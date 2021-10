The National Women’s Soccer League has tapped sports executive Marla Messing to be interim CEO as the nine-year-old league and its clubs navigate the fallout from allegations of verbal and sexual abuse by a number of its coaches. The scandal, which rocked the soccer league, has sparked a series of investigations and led to several departures, including the resignation of NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird on Oct. 1, just 19 months into her tenure and mere weeks before the close of the regular season. Baird resigned after North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was fired on Sept. 30, following allegations of sexual misconduct...

