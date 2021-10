On behalf of the accounting department, we would like to send a Kudos to Abel Lara for his outstanding customer service and attention to detail. Abel has always been ready and willing to assist our department in any way he can. He always has a smile on his face and is happy to be here. We are sincerely grateful for his knowledge, and expertise. The city has an exceptional employee in Abel, and we wanted to let him know we appreciate his help and kindness. Thanks for all your hard work, Abel!

