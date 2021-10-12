CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Minkowski Functionals of SDSS-III BOSS : Hints of Possible Anisotropy in the Density Field?

By Stephen Appleby, Changbom Park, Pratyush Pranav, Sungwook E. Hong, Ho Seong Hwang, Juhan Kim, Thomas Buchert
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Stephen Appleby, Changbom Park, Pratyush Pranav, Sungwook E. Hong, Ho Seong Hwang, Juhan Kim, Thomas Buchert. We present measurements of the Minkowski functionals extracted from the SDSS-III BOSS catalogs. After defining the Minkowski functionals, we describe how an unbiased reconstruction of these statistics can be obtained from a field with masked

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

The large static and pump-probe Kerr effect with two-fold rotation symmetry in Kagome metal CsV$_3$Sb$_5$

Qiong Wu, Z. X. Wang, Q. M. Liu, R. S. Li, S. X. Xu, Q. W. Yin, C. S. Gong, Z. J. Tu, H. C. Lei, T. Dong, N. L. Wang. Optical measurements sensitive to different types of symmetry breaking have been widely used to probe spontaneously symmetry broken states in quantum materials. In particular, measurements of polar Kerr rotation have emerged as a key experimental technique to identify the time-reversal symmetry breaking, meanwhile the polarization dependence in the Kerr rotation can be used to probe lattice rotation symmetry. Here, we present static and time-resolved Kerr rotation measurement on the newly discovered Kagome superconductor CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. We observe the striking giant optical Kerr effect with unexpected polarization dependence in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. Below charge density wave transition temperature ($T_{CDW}$), the Kerr rotation promptly emerges and increases close to about 1 mrad. The rotation angle shows two-fold rotation symmetry in \emph{ab} plane. With femtosecond laser pulse pumping, the Kerr rotation angle can be easily suppressed and recovers in several picoseconds accompanied with coherent oscillations. Significantly, the oscillations in the Kerr signal also experience a 180 degree periodic change. Our investigation provides convincing evidence for the simultaneous time-reversal symmetry breaking and formation of two-fold rotation symmetry in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$ just below $T_{CDW}$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A revisit of the density gradient theory and the mean field theory for the vapor-liquid interface system

In this work we define a mean-field crossover generated by the Maxwell construction as the dividing interface for the vapor-liquid interface area. A highly accurate density-profile equation is thus derived, which is physically favorable and leads to reliable predictions of interfacial properties. By using the density gradient theory and a mean-field equation of sate for the Lennard-Jones fluid, we are able to extensively explore the interface system in terms of the Gibbs free energy, the Helmholtz free energy and heat capacity. The results show that the mean-field dividing interface is the natural extension of the Widom line into the coexistence region. Hence the entire phase space is coherently divided into liquid-like and gas-like regions in all three (temperature-pressure-volume) planes. Some unconventional behaviors are observed for the intrinsic heat capacity, being positive in low temperature region while negative in high temperature region. Finally, a complete picture of the mean-field equation of state is unfolded: all three solutions to a vapor-liquid equilibrium problem have their respective significances.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Traces of Anisotropic Quasi-Regular Structure in the SDSS Data

The aim of this study is to search for quasi-periodical structures at moderate cosmological redshifts $z \la 0.5 $. We mainly use the SDSS DR7 data on the luminous red galaxies (LRGs) with redshifts $0.16 \leq z \leq 0.47$. At first, we analyze features (peaks) in the power spectra of radial (shell-like) distributions using separate angular sectors in the sky and calculate the power spectra within each sector. As a result, we found some signs of a large-scale anisotropic quasi-periodic structure detectable through 6 sectors out of a total of 144 sectors. These sectors are distinguished by large amplitudes of dominant peaks in their radial power spectra at wavenumbers $k$ within a narrow interval of $0.05 < k < 0.07$~h~Mpc$^{-1}$. Then, passing from a spherical coordinate system to a Cartesian one, we found a special direction such that the total distribution of LRG projections on it contains a significant ($\ga$5$\sigma$) quasi-periodical component. We assume that we are dealing with a signature of a quasi-regular structure with a characteristic scale $116 \pm 10$~h$^{-1}$~Mpc. Our assumption is confirmed by a preliminary analysis of the SDSS DR12 data.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Phase behavior of water-like models in nanoscopic pores of slit shape. Predictions from a density functional theory

