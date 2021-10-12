CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detectability of continuous gravitational waves from magnetically deformed neutron stars

By J. Soldateschi, N. Bucciantini
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Extremely powerful magnetic fields are contained inside neutron stars. Their effect is to deform the shape of the star, leading to the emission of continuous gravitational waves. The magnetic deformation of neutron stars depends on the

arxiv.org

ScienceAlert

Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Stars Suggest The Presence of Hidden Planets

Astronomers have found a collection of stars doing something unexpected. Within 160 light-years of the Solar System, four red dwarf stars that should be quiet in radio observations have been caught emitting radio signals. According to an analysis of these signals, the best explanation for this activity is the presence of unseen exoplanets. It's not, to be clear, a technosignature hinting at an alien civilization; rather, it seems to be the result of an interaction between the exoplanet and the star's magnetic field, generating intensely strong auroras that can be detected using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) – a powerful radio telescope...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers May Have Just Found Evidence of The Very First Stars in Our Universe

Back when the Universe was young – around 13.7 billion years ago – the first stars formed in the soupy darkness, setting the cosmos alight. We've yet to find any of these very first stars, known as Population III stars – but a star found in a dwarf galaxy orbiting the Milky Way may be the next best thing. AS0039, located in the Sculptor dwarf spheroidal galaxy 290,000 light-years away, has a chemical composition suggesting it incorporates elements from a Pop III star that went hypernova. According to an analysis led by astronomer Ása Skúladóttir of the University of Florence in Italy, it's...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Formation and Evolution of Binary Neutron Stars: Mergers and Their Host Galaxies

In this paper, we investigate the properties of binary neutron stars (BNSs) and their mergers by combining population synthesis models for binary stellar evolution (BSE) with cosmological galaxy formation and evolution models. We obtain constraints on BSE model parameters by using the observed Galactic BNSs and local BNS merger rate density ($R_0$) inferred from Gravitational Wave (GW) observations, and consequently estimate the host galaxy distributions of BNS mergers. We find that the Galactic BNS observations imply efficient energy depletion in the common envelope (CE) phase, a bimodal kick velocity distribution, and low mass ejection during the secondary supernova explosion. However, the inferred $R_0$ does not necessarily require an extremely high CE ejection efficiency and low kick velocities, different from the previous claims, mainly because the latest inferred $R_0$ is narrowed to a lower value ($320_{-240}^{+490}\,{\rm Gpc^{-3}\,yr^{-1}}$). The BNS merger rate density resulting from the preferred model can be described by $R(z)\sim R_0(1+z)^{\zeta}$ at low redshift ($z\lesssim0.5$), with $R_0\sim316$-$784\,{\rm Gpc^{-3}\,yr^{-1}}$ and $\zeta\sim1.34$-$2.03$, respectively. Our results also show that $R_{0}$ and $\zeta$ depend on settings of BSE model parameters, and thus accurate estimates of these parameters by future GW detections will put strong constraints on BSE models. We further estimate that the fractions of BNS mergers hosted in spiral and elliptical galaxies at $z\sim0$ are $\sim81$%-$84$% and $\sim16$%-$19$%, respectively. The BNS merger rate per galaxy can be well determined by the host galaxy stellar mass, star formation rate, and metallicity, which provides a guidance in search for most probable candidates of BNS host galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Detecting Baryon Acoustic Oscillations with third generation gravitational wave observatories

We explore the possibility of detecting Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (BAO) solely from gravitational wave observations of binary neutron star mergers with third generation (3G) gravitational wave (GW) detectors like Cosmic Explorer and the Einstein Telescope. These measurements would provide a new independent probe of cosmology. The detection of the BAO peak with current generation GW detectors (solely from GW observations) is not possible because i) unlike galaxies, the GW mergers are poorly localized and ii) there are not enough merger events to probe the BAO length scale. With the 3G GW detector network, it is possible to observe $\sim \mathcal{O}(1000)$ binary neutron star mergers per year localized well within one square degree in the sky for redshift $z \leq 0.3$. We show that 3G observatories will enable precision measurements of the BAO feature in the large-scale two-point correlation function; the effect of BAO can be independently detected at different reshifts, with a log-evidence ratio of $\sim$ 23, 17, or 3 favouring a model with a BAO peak at redshift of 0.2, 0.25, or 0.3, respectively, using a redshift bin corresponding to a shell of thickness $~150 h^{-1}$ Mpc.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

The Aftermath of Binary Neutron Star Mergers: What Remains Behind?

