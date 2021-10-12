CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A sign of the times

By Joao Magueijo
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We examine in greater detail the recent proposal that time is the conjugate of the constants of nature. Fundamentally distinct times are associated with different constants and we should select the one related to the constant dominating the dynamics in each region or epoch. We show in detail how in regions

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

6 signs that it might be time to let the friendship go

Romantic relationships aren’t the only kind of relationships to watch for red flags. This should be done in your friendships too. Some people are often more lenient when it comes to their friendships because maybe they’ve been in your life for years and you just chalk their behaviors up to, “well, that’s how they are.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arxiv.org

Real-space visualization of quasiparticle dephasing near the Planckian limit in the Dirac line node material ZrSiS

Dirac line node (DLN) materials are topological semimetals wherein a set of symmetry protected crossing points forms a one-dimensional (1D) line in reciprocal space. Not only are the linearly dispersing bands expected to give rise to exceptional electronic properties, but the weak screening of the Coulomb interaction near the line node may enhance electronic correlations, produce new many-body ground states, or influence the quasiparticle lifetime. We investigate the quasiparticle dynamics in the DLN material ZrSiS via spectroscopic imaging scanning tunneling microscopy (SI-STM). By studying the spatial decay of quasiparticle interference patterns (QPI) from point scatterers, we were able to directly and selectively extract the phase coherence length $l_{\textrm{QPI}}$ and lifetime $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}$ for the bulk DLN excitations, which are dominated by inelastic electron-electron scattering. We find that the experimental $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}(E)$ values below $-$40 meV are very short, likely due to the stronger Coulomb interactions, and lie at the Planckian limit $\hbar/|E|$. Our results corroborate a growing body of experimental reports demonstrating unusual electronic correlation effects near a DLN.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Generalized uncertainty principle or curved momentum space?

The concept of minimum length, widely accepted as a low-energy effect of quantum gravity, manifests itself in quantum mechanics through generalized uncertainty principles. Curved momentum space, on the other hand, is at the heart of similar applications such as doubly special relativity. We introduce a duality between theories yielding generalized uncertainty principles and quantum mechanics on nontrivial momentum space. In particular, we find canonically conjugate variables which map the former into the latter. In that vein, we explicitly derive the vielbein corresponding to a generic generalized uncertainty principle in $d$ dimensions. Assuming the predominantly used quadratic form of the modification, the curvature tensor in momentum space is proportional to the noncommutativity of the coordinates in the modified Heisenberg algebra. Yet, the metric is non-Euclidean even in the flat case corresponding to commutative space, because the resulting momentum basis is noncanonical. These insides are used to constrain the curvature and the deviation from the canonical basis.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Valley and spin accumulation in ballistic and hydrodynamic channels

A theory of the valley and spin Hall effects and resulting accumulation of the valley and spin polarization is developed for ultraclean channels made of two-dimensional semiconductors where the electron mean free path due to the residual disorder or phonons exceeds the channel width. Both ballistic and hydrodynamic regimes of the electron transport are studied. The polarization accumulation is determined by interplay of the anomalous velocity, side-jump and skew scattering effects. In the hydrodynamic regime, where the electron-electron scattering is dominant, the valley and spin current generation and dissipation by the electron-electron collisions are taken into account. The accumulated polarization magnitude and its spatial distribution depend strongly on the transport regime. The polarization is much larger in the hydrodynamic regime as compared to the ballistic one. Significant valley and spin polarization arises in the immediate vicinity of the channel edges due to the side-jump and skew scattering mechanisms.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heisenberg
Person
Schrodinger
arxiv.org

Stability against large perturbations of invertible, frustration-free ground states

A gapped ground state of a quantum spin system has a natural length scale set by the gap. This length scale governs the decay of correlations. A common intuition is that this length scale also controls the spatial relaxation towards the ground state away from impurities or boundaries. The aim of this article is to take a step towards a proof of this intuition. To make the problem more tractable, we assume that there is a unique ground state that is frustration-free and invertible (i.e. no long-range entanglement). Moreover, we assume the property that we are aiming to prove for one specific kind of boundary condition; namely open boundary conditions. With these assumptions we can prove stretched exponential decay away from boundaries for any boundary conditions or (large) perturbations and for all ground states of the perturbed system. In particular, the perturbed system itself can certainly have long-range entanglement.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Including Millisecond Pulsars inside the Core of Globular Clusters in Pulsar Timing Arrays

