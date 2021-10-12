Detectability of continuous gravitational waves from magnetically deformed neutron stars

D. Steeghs, D. K. Galloway, K. Ackley, M. J. Dyer, J. Lyman, K. Ulaczyk, R. Cutter, Y.L. Mong, V. Dhillon, P. O'Brien, G. Ramsay, S. Poshyachinda, R. Kotak, L. K. Nuttall, E. Palle, R. P. Breton, D. Pollacco, E. Thrane, S. Aukkaravittayapun, S. Awiphan, U. Burhanudin, P. Chote, A. Chrimes, E. Daw, C. Duffy, R. Eyles-Ferris, B. Gompertz, T. Heikkila, P. Irawati, M. R. Kennedy, T. Killestein, H. Kuncarayakti, A. J. Levan, S. Littlefair, L. Makrygianni, T. Marsh, D. Mata-Sanchez, S. Mattila, J. Maund, J. McCormac, D. Mkrtichian, J. Mullaney, K. Noysena, M. Patel, E. Rol, U. Sawangwit, E. R. Stanway, R. Starling, P. Strom, S. Tooke, R. West, D. J. White, K. Wiersema.
Comments / 0