On August 17th, 2017, LIGO detected gravitational waves from the merger of two neutron stars. This merger radiated energy across the electromagnetic spectrum, light that we can still observe today. Neutron stars are incredibly dense objects with masses larger than our Sun confined to the size of a small city. These extreme conditions make some consider neutron stars the caviar of astrophysical objects, enabling researchers to study gravity and matter in conditions unlike any other in the Universe.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Surprising Standing Waves at Edge of Earth’s Magnetic Bubble Found in NASA Data

Earth sails the solar system in a ship of its own making: the magnetosphere, the magnetic field that envelops and protects our planet. The celestial sea we find ourselves in is filled with charged particles flowing from the Sun, known as the solar wind. Just as ocean waves follow the wind, scientists expected that waves traveling along the magnetosphere should ripple in the direction of the solar wind. But a new study reveals some waves do just the opposite.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

GLADE+: An Extended Galaxy Catalogue for Multimessenger Searches with Advanced Gravitational-wave Detectors

G. Dálya, R. Díaz, F. R. Bouchet, Z. Frei, J. Jasche, G. Lavaux, R. Macas, S. Mukherjee, M. Pálfi, R. S. de Souza, B. D. Wandelt, M. Bilicki, P. Raffai. We present GLADE+, an extended version of the GLADE galaxy catalogue introduced in our previous paper for multimessenger searches with advanced gravitational-wave detectors. GLADE+ combines data from six separate but not independent astronomical catalogues: the GWGC, 2MPZ, 2MASS XSC, HyperLEDA, and WISExSCOSPZ galaxy catalogues, and the SDSS-DR16Q quasar catalogue. To allow corrections of CMB-frame redshifts for peculiar motions, we calculated peculiar velocities along with their standard deviations of all galaxies having $B$-band magnitude data within redshift $z=0.05$ using the "Bayesian Origin Reconstruction from Galaxies" formalism. GLADE+ is complete up to luminosity distance $d_L=47^{+4}_{-2}$ Mpc in terms of the cumulative $B$-band luminosity of galaxies, and contains all of the brightest galaxies giving half of the total $B$-band luminosity up to $d_L\simeq 250$ Mpc. We include estimations of stellar masses and individual binary neutron star merger rates for galaxies with $W1$ magnitudes in GLADE+. These parameters can help in ranking galaxies in a given gravitational wave localization volume in terms of their likelihood of being hosts, thereby possibly reducing the number of pointings and total integration time needed to find the electromagnetic counterpart.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

World's most powerful radio antenna detects mysterious signals from 19 distant stars, indicating they may have hidden planets orbiting them

Signals coming from 19 distant stars suggest they may have hidden planets orbiting them, according to astronomers using the world's most powerful radio antenna. The signals all come from red dwarf stars up to 165 light years from Earth, and four of the signals are 'best explained by the existence of planets,' according to the team from the University of Queensland.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

Radio telescope detects signals emanating from stars suggesting planets

Anytime we glance up at the night sky, we get an indication of just how vast and star-filled the universe is. Radio astronomers have leveraged the most powerful radio telescope in the world to detect stars sending out unexpected radio waves they believe may indicate the existence of unknown planets. Radio astronomers from the University of Queensland used the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR), part of ASTRON, the Dutch national observatory.
ASTRONOMY
UC Santa Cruz

Astrophysicists explain the origin of unusually heavy neutron star binaries

A new study showing how the explosion of a stripped massive star in a supernova can lead to the formation of a heavy neutron star or a light black hole resolves one of the most challenging puzzles to emerge from the detection of neutron star mergers by the gravitational wave observatories LIGO and Virgo.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Gravitational-wave Optical Transient Observer (GOTO): prototype performance and prospects for transient science

D. Steeghs, D. K. Galloway, K. Ackley, M. J. Dyer, J. Lyman, K. Ulaczyk, R. Cutter, Y.L. Mong, V. Dhillon, P. O'Brien, G. Ramsay, S. Poshyachinda, R. Kotak, L. K. Nuttall, E. Palle, R. P. Breton, D. Pollacco, E. Thrane, S. Aukkaravittayapun, S. Awiphan, U. Burhanudin, P. Chote, A. Chrimes, E. Daw, C. Duffy, R. Eyles-Ferris, B. Gompertz, T. Heikkila, P. Irawati, M. R. Kennedy, T. Killestein, H. Kuncarayakti, A. J. Levan, S. Littlefair, L. Makrygianni, T. Marsh, D. Mata-Sanchez, S. Mattila, J. Maund, J. McCormac, D. Mkrtichian, J. Mullaney, K. Noysena, M. Patel, E. Rol, U. Sawangwit, E. R. Stanway, R. Starling, P. Strom, S. Tooke, R. West, D. J. White, K. Wiersema.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A boosted gravitational-wave background for primordial black holes with broad mass distributions and thermal features

Primordial black holes (PBHs) with a wide mass distribution imprinted by the thermal history of the Universe, which naturally produces a high peak at the solar mass scale, could explain the gravitational-wave events seen by LIGO/Virgo and up to the totality of the dark matter. We show that compared to monochromatic or log-normal mass functions, the gravitational wave backgrounds (GWBs) from early PBH binaries and from late binaries in clusters are strongly enhanced at low frequency and could even explain the NANOGrav observations. This enhancement comes from binaries with very low mass ratios, involving solar-mass and intermediate-mass PBHs at low frequency, solar-mass and subsolar-mass at higher frequency. LISA could distinguish the various models, while in the frequency band of ground-based detectors, we find that the GWB from early binaries is just below the current LIGO/Virgo limits and above the astrophysical background, if they also explain black hole mergers. The GWB from binaries in clusters is less boosted but has a different spectral index than for neutron stars, astrophysical black holes or early PBH binaries. It is detectable with Einstein Telescope or even with the LIGO/Virgo design sensitivity.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Holographic modeling of nuclear matter and neutron stars

I review holographic models for (dense and cold) nuclear matter, neutron stars, and their mergers. I start by a brief general discussion on current knowledge of cold QCD matter and neutron stars, and go on discussing various approaches to model cold nuclear and quark matter by using gauge/gravity duality, pointing out their strengths and weaknesses. Then I concentrate on recent results for a complex bottom-up holographic framework (V-QCD), which also takes input from lattice QCD results, effective field theory, and perturbative QCD. Dense nuclear matter is modeled in V-QCD through a homogeneous non-Abelian bulk gauge field. Feasible "hybrid" equations of state for cold nuclear (and quark) matter can be constructed by using traditional methods (e.g., effective field theory) at low densities and the holographic V-QCD model at higher densities. I discuss the constraints from this approach to the properties of the nuclear to quark matter transition as well as to properties of neutron stars. Using such hybrid equations of state as an input for numerical simulations of neutron star mergers, I also derive predictions for the spectrum of produced gravitational waves.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Dark gravitomagnetism with LISA and gravitational waves space detectors

We present here the proposal to use the LISA interferometer for detecting the gravito-magnetic field due to the rotation of the Milky Way, including the contribution given by the dark matter halo. The galactic signal would be superposed to the gravitomagnetic field of the Sun. The technique to be used is based on the asymmetric propagation of light along the closed contour of the space interferometer (Sagnac-like approach). Both principle and practical aspects of the proposed experiment are discussed. The strategy for disentangling the sought for signal from the kinematic terms due to proper rotation and orbital motion is based on the time modulation of the time of flight asymmetry. Such modulation will be originated by the annual oscillation of the plane of the interferometer with respect to the galactic plane. Also the effect of the gravitomagnetic field on the polarization of the electromagnetic signals is presented as an in principle detectable phenomenon.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Back to the future: gravitational-wave population inference at past time infinity

Population studies of stellar-mass black-hole binaries have become major players in gravitational-wave astronomy. The underlying assumptions are that the targeted source parameters refer to the same quantities for all events in the catalog and are included when modeling selection effects. Both these points have so far been neglected when estimating the orientations of the black-hole spins. In particular, the detector-frame gravitational-wave frequency used to define frequency-dependent quantities (e.g., 20 Hz) introduces an inconsistent reference between events at the population level. We solve both issues by modeling binary black-hole populations and selection effects at past time infinity, corresponding to the well-defined reference frequency of 0 Hz. We show that, while current gravitational-wave measurement uncertainties obfuscate the influence of reference frequency in population inference, ignoring spins when estimating selection effects leads to an over-prediction of spin alignment in the underlying astrophysical distribution of merging black holes.
ASTRONOMY

