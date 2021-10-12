CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photometric objects Around Cosmic webs (PAC) delineated in a redshift survey. II. Morphology and color dependences of the stellar-halo mass relation at high mass

By Kun Xu, Yipeng Jing
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

In this letter, we report a robust measurement of the morphology and color dependences of the stellar-halo mass relation (SHMR) at the high mass end ($10^{11.3}{\rm M_{\odot}}<M_{\star}<10^{11.7}{\rm M_{\odot}}$) at redshift $z_s\sim0.6$. Applying our method, Photometric objects Around

arxiv.org

Related
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Stars Suggest The Presence of Hidden Planets

Astronomers have found a collection of stars doing something unexpected. Within 160 light-years of the Solar System, four red dwarf stars that should be quiet in radio observations have been caught emitting radio signals. According to an analysis of these signals, the best explanation for this activity is the presence of unseen exoplanets. It's not, to be clear, a technosignature hinting at an alien civilization; rather, it seems to be the result of an interaction between the exoplanet and the star's magnetic field, generating intensely strong auroras that can be detected using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) – a powerful radio telescope...
ASTRONOMY
windermeresun.com

Huge Asteroid Passing By Earth On Friday-NASA Mission Will Try To Redirect Asteroid

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
WINDERMERE, FL
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Moore’s Law– Homo Sapiens May be the Milky Way’s First Intelligent Civilization

As life has evolved its complexity has increased exponentially, just like Moore’s law, which states that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit doubles approximately every two years. The regression suggests that if life takes 10 billion years to evolve to the level of complexity associated with homo sapiens, then we may be among the first, if not the first, intelligent civilization in the Milky Way, negating Drake’s Equation.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

Astronaut shares images of mysterious luminous event from the ISS

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet took a photograph on October 8 from the International Space Station that captured something exceedingly rare. The photo seen below clearly shows a bright blue-white luminous event on the horizon of the Earth. Pesquet took the single frame showing the blue luminous event from a longer time-lapse.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

All-sky camera captures swirling majesty of a purple aurora over Earth

Earlier this month, the sun spit out what the European Space Agency described as a "violent mass of fast-moving plasma" known as a coronal mass ejection. These CMEs can disrupt communications and GPS systems but can also deliver outstanding auroras on Earth. ESA has released an eye-catching video of one of the glowing lightshows that followed the Oct. 9 coronal mass ejection.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
CNET

NASA orbiter spots Pink Floyd album cover lookalike on Mars

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. When you stare at pictures of the red planet as much as the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter camera team does, you're bound to start seeing some funny things, like class rock album covers etched into the surface of another planet.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
hackaday.com

This Homemade Mass Spectrometer Works

Hats off to [Paul Brooking] as he shows off his homemade mass spectrometer in two recent videos you can see below. The first video demonstrates that the device works. The second video shows details about how it was made. It’s not a good starter project, requiring quite a bit of...
ENGINEERING
ScienceAlert

Breakthrough Discovery Shows Vikings Were Active in North America 1,000 Years Ago

New archaeological evidence has allowed scientists to refine the timeline for the Viking presence in North America. Pieces of wood scarred with cut marks have been precisely dated to the year 1021 CE – exactly 1,000 years ago – and the metal tools that made those marks were not produced by the indigenous population, according to a team of archaeologists led by the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. Vikings, however, did make and use metal tools, and were known to have settled at the archaeological site of L'Anse aux Meadows, where the wood was found. This is the earliest and most accurate...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Rotation Curves of Galaxies and Their Dependence on Morphology and Stellar Mass

We study how stellar rotation curves (RCs) of galaxies are correlated on average with morphology and stellar mass ($M_\mathrm{star}$) using the final release of Sloan Digital Sky Survey IV MaNGA data. We use the visually assigned $T$-types for the morphology indicator, and adopt a functional form for the RC that can model non-flat RCs at large radii. We discover that within the radial coverage of the MaNGA data, the popularly known flat rotation curve at large radii applies only to the particular classes of galaxies, i.e., massive late types ($T$-type $\geq1$, $M_\mathrm{star}\gtrsim10^{10.8}M_\odot$) and S0 types ($T$-type$=-1$ or $0$, $M_\mathrm{star}\gtrsim10^{10.0}M_\odot$). The RC of late-type galaxies at large radii rises more steeply as $M_\mathrm{star}$ decreases, and its slope increases to about $+9$ km s$^{-1}$kpc$^{-1}$ at $M_\mathrm{star}\approx10^{9.7}M_\odot$. By contrast, elliptical galaxies ($T$-type $\le-2$) have descending RCs at large radii. Their slope becomes more negative as $M_\mathrm{star}$ decreases, and reaches as negative as $-15$ km s$^{-1}$kpc$^{-1}$ at $M_\mathrm{star}\approx10^{10.2}M_\odot$. We also find that the inner slope of the RC is highest for elliptical galaxies with $M_\mathrm{star}\approx10^{10.5}M_\odot$, and decreases as $T$-type increases or $M_\mathrm{star}$ changes away from $10^{10.5}M_\odot$. The velocity at the turnover radius $R_t$ is higher for higher $M_\mathrm{star}$, and $R_t$ is larger for higher $M_\mathrm{star}$ and later $T$-types. We show that the inner slope of the RC is coupled with the central surface stellar mass density, which implies that the gravitational potential of central regions of galaxies is dominated by baryonic matter. With the aid of simple models for matter distribution, we discuss what determines the shapes of RCs.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Predictions for Complex Distributions of Stellar Elemental Abundances in Low-Mass Galaxies

Preet B. Patel, Sarah R. Loebman, Andrew Wetzel, Claude-André Faucher-Giguère, Kareem El-Badry, Jeremy Bailin. We investigate stellar elemental abundance patterns at z = 0 in 8 low-mass (M_* = 10^6 - 10^9 M_sun) galaxies in the Feedback in Realistic Environments (FIRE-2) cosmological simulations. Using magnesium (Mg) as a representative alpha-element, we explore stellar abundance patterns in [Mg/Fe] versus [Fe/H], which follow an overall monotonic trend that evolved slowly over time. Beyond this, we explore 3 notable secondary features in enrichment (found in three different case-study galaxies) that arise from a galaxy merger or bursty star formation. First, we observe a secondary track with a lower [Mg/Fe] than the main trend. At z = 0, stars from this track are predominantly found within 2-6 kpc of the center; they were accreted in a 1:3 total-mass-ratio merger ~ 0.4 Gyr ago. Second, we find a distinct elemental bi-modality that forms following a strong burst in star formation in a galaxy at t_lookback ~ 10 Gyr. This burst quenched star formation for ~ 0.66 Gyr, allowing Ia supernovae to enrich the system with iron before star formation resumed. Third, we examine stripes in enrichment that run roughly orthogonal to the dominant [Mg/Fe] versus [Fe/H] trend; these stripes correspond to short bursts of star formation during which core-collapse supernovae enrich the surrounding medium with Mg (and Fe) on short timescales. If observed, these features would substantiate the utility of elemental abundances in revealing the assembly and star formation histories of dwarf galaxies. We explore the observability of these features for upcoming spectroscopic studies. Our results show that precise measurements of elemental abundance patterns can reveal critical events in the formation histories of low-mass galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Estimation of Photometric Redshifts. I. Machine Learning Inference for Pan-STARRS1 Galaxies Using Neural Networks

We present a new machine learning model for estimating photometric redshifts with improved accuracy for galaxies in Pan-STARRS1 data release 1. Depending on the estimation range of redshifts, this model based on neural networks can handle the difficulty for inferring photometric redshifts. Moreover, to reduce bias induced by the new model's ability to deal with estimation difficulty, it exploits the power of ensemble learning. We extensively examine the mapping between input features and target redshift spaces to which the model is validly applicable to discover the strength and weaknesses of trained model. Because our trained model is well calibrated, our model produces reliable confidence information about objects with non-catastrophic estimation. While our model is highly accurate for most test examples residing in the input space, where training samples are densely populated, its accuracy quickly diminishes for sparse samples and unobserved objects (i.e., unseen samples) in training. We report that out-of-distribution (OOD) samples for our model contain both physically OOD objects (i.e., stars and quasars) and galaxies with observed properties not represented by training data. The code for our model is available at this https URL for other uses of the model and retraining the model with different data.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Calibrating photometric redshift measurements with the Multi-channel Imager (MCI) of the China Space Station Telescope (CSST)

The China Space Station Telescope (CSST) photometric survey aims to perform a high spatial resolution (~0.15'') photometric imaging for the targets that cover a large sky area (~17,500 deg^2) and wide wavelength range (from NUV to NIR). It expects to explore the properties of dark matter, dark energy, and other important cosmological and astronomical areas. In this work, we evaluate whether the filter design of the Multi-channel Imager (MCI), one of the five instruments of the CSST, can provide accurate photometric redshift (photo-z) measurements with its nine medium-band filters to meet the relevant scientific objectives. We generate the mock data based on the COSMOS photometric redshift catalog with astrophysical and instrumental effects. The application of upper limit information of low signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) data is adopted in the estimation of photo-z. We investigate the dependency of photo-z accuracy on the filter parameters, such as band position and width. We find that the current MCI filter design can achieve good photo-z measurements with accuracy sigma_z~0.017 and outlier fraction f_c~2.2%. It can effectively improve the photo-z measurements of the main CSST survey using the Survey Camera (SC) to an accuracy sigma_z~0.015 and outlier fraction f_c~1.5%.
SCIENCE