We suggest the possibility of including millisecond pulsars inside the core of globular clusters in pulsar timing array experiments. Since they are very close to each other, their gravitational wave induced timing residuals are expected to be almost the same, because both the Earth and the pulsar terms are correlated. We simulate the expected timing residuals, due to the gravitational wave signal emitted by a uniform supermassive black-hole binary population, on the millisecond pulsars inside a globular cluster core. In this respect, Terzan 5 has been adopted as a globular cluster prototype and, in our simulations, we adopted similar distance, core radius, and number of millisecond pulsars contained in it. Our results show that the presence of a strong correlation between the timing residuals of the globular cluster core millisecond pulsars can provide a remarkable gravitational wave signature. This result can be therefore exploited for the detection of gravitational waves through pulsar timing, especially in conjunction with the standard cross-correlation search carried out by the pulsar timing array collaborations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Ground State Stability and the Nature of the Spin Glass Phase

We propose an approach toward understanding the spin glass phase at zero and low temperature by studying the stability of a spin glass ground state against perturbations of a single coupling. After reviewing the concepts of flexibility, critical droplet, and related quantities for both finite- and infinite-volume ground states, we study some of their properties and review three models in which these quantities are partially or fully understood. We also review a recent result showing the connection between our approach and that of disorder chaos. We then view four proposed scenarios for the low-temperature spin glass phase -- replica symmetry breaking, scaling-droplet, TNT and chaotic pairs -- through the lens of the predictions of each scenario for the lowest energy large-lengthscale excitations above the ground state. Using a new concept called sigma-criticality, which quantifies the sensitivity of ground states to single-bond coupling variations, we show that each of these four pictures can be identified with different critical droplet geometries and energies. We also investigate necessary and sufficient conditions for the existence of multiple incongruent ground states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sign Of The Times#Hamiltonian#Quantum
arxiv.org

Electromagnetic signatures of strong-field gravity from accreting black holes

Observations of galactic nuclei help us to test General Relativity. Whereas the No-hair Theorem states that classical, isolated black holes eventually settle to a stationary state that can be characterized by a small number of parameters, cosmic black holes are neither isolated nor steady. Instead, they interact with the environment and evolve on vastly different time-scales. Therefore, the astrophysically realistic models require more parameters, and their values likely change in time. New techniques are needed in order to allow us to obtain independent constraints on these additional parameters. In this context, non-electromagnetic messengers have emerged and a variety of novel electromagnetic observations is going to supplement traditional techniques in the near future. In this outline, we summarize several fruitful aspects of electromagnetic signatures from accretion disks in strong-gravity regime in the outlook of upcoming satellite missions and ground-based telescopes. As an interesting example, we mention a purely geometrical effect of polarization angle changes upon light propagation, which occurs near the black hole event horizon. Despite that only numerical simulations can capture the accretion process in a realistic manner, simplified toy-models and semi-analytical estimates are useful to understand complicated effects of strong gravity near the event horizon of a rotating black hole, and especially within the plunging region below the innermost stable circular orbit.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Mean-field theory of vector spin models on networks with arbitrary degree distributions

Understanding the relationship between the heterogeneous structure of complex networks and cooperative phenomena occurring on them remains a key problem in network science. Mean-field theories of spin models on networks constitute a fundamental tool to tackle this problem and a cornerstone of statistical physics, with an impressive number of applications in condensed matter, biology, and computer science. In this work we derive the mean-field equations for the equilibrium behavior of vector spin models on high-connectivity random networks with an arbitrary degree distribution and with randomly weighted links. We demonstrate that the high-connectivity limit of spin models on networks is not universal in that it depends on the full degree distribution. Such nonuniversal behavior is akin to a remarkable mechanism that leads to the breakdown of the central limit theorem when applied to the distribution of effective local fields. Traditional mean-field theories on fully-connected models, such as the Curie-Weiss, the Kuramoto, and the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model, are only valid if the network degree distribution is highly concentrated around its mean degree. We obtain a series of results that highlight the importance of degree fluctuations to the phase diagram of mean-field spin models by focusing on the Kuramoto model of synchronization and on the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model of spin-glasses. Numerical simulations corroborate our theoretical findings and provide compelling evidence that the present mean-field theory describes an intermediate regime of connectivity, in which the average degree $c$ scales as a power $c \propto N^{b}$ ($b < 1$) of the total number $N \gg 1$ of spins. Our findings put forward a novel class of spin models that incorporate the effects of degree fluctuations and, at the same time, are amenable to exact analytic solutions.
SCIENCE
Elite Daily

Scorpio Season Will Be A Dark Time For 3 Unlucky Zodiac Signs

There’s something beautifully intense about Scorpio season. Halloween is a time where you can express your obsession with gore in a way that won’t be frowned upon, and your all-time favorite horror movies are finally being added back to streaming services. While the fixated determination and emotional intensity of Scorpio season tends to get a pretty bad rap, it prompts you to deepen and solidify the bonds you lightheartedly began during Libra season. Fall kicked off in a different way this year though, making communicating a challenge as Mercury stationed retrograde for the final time in 2021 — but it finally came to an end on Oct. 18. While many of the signs are in the clear, there are a few that aren’t exactly out of the woods yet, making Scorpio season 2021 the worst for three zodiac signs: Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius.
LIFESTYLE
arxiv.org

Uniqueness for the fractional Calderón problem with quasilocal perturbations

We study the fractional Schrödinger equation with quasilocal perturbations. These are a family of nonlocal perturbations vanishing at infinity, which include e.g. convolutions against Schwartz functions. We show that the qualitative unique continuation and Runge approximation properties hold in the assumption of sufficient decay. Quantitative versions of both results are also obtained via a propagation of smallness analysis for the Caffarelli-Silvestre extension. The results are then used to show uniqueness in the inverse problem of retrieving a quasilocal perturbation from DN data under suitable geometric assumptions. Our work generalizes recent results regarding the locally perturbed fractional Calderón problem.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Radiation Modulated Spin coupling in DNA

The spin activity in macromolecules such as DNA and oligopeptides, in the context of the Chiral Induced Spin Selectivity (CISS) has been proposed to be due to the atomic Spin-Orbit Coupling (SOC) and the associated chiral symmetry of the structures. This coupling, associated with carbon, nitrogen and oxygen atoms in biological molecules, albeit small (meV), can be enhanced by the geometry, and strong local polarization effects such as hydrogen bonding (HB). A novel way to manipulate the spin degree of freedom is by modifying the spectrum using a coupling to the appropriate electromagnetic radiation field. Here we use the Floquet formalism in order to show how the half filled band Hamiltonian for DNA, can be modulated by the radiation to produce a up to a tenfold increase of the effective SOC once the intrinsic coupling is present. On the other hand, the chiral model, once incorporating the orbital angular momentum of electron motion on the helix, opens a gap for different helicity states (helicity splitting) that chooses spin polarization according to transport direction and chirality, without breaking time reversal symmetry. The observed effects are feasible in physically reasonable parameter ranges for the radiation field amplitude and frequency.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum field theories, Markov random fields and machine learning

The transition to Euclidean space and the discretization of quantum field theories on spatial or space-time lattices opens up the opportunity to investigate probabilistic machine learning from the perspective of quantum field theory. Here, we will discuss how discretized Euclidean field theories can be recast within the mathematical framework of Markov random fields, which is a notable class of probabilistic graphical models with applications in a variety of research areas, including machine learning. Specifically, we will demonstrate that the $\phi^{4}$ scalar field theory on a square lattice satisfies the Hammersley-Clifford theorem, therefore recasting it as a Markov random field from which neural networks are additionally derived. We will then discuss applications pertinent to the minimization of an asymmetric distance between the probability distribution of the $\phi^{4}$ machine learning algorithms and that of target probability distributions.
COMPUTERS
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Electron Captures and Stability of White Dwarfs

Electron captures by atomic nuclei in dense matter are among the most important processes governing the late evolution of stars, limiting in particular the stability of white dwarfs. Despite considerable progress in the determination of the equation of state of dense Coulomb plasmas, the threshold electron Fermi energies are still generally estimated from the corresponding $Q$ values in vacuum. Moreover, most studies have focused on nonmagnetized matter. However, some white dwarfs are endowed with magnetic fields reaching $10^9$ G. Even more extreme magnetic fields might exist in super Chandrasekhar white dwarfs, the progenitors of overluminous type Ia supernovae like SN 2006gz and SN 2009dc. The roles of the dense stellar medium and magnetic fields on the onset of electron captures and on the structure of white dwarfs are briefly reviewed. New analytical formulas are derived to evaluate the threshold density for the onset of electron captures for arbitrary magnetic fields. Their influence on the structure of white dwarfs is illustrated by simple analytical formulas and numerical calculations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Local Existence and Uniqueness of Spatially Quasi-Periodic Solutions to the Generalized KdV Equation

