presented multiscale method. Numerical results are presented for two-dimensional problems in three testing geometries along with the errors associated to different numbers of the multiscale basis functions used for the velocity field. Numerical investigations are conducted for problems with homogeneous and heterogeneous properties respectively.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Weak, the Strong and the Long Correlation Regimes of the Two-Dimensional Hubbard Model at Finite Temperature

We investigate the momentum-resolved spin and charge susceptibilities, as well as the chemical potential and double occupancy in the two-dimensional Hubbard model as functions of doping, temperature and interaction strength. Through these quantities, we identify a weak-coupling regime, a strong-coupling regime with short-range correlations and an intermediate-coupling regime with long magnetic correlation lengths. In the spin channel, we observe an additional crossover from commensurate to incommensurate correlations. In contrast, we find charge correlations to be only short ranged for all studied temperatures, which suggests that the spin and charge responses are decoupled. These findings were obtained by a novel connected determinant diagrammatic Monte Carlo algorithm for the computation of double expansions, which we introduce in this paper. This permits us to obtain numerically exact results at unprecedentedly low temperatures $T\geq 0.067$ for interactions up to $U\leq 8$, while working on arbitrarily large lattices. Our method also allows us to gain physical insights from investigating the analytic structure of perturbative series. We connect to previous work by studying smaller lattice geometries and report substantial finite-size effects.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
Newswise

Creating and Studying Radioactive Molecules Advances Nuclear Structure and Fundamental Symmetry Studies

An international team performed the world’s first measurement of how the size of the radium nucleus modifies the structure of molecules containing different radium isotopes. The research used a combination of lasers and ion traps at the Isotope mass Separator On-Line (ISOLDE) Radioactive Ion Beam Facility at CERN. The team studied the quantum structure of radium monofluoride (RaF) molecules. Quantum structure dictates the energy levels and how these levels change under different conditions. Scientists predict that RaF molecules are useful for studying the violation of certain fundamental symmetries found in nature. The team measured the changes in electronic energy levels when one of the radium nuclei was replaced with a different isotope. This demonstrates the extreme sensitivity of these molecules to the interaction of electrons and nuclei at short distances.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Free Energy Landscape and Isomerization Rates of Au$_4$ Clusters at Finite Temperature

In metallic nanoparticles, the cluster geometric structures control the particle's electronic band structure, polarizability, and catalytic properties. Analyzing the structural properties is a complex problem; the structure of an assembled cluster changes from moment to moment due to thermal fluctuations. Conventional structural analyses based on spectroscopy or diffraction cannot determine the instantaneous structure exactly and can merely provide an averaged structure. Molecular simulations offer an opportunity to examine the assembly and evolution of metallic clusters, as the preferred assemblies and conformations can easily be visualized and explored. Here, we utilize the adaptive biasing force algorithm applied to first principles molecular dynamics to demonstrate exploration of a relatively simple system which permits comprehensive study of the small metal cluster $\ce{Au4}$ in both neutral and charged configurations. Our simulation work offers a quantitative understanding of these clusters' dynamic structure, which is significant for single-site catalytic reactions on metal clusters and provides a starting point for a detailed quantitative understanding of more complex pure metal and alloy clusters' dynamic properties.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Entropy current in relativistic quantum statistical mechanics

In this thesis, we present and discuss the quantum statistical foundations of relativistic hydrodynamics with special emphasis on the entropy current. We show that it is possible to provide a rigorous definition for this quantity in the framework of relativistic quantum statistical mechanics and we put forward a general method to calculate it at local thermodynamic equilibrium. The method is based on the proof of existence of the thermodynamic potential current, a usually tacitly understood hypothesis. We then apply the method for the entropy current to the study of two different systems. The first system is a relativistic quantum fluid at global thermodynamic equilibrium, phenomenologically related to the quark-gluon plasma and, from a quantum field theoretical standpoint, to the Unruh effect. The second systems is a relativistic quantum fluid with boost invariance, also related to the quark-gluon plasma and of great interest as the first solvable system out of equilibrium. The thermal expectation value of the energy-momentum tensor as well as the entropy current are calculated for both systems, and renormalization is discussed.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On the Dynamics of Free-Fermionic Tau-Functions at Finite Temperature

