CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Gaia May Detect Hundreds of Well-characterised Stellar Black Holes

By Chirag Chawla, Sourav Chatterjee, Katelyn Breivik, Chaithanya Krishna Moorthy, Jeff J. Andrews, Robyn E. Sanderson
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Chirag Chawla, Sourav Chatterjee, Katelyn Breivik, Chaithanya Krishna Moorthy, Jeff J. Andrews, Robyn E. Sanderson. Detection of black holes (BHs) with detached luminous companions (LCs) can be instrumental in connecting the BH properties with their progenitors' since the latter can be inferred from the observable properties of the LC. Past studies

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Stars Suggest The Presence of Hidden Planets

Astronomers have found a collection of stars doing something unexpected. Within 160 light-years of the Solar System, four red dwarf stars that should be quiet in radio observations have been caught emitting radio signals. According to an analysis of these signals, the best explanation for this activity is the presence of unseen exoplanets. It's not, to be clear, a technosignature hinting at an alien civilization; rather, it seems to be the result of an interaction between the exoplanet and the star's magnetic field, generating intensely strong auroras that can be detected using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) – a powerful radio telescope...
ASTRONOMY
windermeresun.com

Huge Asteroid Passing By Earth On Friday-NASA Mission Will Try To Redirect Asteroid

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
WINDERMERE, FL
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaia#Black Holes#Mw#Msun#The Astrophysical Journal
SlashGear

Astronaut shares images of mysterious luminous event from the ISS

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet took a photograph on October 8 from the International Space Station that captured something exceedingly rare. The photo seen below clearly shows a bright blue-white luminous event on the horizon of the Earth. Pesquet took the single frame showing the blue luminous event from a longer time-lapse.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Moore’s Law– Homo Sapiens May be the Milky Way’s First Intelligent Civilization

As life has evolved its complexity has increased exponentially, just like Moore’s law, which states that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit doubles approximately every two years. The regression suggests that if life takes 10 billion years to evolve to the level of complexity associated with homo sapiens, then we may be among the first, if not the first, intelligent civilization in the Milky Way, negating Drake’s Equation.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

A 'Black Hole Laser' Could Finally Shine a Light on Elusive Hawking Radiation

Scientists are getting closer to being able to spot Hawking radiation – that elusive thermal radiation thought to be produced by a black hole's event horizon. Just understanding the concept of this radiation is tricky though, let alone finding it. A new proposal suggests creating a special kind of quantum circuit to act as a 'black hole laser', essentially simulating some of the properties of a black hole. As with previous studies, the idea is that experts can observe and study Hawking radiation without actually having to look at any real black holes. The basic principle is relatively straightforward. Black holes are objects...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

All-sky camera captures swirling majesty of a purple aurora over Earth

Earlier this month, the sun spit out what the European Space Agency described as a "violent mass of fast-moving plasma" known as a coronal mass ejection. These CMEs can disrupt communications and GPS systems but can also deliver outstanding auroras on Earth. ESA has released an eye-catching video of one of the glowing lightshows that followed the Oct. 9 coronal mass ejection.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Quantum circuit black hole lasers to explore Hawking radiation

The fundamental forces of physics govern the matter comprising the universe, yet exactly how these forces work together is still not fully understood. The existence of Hawking radiation—the particle emission from near black holes—indicates that general relativity and quantum mechanics must cooperate. But directly observing Hawking radiation from a black hole is nearly impossible due to the background noise of the universe, so how can researchers study it to better understand how the forces interact and integrate into a "Theory of Everything?"
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

ALP Dark Matter in a Primordial Black Hole Dominated Universe

We investigate the phenomenological consequences of axion-like particle (ALP) dark matter with an early matter domination triggered by primordial black holes (PBHs). We focus on light BHs with masses smaller than $\sim 10^9~$g which fully evaporate before Big Bang nucleosynthesis. We numerically solve the coupled Boltzmann equations, carefully taking the greybody factors and BH angular momentum into account. We find that the entropy injection from PBH evaporation dilutes the ALP relic abundance originally produced via the vacuum misalignment mechanism, opening the parameter space with larger scales $f_a$ or, equivalently, smaller ALP-photon couplings $g_{a\gamma}$, within the reach of future detectors as ABRACADABRA, KLASH, ADMX, and DM-Radio. Moreover, the ALP minicluster masses can be several orders of magnitude larger if the early Universe features an PBH dominated epoch. For the relativistic ALPs produced directly from Hawking radiation, we find that their contribution to the dark radiation is within the sensitivity of next generation CMB experiments. For the sake of completeness, we also revisit the particular case of the QCD axion.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Global and Local Thermodynamics of the Rotating Gauss-Bonnet BTZ Black Hole