We have explored the phase behavior of a set of water-like models in slit pores of nanoscopic dimensions. The interaction between water and pore walls mimics the graphite surface. A version of density functional method is used as theoretical tools. The fluid models are adopted from the work of Clark et al. [Mol. Phys., 2006, 104, 3561]. They reproduce the bulk water vapor-liquid coexistence envelope adequately. Our principal focus is on changes of topology of the phase diagram of confined water and establishing trends of behavior of the crossover temperature between condensation and evaporation on the strength of water-graphite interaction potential. Growth of the water film on the pore walls is illustrated in terms of the density profiles. Theoretical results are discussed in context of computer simulation findings for water models in pores.
PHYSICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Planck
arxiv.org

BOSS Correlation Function Analysis from the Effective Field Theory of Large-Scale Structure

After calibrating the predictions of the Effective Field Theory of Large-Scale Structure against several sets of simulations, as well as implementing a new method to assert the scale cut of the theory without the use of any simulation, we analyze the Full Shape of the BOSS Correlation Function. Imposing a prior from Big Bang Nucleosynthesis on the baryon density, we are able to measure all the parameters in $\Lambda$CDM + massive neutrinos in normal hierarchy, except for the total neutrino mass, which is just bounded. When combining the BOSS Full Shape with the Baryon Acoustic Oscillation measurements from BOSS, 6DF/MGS and eBOSS, we determine the present day Hubble constant, $H_0$, the present matter fraction, $\Omega_m$, the amplitude of the primordial power spectrum, $A_s$, and the tilt of the primordial power spectrum, $n_s$, to $1.4 \%, 4.5 \%, 23.5\%$ and $7.6\%$ precision, respectively, at $68 \%$-confidence level, finding $H_0=68.19 \pm 0.99$ (km/s)/Mpc, $\Omega_m=0.309\pm 0.014$, $\ln (10^{10}A_{s })=3.12^{+0.21}_{-0.26}$ and $n_s=0.963^{+0.062}_{-0.085}$, and we bound the total neutrino mass to $0.87 \, \textrm{eV}$ at $95 \%$-confidence level. These constraints are fully consistent with Planck results and the ones obtained from BOSS power spectrum analysis. In particular, we find no tension in $H_0$ or $\sigma_8$ with Planck measurements, finding consistency at $1.2\sigma$ and $0.6\sigma$, respectively.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Beyond the Local Volume I: Surface Densities of Ultracool Dwarfs in Deep HST/WFC3 Parallel Fields

Christian Aganze (1), Adam J Burgasser (1), Mathew Malkan (2), Christopher A Theissen (1), Roberto A Tejada Arevalo (3), Chih-Chun Hsu (1), Daniella C Bardalez Gagliuffi (4), Russell E Ryan Jr (5), Benne Holwerda (6) ( (1) University of California, San Diego, (2) University of California, Los Angeles, (3) Princeton University, Princeton, (4) American Museum of Natural History, NY (5) Space Telescope Science Institute, Baltimore, (6) Department of Physics and Astronomy, Louisville )
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Assessing the Accuracy of Machine Learning Thermodynamic Perturbation Theory: Density Functional Theory and Beyond

Basile Herzog, Mauricio Chagas da Silva, Bastien Casier, Michael Badawi, Fabien Pascale, Tomas Bucko, Sebastien Lebegue, Dario Rocca. Machine learning thermodynamic perturbation theory (MLPT) is a promising approach to compute finite temperature properties when the goal is to compare several different levels of ab initio theory and/or to apply highly expensive computational methods. Indeed, starting from a production molecular dynamics trajectory, this method can estimate properties at one or more target levels of theory from only a small number of additional fixed-geometry calculations, which are used to train a machine learning model. However, as MLPT is based on thermodynamic perturbation theory (TPT), inaccuracies might arise when the starting point trajectory samples a configurational space which has a small overlap with that of the target approximations of interest. By considering case studies of molecules adsorbed in zeolites and several different density functional theory approximations, in this work we assess the accuracy of MLPT for ensemble total energies and enthalpies of adsorption. The problematic cases that were found are analyzed and it is shown that, even without knowing exact reference results, pathological cases for MLPT can be detected by considering a coefficient that measures the statistical imbalance induced by the TPT reweighting. For the most pathological examples we recover target level results within chemical accuracy by applying a machine learning-based Monte Carlo (MLMC) resampling. Finally, based on the ideas developed in this work, we assess and confirm the accuracy of recently published MLPT-based enthalpies of adsorption at the random phase approximation level, whose high computational cost would completely hinder a direct molecular dynamics simulation.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Possible Anisotropy#Lowz#Cmass#Hermite#Cdm#Nongalactic Astrophysics
arxiv.org

