Do you break out into a cold sweat when you have friends or family visiting from out of town and they ask you "What should I do while we're in Boise?" Living here, you know there are endless possibilities for fun things to do but when you're put on the spot like that you freeze. You're so used to your routine of get up, go to work, come home, make dinner, try to decompress, go to sleep, get up and do it all over again that some of the fun things Boise has to offer isn't in the forefront of your mind. Often, you don't think about those things until you can exhale long enough to plan some family fun on the weekend.

BOISE, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO