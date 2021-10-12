Model and Measurements of an Optical Stack for Broadband Visible to Near-IR Absorption in TiN KIDs

Andreas Horrer, Yinping Zhang, Davy Gérard, Jérémie Béal, Mathieu Kociak, Jérôme Plain, Renaud Bachelot. When circularly polarized light interacts with a nanostructure, the optical response depends on the geometry of the structure. If the nanostructure is chiral (i.e., it cannot be superimposed on its mirror image), then its optical response, both in near-field and far-field, depends on the handedness of the incident light. In contrast, achiral structures exhibit identical far-field responses for left- and right-circular polarization. Here, we show that a perfectly achiral nanostructure, a plasmonic metamolecule with trigonal D3h symmetry, exhibits a near-field response that is sensitive to the handedness of light. This effect stems from the near-field interference between the different plasmonic modes sustained by the plasmonic metamolecule under circularly polarized light excitation. The local chirality in a plasmonic trimer is then experimentally evidenced with nanoscale resolution using a molecular probe. Our experiments demonstrate that the optical near-field chirality can be imprinted into the photosensitive polymer, turning an optical chirality into a geometrical chirality that can be imaged using atomic force microscopy. These results are of interest for the field of polarization-sensitive photochemistry.