Improving the Scaling and Performance of Multiple Time Stepping based Molecular Dynamics with Hybrid Density Functionals

Density functionals at the level of the Generalized Gradient Approximation (GGA) and a plane-wave basis set are widely used today to perform ab initio molecular dynamics (AIMD) simulations. Going up in the ladder of accuracy of density functionals from GGA (2nd rung) to hybrid density functionals (4th rung) is much desired pertaining to the accuracy of the latter in describing structure, dynamics, and energetics of molecular and condensed matter systems. On the other hand, hybrid density functional based AIMD simulations are about two orders of magnitude slower than GGA based AIMD for systems containing ~100 atoms using ~100 compute cores. Two methods, namely MTACE and s-MTACE, based on a multiple time step integrator and adaptively compressed exchange operator formalism are able to provide a speed-up of about 7-9 in performing hybrid density functional based AIMD. In this work, we report an implementation of these methods using a task-group based parallelization within the CPMD program package, with the intention to take advantage of the large number of compute cores available on modern high-performance computing platforms. We present here the boost in performance achieved through this algorithm. This work also identifies the computational bottleneck in the s-MTACE method, and proposes a way to overcome that.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effect of inorganic cation mixing on hybrid halide perovskites using density functional theory for application in single and multi junction photovoltaics

This work is aimed to study mixed-cation (hybrid methyl ammonium plus inorganic cations) halide perovskites using first principles Density Functional Theory (DFT) formalism in order to find their potential applications in perovskite based photovoltaics. This is an addition to the two previous studies performed by the author on high-throughput screening of hybrid halide and inorganic halide perovskites. This work involves mixing certain amounts of the inorganic cation to the organic site (methyl ammonium) and study the electronic structure of the resultant. 63 perovskites have been simulated in their calculated stable phases and their band gaps have been predicted. Band gaps are important parameters to predict as these indicate their potential to be used as opto-electronic devices. From the calculated band gaps, 37 perovskites are predicted to be suitable for single junction as well as multi junction solar cell application, 7 are not suitable for either single or multi junction solar cells, and the rest 21 are suitable for multi junction but not for single junction solar cells. The study also shows interesting transition in the nature of the band gaps from indirect to direct and vice-versa caused at about 50% of inorganic cation mixing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the asymptotic behaviour of cosmic density-fluctuation power spectra

We study the small-scale asymptotic behaviour of the cosmic density-fluctuation power spectrum in the Zel'dovich approximation. For doing so, we extend Laplace's method in arbitrary dimensions and use it to prove that this power spectrum necessarily develops an asymptotic tail proportional to $k^{-3}$ , irrespective of the cosmological model and the power spectrum of the initial matter distribution. The exponent $-3$ is set only by the number of spatial dimensions. We derive the complete asymptotic series of the power spectrum and compare the leading- and next-to-leading-order terms to derive characteristic scales for the onset of non-linear structure formation, independent of the cosmological model and the type of dark matter. Combined with earlier results on the mean-field approximation for including particle interactions, this asymptotic behaviour is likely to remain valid beyond the Zel'dovich approximation. Due to their insensitivity to cosmological assumptions, our results are generally applicable to particle distributions with positions and momenta drawn from a Gaussian random field. We discuss an analytically solvable toy model to further illustrate the formation of the $k^{-3}$ asymptotic tail.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Generalised transport equation of the Autocovariance Function of the density field and mass invariant in star-forming clouds

In this Letter, we study the evolution of the autocovariance function (ACF) of density field fluctuations in star-forming clouds and thus of the correlation length $l_c(\rho)$ of these fluctuations, which can be identified as the average size of the most correlated structures within the cloud. Generalizing the transport equation derived by Chandrasekhar (1951) for static, homogeneous turbulence, we show that the mass contained within these structures is an invariant, i.e. that the average mass contained in the most correlated structures remains constant during the evolution of the cloud, whatever dominates the global dynamics (gravity or turbulence).
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Quantum correlations of localized atomic excitations in a disordered atomic chain

Atom-waveguide interface mediates significant and long-range light-matter interactions through the guided modes. In this one-dimensional system, we theoretically investigate the excitation localization of multiple atomic excitations under strong position disorders. Deep in the localization side, we obtain the time evolutions of quantum correlations via Kubo cumulant expansions, which arise initially and become finite and leveled afterward, overtaking the ones without disorders. This indicates two distinct regimes in time: before the onset of excitation localization, the disorders engage the disturbance of quantum correlations, which is followed by disorder-assisted build-up of quantum correlations that maintain at a later stage owing to the absence of excitations diffusion. The crossing of distinct regimes is pushed further in time for longer-range correlations, which indicates a characteristic timescale needed for disorders to sustain them. We also explore the effect of directionality of couplings and resonant dipole-dipole interactions, which can drive the system toward the delocalized side when it is under chiral couplings or large dipole-dipole interaction strengths. The time-evolved quantum correlations can give insights to the studies of few-body localization phenomenon and nonequilibrium dynamics in open quantum systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Real-space visualization of quasiparticle dephasing near the Planckian limit in the Dirac line node material ZrSiS

Dirac line node (DLN) materials are topological semimetals wherein a set of symmetry protected crossing points forms a one-dimensional (1D) line in reciprocal space. Not only are the linearly dispersing bands expected to give rise to exceptional electronic properties, but the weak screening of the Coulomb interaction near the line node may enhance electronic correlations, produce new many-body ground states, or influence the quasiparticle lifetime. We investigate the quasiparticle dynamics in the DLN material ZrSiS via spectroscopic imaging scanning tunneling microscopy (SI-STM). By studying the spatial decay of quasiparticle interference patterns (QPI) from point scatterers, we were able to directly and selectively extract the phase coherence length $l_{\textrm{QPI}}$ and lifetime $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}$ for the bulk DLN excitations, which are dominated by inelastic electron-electron scattering. We find that the experimental $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}(E)$ values below $-$40 meV are very short, likely due to the stronger Coulomb interactions, and lie at the Planckian limit $\hbar/|E|$. Our results corroborate a growing body of experimental reports demonstrating unusual electronic correlation effects near a DLN.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A new approach to feature-based asteroid taxonomy in 3D color space: 1. SDSS photometric system

The taxonomic classification of asteroids has been mostly based on spectroscopic observations with wavelengths spanning from the VIS to the NIR. VIS-NIR spectra of $\sim$2500 asteroids have been obtained since the 1970s; the SDSS MOC 4 was released with $\sim$4 $\times$ 10$^{5}$ measurements of asteroid positions and colors in the early 2000s. A number of works then devised methods to classify these data within the framework of existing taxonomic systems. Some of these works, however, used 2D parameter space that displayed a continuous distribution of clouds of data points resulting in boundaries that were artificially defined. We introduce here a more advanced method to classify asteroids based on existing systems. This approach is simply represented by a triplet of SDSS colors. The distributions and memberships of each taxonomic type are determined by machine learning methods in the form of both unsupervised and semi-supervised learning. We apply our scheme to MOC 4 calibrated with VIS-NIR reflectance spectra. We successfully separate seven different taxonomy classifications with which we have a sufficient number of spectroscopic datasets. We found the overlapping regions of taxonomic types in a 2D plane were separated with relatively clear boundaries in the 3D space newly defined in this work. Our scheme explicitly discriminates between different taxonomic types, which is an improvement over existing systems. This new method for taxonomic classification has a great deal of scalability for asteroid research, such as space weathering in the S-complex, and the origin and evolution of asteroid families. We present the structure of the asteroid belt, and describe the orbital distribution based on our newly assigned taxonomic classifications. It is also possible to extend the methods presented here to other photometric systems, such as the Johnson-Cousins and LSST filter systems.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Star-Forming S0 Galaxies in SDSS-IV MaNGA Survey

