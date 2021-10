Kelsey Moreira, sober founder and CEO of Doughp, a mission-driven dessert platform for mental health & addiction recovery. Substance use disorder among the workforce is more prevalent than many people might think. Consider that 68.9% of people who use illicit drugs and 79.3% of people who binge drink are employed and part of the workforce, according to a 2013 survey by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

