Nuclear Shell Structure in a Finite-Temperature Relativistic Framework

We investigate the density dependence of the nuclear symmetry energy $S(\rho ) $ in the KIDS (Korea-IBS-Daegu-SKKU) framework for the nuclear equation of state (EoS) and energy-density functional (EDF). The aim is to constrain the value of the curvature parameter ($K_{\rm sym}$) based on recent astronomical data. First, assuming a standard saturation point, we calculate bulk nuclear properties within KIDS-EDF for different values of the compression modulus of symmetric nuclear matter ($K_0$) and of the leading-order symmetry energy parameters, i.e., the symmetry energy ($J$) and slope ($L$) at saturation density, each within a broadly accepted range, as well as $K_{\rm sym}$. All of the above EoS parameters are varied independently of each other. The skewness parameter ($Q_{\rm sym}$) is presently kept fixed at 650 MeV. For all EoS parameter sets which describe the selected nuclear data within better than $0.3\%$, we calculate the neutron-star equation of state and mass-radius relation and analyze the results in terms of Pearson correlation coefficients $r$. We find that the value of $K_{\rm sym}$ is strongly correlated with the radius of both a canonical and a massive star ($|r|>0.9$). If we impose that all known astronomical constraints on the neutron star radii must be satisfied, we deduce $-150 < K_{\rm sym}<0$. As a result, the symmetry energy as a function of the density is consistently found to have an inflection point at $\rho_0<\rho<2\rho_0$. We take the opportunity to report that the neutron skin thickness of $^{208}$Pb shows no correlation at all with the neutron star radii ($|r|<0.1$), in contrast with studies which focus on the role of $L$ only.