To investigate star-forming activities in early-type galaxies, we select a sample of 52 star-forming S0 galaxies (SFS0s) from the SDSS-IV MaNGA survey. We find that SFS0s have smaller stellar mass compared to normal S0s in MaNGA. After matching the stellar mass to select the control sample, we find that the mean Sérsic index of SFS0s' bulges (1.76$\pm$0.21) is significantly smaller than that of the control sample (2.57$\pm$0.20), suggesting the existence of a pseudo bulge in SFS0s. After introducing the environmental information, SFS0s show smaller spin parameters in the field than in groups, while the control sample has no obvious difference in different environments, which may suggest different dynamical processes in SFS0s. Furthermore, with derived N/O and O/H abundance ratios, SFS0s in the field show nitrogen enrichment, providing evidence for the accretion of metal-poor gas in the field environment. To study the star formation relation, we show that the slope of the spatially resolved star formation main sequence is nearly 1.0 with MaNGA IFU data, confirming the self-regulation of star formation activities at the kpc scales.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Hybrid density functional theory study on zinc blende GaN and diamond surfaces and interfaces: Effects of size, hydrogen passivation and dipole corrections

GaN based high electron mobility transistors show promise in numerous device applications which elicits the need for accurate models of bulk, surface, and interface electronic properties. We detail here a hybrid density functional theory study of zinc blende (zb) GaN and diamond bulk and surface properties, and zb GaN on diamond interfaces using slab supercell models. Details are provided on the dependence of electronic properties with respect to supercell size, the use of pseudo-hydrogen to passivate the bottom GaN layer, and dipole corrections. The large bulk modulus of diamond provides a templating structure for GaN to grow upon, where a large lattice mismatch is accounted for through the inclusion of a cationic Ga adlayer. Looking at both type I and II surfaces and interfaces of GaN shows the instability of zb GaN without an adlayer (type II), where increased size, pseudo-hydrogen passivation and dipole corrections do not remove the spurious interaction between the top and bottom layers in type II GaN. Layer dependent density of states, local potential differences, and charge density differences show that the type I interface (with a Ga adlayer) is stable with an adhesion energy of 0.704 eV/Å2 (4.346 J/m2); interestingly, the diamond charge density intercalates into the first layer of GaN, which was seen experimentally for wurtzite GaN grown over diamond. The type II interface is shown to be unstable which implies that, to form a stable, thin-film zb interface between GaN and diamond, the partial pressure of trimethylgallium must be controlled to ensure a Ga layer exists both on the top and bottom layer of the GaN thin film atop the diamond. We believe our results can shed light towards a better understanding of the GaN/diamond multifaceted interface present in the GaN overgrowth on diamond samples.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Origin of giant valley splitting in silicon quantum wells induced by superlattice barriers

Enhancing valley splitting in SiGe heterostructures is a crucial task for developing silicon spin qubits. Complex SiGe heterostructures, sharing a common feature of four-monolayer (4ML) Ge layer next to the silicon quantum well (QW), have been computationally designed to have giant valley splitting approaching 9 meV. However, none of them has been fabricated may due to their complexity. Here, we remarkably simplify the original designed complex SiGe heterostructures by laying out the Si QW directly on the Ge substrate followed by capping a (Ge4Si4)n superlattice(SL) barrier with a small sacrifice on VS as it is reduced from a maximum of 8.7 meV to 5.2 meV. Even the smallest number of periods (n = 1) will also give a sizable VS of 1.6 meV, which is large enough for developing stable spin qubits. We also develop an effective Hamiltonian model to reveal the underlying microscopic physics of enhanced valley splitting by (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers. We find that the presence of the SL barrier will reduce the VS instead of enhancing it. Only the (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers with an extremely strong coupling with Si QW valley states provide a remarkable enhancement in VS. These findings lay a solid theoretical foundation for the realization of sufficiently large VS for Si qubits.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Likelihood Training of Schrödinger Bridge using Forward-Backward SDEs Theory

Schrödinger Bridge (SB) is an optimal transport problem that has received increasing attention in deep generative modeling for its mathematical flexibility compared to the Scored-based Generative Model (SGM). However, it remains unclear whether the optimization principle of SB relates to the modern training of deep generative models, which often rely on constructing parameterized log-likelihood objectives.This raises questions on the suitability of SB models as a principled alternative for generative applications. In this work, we present a novel computational framework for likelihood training of SB models grounded on Forward-Backward Stochastic Differential Equations Theory -- a mathematical methodology appeared in stochastic optimal control that transforms the optimality condition of SB into a set of SDEs. Crucially, these SDEs can be used to construct the likelihood objectives for SB that, surprisingly, generalizes the ones for SGM as special cases. This leads to a new optimization principle that inherits the same SB optimality yet without losing applications of modern generative training techniques, and we show that the resulting training algorithm achieves comparable results on generating realistic images on MNIST, CelebA, and CIFAR10.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy