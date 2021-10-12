CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constraints on the non-minimal coupling of electromagnetic field from astrophysical observations

By Susmita Jana, S. Shankaranarayanan
 10 days ago

Non-minimal coupling between the Riemann curvature and the electromagnetic field appears as quantum corrections when gravity is coupled to the standard model of particle physics. The non-minimal coupling is expected to be dominant in the strong-gravity regions such as near black-holes or the early Universe. With