In this work we explore an instance of the $\tau$-function of vertex type operators, specified in terms of a constant phase shift in a free-fermionic basis. From the physical point of view this $\tau$-function has multiple interpretations: as a correlator of Jordan-Wigner strings, a Loschmidt Echo in the Aharonov-Bohm effect, or the generating function of the local densities in the Tonks-Girardeau gas. We present the $\tau$-function as a form-factors series and tackle it from four vantage points: (i) we perform an exact summation and express it in terms of a Fredholm determinant in the thermodynamic limit, (ii) we use bosonization techniques to perform partial summations of soft modes around the Fermi surface to acquire the scaling at zero temperature, (iii) we derive large space and time asymptotic behavior for the thermal Fredholm determinant by relating it to effective form-factors with an asymptotically similar kernel, and (iv) we identify and sum the important basis elements directly through a tailor-made numerical algorithm for finite-entropy states in a free-fermionic Hilbert space. All methods confirm each other. We find that, in addition to the exponential decay in the finite-temperature case the dynamic correlation functions exhibit an extra power law in time, universal over any distribution and time scale.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Temperature as Uncertainty in Contrastive Learning

Contrastive learning has demonstrated great capability to learn representations without annotations, even outperforming supervised baselines. However, it still lacks important properties useful for real-world application, one of which is uncertainty. In this paper, we propose a simple way to generate uncertainty scores for many contrastive methods by re-purposing temperature, a mysterious hyperparameter used for scaling. By observing that temperature controls how sensitive the objective is to specific embedding locations, we aim to learn temperature as an input-dependent variable, treating it as a measure of embedding confidence. We call this approach "Temperature as Uncertainty", or TaU. Through experiments, we demonstrate that TaU is useful for out-of-distribution detection, while remaining competitive with benchmarks on linear evaluation. Moreover, we show that TaU can be learned on top of pretrained models, enabling uncertainty scores to be generated post-hoc with popular off-the-shelf models. In summary, TaU is a simple yet versatile method for generating uncertainties for contrastive learning. Open source code can be found at: this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Relativistic mechanics of constant curvature

Comments: 23 pages, 4 figues, Dedicated to the bright memory of Vitalii Yakovych Skorobohat'ko, post-publication proof. Subjects: Classical Analysis and ODEs (math.CA); Analysis of PDEs (math.AP) MSC classes: 53A04 (pimary), 49N45, 70H50, 58E10, 83A05. Journal reference: Journal of Mathematical Sciences, Vol. 249, No. 3, September, 2020. DOI: 10.1007/s10958-020-04951-6 Cite as:...
MATHEMATICS
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

A persistent double nuclear structure in 3C 84

Junghwan Oh, Jeffrey A. Hodgson, Sascha Trippe, Thomas P. Krichbaum, Minchul Kam, Georgios Filippos Paraschos, Jae-Young Kim, Bindu Rani, Bong Won Sohn, Sang-Sung Lee, Rocco Lico, Elisabetta Liuzzo, Michael Bremer, Anton Zensus. 3C 84 (NGC 1275) is the radio source at the center of the Perseus Cluster and exhibits a...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A novel finite element approximation of anisotropic curve shortening flow

We extend the DeTurck trick from the classical isotropic curve shortening flow to the anisotropic setting. Here the anisotropic energy density is allowed to depend on space, which allows an interpretation in the context of Finsler metrics, giving rise to e.g.\ geodesic curvature flow in Riemannian manifolds. Assuming that the density is strictly convex and smooth, we introduce a novel weak formulation for anisotropic curve shortening flow. We then derive an optimal $H^1$--error bound for a continuous-in-time semidiscrete finite element approximation that uses piecewise linear elements. In addition, we consider some fully practical fully discrete schemes and prove their unconditional stability. Finally, we present several numerical simulations, including some convergence experiments that confirm the derived error bound, as well as applications to crystalline curvature flow and geodesic curvature flow.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Finite time teleportation phase transition in random quantum circuits

How long does it take to entangle two distant qubits in a quantum circuit evolved by generic unitary dynamics? We show that if the time evolution is followed by measurement of all but the two {\em infinitely} separated test qubits, then the entanglement between them can undergo a phase transition and become nonzero at a finite critical time $t_c$. The fidelity of teleporting a quantum state from an input qubit to an infinitely distant output qubit shows the same critical onset. Specifically, these finite time transitions occur in short-range interacting two-dimensional random unitary circuits and in sufficiently long-range interacting one-dimensional circuits. The phase transition is understood by mapping the random continuous-time evolution to a finite temperature thermal state of an effective spin Hamiltonian, where the inverse temperature equals the evolution time in the circuit. In this framework, the entanglement between two distant qubits at times $t>t_c$ corresponds to the emergence of long-range ferromagnetic spin correlations below the critical temperature. We verify these predictions using numerical simulation of Clifford circuits and propose potential realizations in existing platforms for quantum simulation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Predicting the Efficiency of CO$_2$ Sequestering by Metal Organic Frameworks Through Machine Learning Analysis of Structural and Electronic Properties

Due the alarming rate of climate change, the implementation of efficient CO$_2$ capture has become crucial. This project aims to create an algorithm that predicts the uptake of CO$_2$ adsorbing Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) by using Machine Learning. These values will in turn gauge the efficiency of these MOFs and provide scientists who are looking to maximize the uptake a way to know whether or not the MOF is worth synthesizing. This algorithm will save resources such as time and equipment as scientists will be able to disregard hypothetical MOFs with low efficiencies. In addition, this paper will also highlight the most important features within the data set. This research will contribute to enable the rapid synthesis of CO$_2$ adsorbing MOFs.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Computing Sensitivities in Reaction Networks using Finite Difference Methods

In this article, we investigate various numerical methods for computing scaled or logarithmic sensitivities of the form $\partial \ln y/\partial \ln x$. The methods tested include One Point, Two Point, Five Point, and the Richardson Extrapolation. The different methods were applied to a variety of mathematical functions as well as a reaction network model. The algorithms were validated by comparing results with known analytical solutions for functions and using the Reder method for computing the sensitivities in reaction networks via the Tellurium package. For evaluation, two aspects were looked at, accuracy and time taken to compute the sensitivities. Of the four methods, Richardson's extrapolation was by far the most accurate but also the slowest in terms of performance. For fast, reasonably accurate estimates, we recommend the two-point method. For most other cases where the derivatives are changing rapidly, the five-point method is a good choice, although it is three times slower than the two-point method. For ultimate accuracy which would apply particularly to very fast changing derivatives the Richardson method is without doubt the best, but it is seven-times slower than the two point method. We do not recommend the one-point method in any circumstance. The Python software that was used in the study with documentation is available at: \url{this https URL}.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Relativistic Landau quantization in non-uniform magnetic field and its applications to white dwarfs and quantum information

We investigate the two-dimensional motion of relativistic cold electrons in the presence of `strictly' spatially varying magnetic fields satisfying, however, no magnetic monopole condition. We find that the degeneracy of Landau levels, which arises in the case of the constant magnetic field, lifts out when the field is variable and the energy levels of spin-up and spin-down electrons align in an interesting way depending on the nature of change of field. Also the varying magnetic field splits Landau levels of electrons with zero angular momentum from positive angular momentum, unlike the constant field which only can split the levels between positive and negative angular momenta. Exploring Landau quantization in non-uniform magnetic fields is a unique venture on its own and has interdisciplinary implications in the fields ranging from condensed matter to astrophysics to quantum information. As examples, we show magnetized white dwarfs, with varying magnetic fields, involved simultaneously with Lorentz force and Landau quantization affecting the underlying degenerate electron gas, exhibiting a significant violation of the Chandrasekhar mass-limit; and an increase in quantum speed of electrons in the presence of a spatially growing magnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Finite-density QCD, $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry, and exotic phases

We study the phase structure of effective models of finite-density QCD using analytic and lattice simulation techniques developed for the study of non-Hermitian and $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric QFTs. Finite-density QCD is symmetric under the combined operation of the charge and complex conjugation operators $\mathcal{CK}$, which falls into the class of so-called generalized $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetries. We show that $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric quantum field theories can support patterned ground-state field configurations in the vicinity of a critical endpoint. We apply our methods to a lattice heavy quark model at nonzero chemical potential that displays patterning behavior for a range of parameters. We derive a simple approximate criterion for the formation of these patterns, which can be used with lattice results.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