In this paper, we study the existence and uniqueness of spatially quasi-periodic solutions to the generalized KdV equation (gKdV for short) on the real line with quasi-periodic initial data whose Fourier coefficients are exponentially decaying. In order to solve for the Fourier coefficients of the solution, we first reduce the nonlinear dispersive partial differential equation to a nonlinear infinite system of coupled ordinary differential equations, and then construct the Picard sequence to approximate them. However, we meet, and have to deal with, the difficulty of studying {\bf the higher dimensional discrete convolution operation for several functions}: \[\underbrace{c\times\cdots\times c}_{\mathfrak p~\text{times}}~(\text{total distance}):=\sum_{\substack{\clubsuit_1,\cdots,\clubsuit_{\mathfrak p}\in\mathbb Z^\nu\\ \clubsuit_1+\cdots+\clubsuit_{\mathfrak p}=~\text{total distance}}}\prod_{j=1}^{\mathfrak p}c(\clubsuit_j).\] In order to overcome it, we apply a combinatorial method to reformulate the Picard sequence as a tree. Based on this form, we prove that the Picard sequence is exponentially decaying and fundamental ({\color{red}i.e., a} Cauchy sequence). We first give a detailed discussion of the proof of the existence and uniqueness result in the case $\mathfrak p=3$. Next, we prove existence and uniqueness in the general case $\mathfrak p\geq 2$, which then covers the remaining cases $\mathfrak p\geq 4$. As a byproduct, we recover the local result from \cite{damanik16}. We exhibit the most important combinatorial index $\sigma$ and obtain a relationship with other indices, which is essential to our proofs in the case of general $\mathfrak p$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nulling and subpulse drifting in PSR J1727-2739

In this paper, we investigate the emission properties of PSR J1727-2739, whose mean pulse profile has two main components, by analysing five single-pulse observations made using the Parkes 64-m radio telescope with a central frequency of 1369 MHz between 2014 April and October. The total observation time is about 6.1 hours which contains 16718 pulses after removal of radio frequency interference (RFI). Previous studies reveal that PSR J1727-2739 exhibits both nulling and subpulse drifting. We estimate the nulling fraction to be 66%, which is consistent with previously published results. In addition to the previously known subpulse drifting in the leading component, we also explore the drifting properties for the trailing component. We observe two distinct drift modes whose vertical drift band separations ($P_{3}$) are consistent with earlier studies. We find that both profile components share the same drift periodicity $P_{3}$ in a certain drift mode, but the measured horizontal separations ($P_{2}$) are quite different for them. That is, PSR J1727-2739 is a pulsar showing both changes of drift periodicity $P_{3}$ between different drift modes and drift rate variations between components in a given drift mode. Pulsars exhibiting nulling along with drift mode changing, such as PSR J1727-2739, give an unique opportunity to investigate the physical mechanism of these phenomena.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Instability of Boundary Layers with the Navier Boundary Condition

We study the $L^{\infty}$ stability of the 2D Navier-Stokes equations with a viscosity-dependent Navier boundary condition around shear profiles which are linearly unstable for the Euler equation. The dependence from the viscosity is given in the Navier boundary condition as $\partial_y u = \nu^{-\gamma}u$ for some $\gamma\in\mathbb{R}$, where $u$ is the tangential velocity. With the no-slip boundary condition, which corresponds to the limit $\gamma \to +\infty$, a celebrated result from E. Grenier provides an instability of order $\nu^{1/4}$. M. Paddick proved the same result in the case $\gamma=1/2$, furthermore improving the instability to order one. In this paper, we extend these two results to all $\gamma \in \mathbb{R}$, obtaining an instability of order $\nu^{\theta}$, where $$\theta:=\begin{cases} \frac{1}{4} &\text{if } \gamma \geq \frac{3}{4};\\ \gamma - \frac{1}{2} &\text{if } \frac{1}{2}<\gamma < \frac{3}{4};\\ 0 &\text{if } \gamma \leq \frac{1}{2}. \end{cases}$$ When $\gamma \geq 1/2$, the result denies the validity of the Prandtl boundary layer expansion around the chosen shear profile.
SCIENCE
limestone.edu

Should I Change My Major? 5 Signs That It Might Be Time

You chose a major before you even set foot on campus. Or maybe you took a bit of time, but now you’re wondering if you made the right choice. It’s not unusual and you’re certainly not alone. About a third of college students change their majors at least once; some, even more. If you’re wondering if it’s time for you to switch, look for the signs.
GAFFNEY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy