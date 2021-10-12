Outflows in the presence of cosmic rays and waves with cooling

T. K. Chan, Dusan Keres, Alexander B. Gurvich, Philip Hopkins, Cameron Trapp, Suoqing Ji, Claude-Andre Faucher-Giguere. Cosmic rays (CRs) are an important component in the interstellar medium (ISM), but their effect on the dynamics of the disk-halo interface (< 10 kpc from the disk) is still unclear. We study the influence of CRs on the gas above the disk with high-resolution FIRE-2 cosmological simulations of late-type Lstar galaxies at redshift around zero. We compare runs with and without CR feedback (with constant anisotropic diffusion around 3e29 cm^2/s and streaming). Our simulations capture the relevant disk halo interactions, including outflows, inflows, and galactic fountains. Extra-planar gas in all of the runs satisfies dynamical balance, where total pressure balances the weight of the overlying gas. While the kinetic pressure from non-uniform motion (>1-kpc scale) dominates in the midplane, thermal and bulk pressures (or CR pressure if included) take over at large heights. We find that with CR feedback, (1) the warm (1e4K) gas is slowly accelerated by CRs; (2) the hot (> 5e5K) gas scale height is suppressed; (3) the warm-hot (2e4-5e5K) medium becomes the most volume-filling phase in the disk-halo interface. We develop a novel conceptual model of the near-disk gas dynamics in low-redshift Lstar galaxies: With CRs, the disk-halo interface is filled with CR-driven warm winds and hot super-bubbles that are propagating into the CGM with a small fraction falling back to the disk. Without CRs, most outflows from hot superbubbles are trapped by the existing hot halo and gravity, so typically they form galactic fountains.