The aim of this paper is to study the local and the global thermodynamic properties of the 3-dimensional rotating Gauss-Bonnet BTZ black hole. We are interested in deriving the conditions for local and global thermodynamic stability of the solution in a given ensemble of state quantities. It is well-known that determining the local thermodynamic stability requires the calculation of the specific heats of the system. We identify the regions of stability for every physical specific heat together with the existing Davies curves. In addition to the local analysis, we generalize the notion of global thermodynamic stability from the standard thermodynamics to describe the global equilibrium of black holes. Here, we apply a proper Legendre transformation of the energy or the entropy to find the natural thermodynamic potential for the given ensemble of macro parameters. The global stability analysis is now conducted on the properties of the new thermodynamic potential. The advantage of this method is that it allows one to chose different potentials, corresponding to different constraints to which the system may be subjected. Finally, we find it natural to impose global thermodynamic stability only where local one exists for the given black hole solution.
SCIENCE
CNET

NASA orbiter spots Pink Floyd album cover lookalike on Mars

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. When you stare at pictures of the red planet as much as the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter camera team does, you're bound to start seeing some funny things, like class rock album covers etched into the surface of another planet.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Circular motion of particle around Schwarzschild-MOG black hole

In this note, we have analyzed the circular motion of test particles around the Schwarzschild-MOG black hole. First, we have studied the shadow cast by the spherical symmetric black hole within MOG gravity. It has been shown that due to the effect of MOG both the photonspere and shadow of the black hole increase. We have also shown that the characteristic radii of massive particles circularly orbiting around the Schwarzschild-MOG black hole, namely, the innermost stable circular orbits (ISCO) and marginally bound orbits are greater than that in pure Schwarzschild one. Assuming a black hole in the external uniform magnetic field we have studied the structure of the electromagnetic field. We have shown that the magnetic field behaves like non-uniform in the vicinity of the Schwarzschild-MOG black hole and field lines become denser. Finally, we investigated charged particles' motion around the Schwarzschild-MOG black hole in the presence of an external magnetic field and shown that the ISCO position for charged particle is always less than one for neutral particles.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Scaling Black Holes and Modularity

Scaling black holes are solutions of supergravity with multiple black hole singularities, which can be adiabatically connected to a single center black hole solution. We develop techniques to determine partition functions for such scaling black holes, if each constituent carries a non-vanishing magnetic charge corresponding to a D4-brane in string theory, or equivalently M5-brane in M-theory. For three constituents, we demonstrate that the partition function is a mock modular form of depth two, and we determine the appropriate non-holomorphic completion using generalized error functions. From the four-dimensional perspective, the modular parameter is the axion-dilaton, and our results show that $S$-duality leaves this subset of the spectrum invariant. From the five-dimensional perspective, the modular parameter is the complex structure of a torus $T^2$, and the scaling black holes are dual to states in the dimensional reduction of the M5-brane worldvolume theory to $T^2$. As a case study, we specialize the compactification manifold to a K3 fibration, and explicitly evaluate holomorphic parts of partition functions.
SCIENCE
SpaceRef

Did A Black Hole Eating A Star Generate A Neutrino?

Artist’s illustration of tidal disruption event AT2019dsg where a supermassive black hole spaghettifies and gobbles down a star. Some of the material is not consumed by the black hole and is flung back out into space. CREDIT DESY, Science Communication Lab HARVARD-SMITHSONIAN CENTER FOR ASTROPHYSICS. In October 2019, a high-energy...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Search for black hole hyperbolic encounters with gravitational wave detectors

In recent years, the proposal that there is a large population of primordial black holes living in dense clusters has been gaining popularity. One natural consequence of these dense clusters will be that the black holes inside will gravitationally scatter off each other in hyperbolic encounters, emitting gravitational waves that can be observed by current detectors. In this paper we will derive how to compute the gravitational waves emitted by black holes in hyperbolic orbits, taking into account up to leading order spin effects. We will then study the signal these waves leave in the network of gravitational wave detectors currently on Earth. Using the properties of the signal, we will detail the data processing techniques that can be used to make it stand above the detector noise. Finally, we will look for these signals from hyperbolic encounters in the publicly available LIGO-Virgo data. For this purpose we will develop a two step trigger. The first step of the trigger will be based on looking for correlations between detectors in the time-frequency domain. The second step of the trigger will make use of a residual convolutional neural network, trained with the theoretical predictions for the signal, to look for hyperbolic encounters. With this trigger we find 8 hyperbolic encounter candidates in the 15.3 days of public data analyzed. Some of these candidates are promising, but the total number of candidates found is consistent with the number of false alarms expected from our trigger.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy