CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Sensitivity to habitable planets in the \textit{Roman} microlensing survey

By Sedighe Sajadian
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We study the \textit{Roman} sensitivity to exoplanets in the Habitable Zone (HZ). The \textit{Roman}~efficiency for detecting habitable planets is maximized for three classes of planetary microlensing events with close caustic topologies. (a) The events with the lens distances of $D_{\rm l} \gtrsim 7$ kpc, the host lens masses of $M_{\rm h}\gtrsim

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
windermeresun.com

Huge Asteroid Passing By Earth On Friday-NASA Mission Will Try To Redirect Asteroid

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
WINDERMERE, FL
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Stars Suggest The Presence of Hidden Planets

Astronomers have found a collection of stars doing something unexpected. Within 160 light-years of the Solar System, four red dwarf stars that should be quiet in radio observations have been caught emitting radio signals. According to an analysis of these signals, the best explanation for this activity is the presence of unseen exoplanets. It's not, to be clear, a technosignature hinting at an alien civilization; rather, it seems to be the result of an interaction between the exoplanet and the star's magnetic field, generating intensely strong auroras that can be detected using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) – a powerful radio telescope...
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Moore’s Law– Homo Sapiens May be the Milky Way’s First Intelligent Civilization

As life has evolved its complexity has increased exponentially, just like Moore’s law, which states that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit doubles approximately every two years. The regression suggests that if life takes 10 billion years to evolve to the level of complexity associated with homo sapiens, then we may be among the first, if not the first, intelligent civilization in the Milky Way, negating Drake’s Equation.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microlens#Rcb#Lenses#Galactic#Roman#Sun
SlashGear

Astronaut shares images of mysterious luminous event from the ISS

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet took a photograph on October 8 from the International Space Station that captured something exceedingly rare. The photo seen below clearly shows a bright blue-white luminous event on the horizon of the Earth. Pesquet took the single frame showing the blue luminous event from a longer time-lapse.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
ScienceAlert

Two Planets Smashed Together So Hard One of Them Lost Its Atmosphere

The formation of a planetary system is a somewhat messy affair. After a star has finished forming, the swirling, roiling disk of material left over from the process starts to clump together, forming the seeds of planets. The complex gravitational environment is not a kind one, however, and these bodies jostle and collide as they continue to grow and migrate within their systems. Now astronomers have found evidence of just such a collision in a young system, 95 light-years from Earth. According to their analysis, the unusual dust around the young, 23 million-year-old star HD 172555 is the result of a planetary...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

All-sky camera captures swirling majesty of a purple aurora over Earth

Earlier this month, the sun spit out what the European Space Agency described as a "violent mass of fast-moving plasma" known as a coronal mass ejection. These CMEs can disrupt communications and GPS systems but can also deliver outstanding auroras on Earth. ESA has released an eye-catching video of one of the glowing lightshows that followed the Oct. 9 coronal mass ejection.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Renormalized $ρ_{\rm vac}$ without $m^4$ terms

The cosmological constant term, $\Lambda$, in Einstein's equations has been for three decades a building block of the concordance or standard $\Lambda$CDM model of cosmology. Although the latter is not free of fundamental problems, it provides a good phenomenological description of the overall cosmological observations. However, an interesting improvement in such a phenomenological description and also a change in the theoretical status of the $\Lambda$-term occurs upon realizing that the vacuum energy density, $\rho_{\textrm{vac}}$, is actually a "running quantity" in quantum field theory in curved spacetime. Several works have shown that this option can compete with the $\Lambda$CDM with a rigid $\Lambda$term. The so-called, "running vacuum models" (RVM) are characterized indeed by a $\rho_{\textrm{vac}}$ which is evolving with time as a series of even powers of the Hubble parameter and its time derivatives. This form has been motivated by renormalization group arguments in previous works. Here we review a recent detailed computation by the authors of the renormalized energy-momentum tensor of a non-minimally coupled scalar field with the help of adiabatic regularization. The final result is noteworthy: $\rho_{\textrm{vac}}(H)$ takes the precise structure of the RVM, namely a constant term plus a dynamical component $\sim H^2$ (which may be detectable in the present universe) including also higher order effects $\mathcal{O}(H^4)$ which can be of interest during the early stages of the cosmological evolution. Besides, it is most remarkable that such renormalized form of $\rho_{\textrm{vac}}$ does not carry dangerous terms proportional to $m^4$, the quartic powers of the masses of the fields, which are a well-known source of exceedingly large contributions to the vacuum energy density and are directly responsible for fine tuning in the context of the CC problem.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

DNA Codes over the Ring $\mathbb{Z}_4 + w\mathbb{Z}_4$

In this present work, we generalize the study of construction of DNA codes over the rings $\mathcal{R}_\theta=\mathbb{Z}_4+w\mathbb{Z}_4$, $w^2 = \theta $ for $\theta \in \mathbb{Z}_4+w\mathbb{Z}_4$. Rigorous study along with characterization of the ring structures is presented. We extend the Gau map and Gau distance, defined in \cite{DKBG}, over all the $16$ rings $\mathcal{R}_\theta$. Furthermore, an isometry between the codes over the rings $\mathcal{R}_\theta$ and the analogous DNA codes is established in general. Brief study of dual and self dual codes over the rings is given including the construction of special class of self dual codes that satisfy reverse and reverse-complement constraints. The technical contributions of this paper are twofold. Considering the Generalized Gau distance, Sphere Packing-like bound, GV-like bound, Singleton like bound and Plotkin-like bound are established over the rings $\mathcal{R}_\theta$. In addition to this, optimal class of codes are provided with respect to Singleton-like bound and Plotkin-like bound. Moreover, the construction of family of DNA codes is proposed that satisfies reverse and reverse-complement constraints using the Reed-Muller type codes over the rings $\mathcal{R}_\theta$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A unique hot Jupiter spectral sequence with evidence for compositional diversity

Megan Mansfield, Michael R. Line, Jacob L. Bean, Jonathan J. Fortney, Vivien Parmentier, Lindsey Wiser, Eliza M.-R. Kempton, Ehsan Gharib-Nezhad, David K. Sing, Mercedes López-Morales, Claire Baxter, Jean-Michel Désert, Mark R. Swain, Gael M. Roudier. The emergent spectra of close-in, giant exoplanets ("hot Jupiters") are expected to be distinct from...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Bottom-up dust nucleation theory in oxygen-rich evolved stars I. Aluminium oxide clusters

Aluminum oxide (alumina, Al$_{2}$O$_{3}$) is a promising candidate as a primary dust condensate in the atmospheres of oxygen-rich evolved stars. Therefore, alumina \textit{seed} particles might trigger the onset of stellar dust formation and of stellar mass loss in the wind. However, the formation of alumina dust grains is not well understood.} {To shed light on the initial steps of cosmic dust formation (i.e. nucleation) in oxygen-rich environments by a quantum-chemical bottom-up approach.} {Starting with an elemental gas-phase composition, we construct a detailed chemical-kinetic network describing the formation and destruction of aluminium-bearing molecules and dust-forming (Al$_{2}$O$_{3}$)$_n$ clusters up to the size of dimers ($n$=2) coagulating to tetramers ($n=$4). Intermediary species include the prevalent gas-phase molecules AlO and AlOH, and Al$_x$O$_y$ clusters with $x=$1$-$5, $y=$1$-$6. The resulting extensive network is applied to two model stars, representing a semi-regular variable and a Mira-type, and to different circumstellar gas trajectories including a non-pulsating outflow and a pulsating model. The growth of larger-sized (Al$_{2}$O$_{3}$)$_n$ clusters with $n=$4$-$10 is described by the temperature-dependent Gibbs free energies of the most favourable structures (i.e. the global minima clusters) as derived from global optimisation techniques and calculated by density functional theory. We provide energies, bond characteristics, electrostatic properties and vibrational spectra of the clusters as a function of size $n$ and compare these to corundum corresponding to the crystalline bulk limit ($n\rightarrow \infty$). {The circumstellar aluminium gas-phase chemistry in oxygen-rich giants is primarily controlled by AlOH and AlO, which are tightly coupled by the reactions AlO+H$_2$, AlO+H$_2$O, and their reverse. Models of ...}
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Electromagnetic signatures of strong-field gravity from accreting black holes

Observations of galactic nuclei help us to test General Relativity. Whereas the No-hair Theorem states that classical, isolated black holes eventually settle to a stationary state that can be characterized by a small number of parameters, cosmic black holes are neither isolated nor steady. Instead, they interact with the environment and evolve on vastly different time-scales. Therefore, the astrophysically realistic models require more parameters, and their values likely change in time. New techniques are needed in order to allow us to obtain independent constraints on these additional parameters. In this context, non-electromagnetic messengers have emerged and a variety of novel electromagnetic observations is going to supplement traditional techniques in the near future. In this outline, we summarize several fruitful aspects of electromagnetic signatures from accretion disks in strong-gravity regime in the outlook of upcoming satellite missions and ground-based telescopes. As an interesting example, we mention a purely geometrical effect of polarization angle changes upon light propagation, which occurs near the black hole event horizon. Despite that only numerical simulations can capture the accretion process in a realistic manner, simplified toy-models and semi-analytical estimates are useful to understand complicated effects of strong gravity near the event horizon of a rotating black hole, and especially within the plunging region below the innermost stable circular orbit.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Estimation of the Radial Scale Length and Vertical Scale Height of the Galactic Thin Disk from Cepheids

Up-to-date data on 2214 classical Cepheids have been used. The model of an exponential matter density distribution in the Galactic thin disk has been applied. New estimates of the radial disk scale length $h_R,$ the distance of the Sun from the symmetry plane $z_\odot$, and the vertical disk scale height $h_z$ have been obtained. Based on samples of 1087 Cepheids younger than 120 Myr and 1127 Cepheids older than 120 Myr, we have found $h_R=2.30\pm0.09$ kpc and $h_R=1.96\pm0.12$ kpc, respectively. It has turned out that an unambiguous estimate of $h_R$ cannot be obtained from their overall radial distribution. However, we have constructed the radial distribution of 806 Cepheids of different ages at the time of their birth from which we have found $h_R=2.36\pm0.24$ kpc. We show that $h_z$ depends strongly on the age of stars. For example, from 705 Cepheids younger than 120 Myr with heliocentric distances $r<6$ kpc we have found $z_\odot=-17\pm4$ pc and $h_z=75\pm5$ pc. From 393 Cepheids older than 120 Myr at $r<6$ kpc, we have found $z_\odot=-39\pm11$ pc and $h_z=131\pm10$ pc.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Including Millisecond Pulsars inside the Core of Globular Clusters in Pulsar Timing Arrays

We suggest the possibility of including millisecond pulsars inside the core of globular clusters in pulsar timing array experiments. Since they are very close to each other, their gravitational wave induced timing residuals are expected to be almost the same, because both the Earth and the pulsar terms are correlated. We simulate the expected timing residuals, due to the gravitational wave signal emitted by a uniform supermassive black-hole binary population, on the millisecond pulsars inside a globular cluster core. In this respect, Terzan 5 has been adopted as a globular cluster prototype and, in our simulations, we adopted similar distance, core radius, and number of millisecond pulsars contained in it. Our results show that the presence of a strong correlation between the timing residuals of the globular cluster core millisecond pulsars can provide a remarkable gravitational wave signature. This result can be therefore exploited for the detection of gravitational waves through pulsar timing, especially in conjunction with the standard cross-correlation search carried out by the pulsar timing array collaborations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Searching for Intermediate Mass Black Holes in the Milky Way's galactic halo

Intermediate Mass Black Holes (IMBHs) are a class of black holes with masses in the range $10^2 ÷10^5$ $M_\odot$, which can not directly derive from stellar evolution. Looking for these objects and estimating their abundance is important not only for a deeper understanding of their origin but also for unveiling the nature and distribution of the dark matter in the galactic halo. Since February 2018 to January 2020, the Large and Small Magellanic Cloud have been intensively monitored by the DECAM instrument, installed on the 4m V. Blanco Telescope (CTIO, Chile) with the main objective to discover microlensing events possibly due to IMBHs. Here we outline the developed data analysis pipeline. We have tested it versus known variable sources finding many not previously known variables objects. A few sources show a light curve similar to that expected for a microlensing event, but further analysis is required to confirm the microlensing nature of these events. For these sources, and in particular for the uncatalogued variable stars, we try to determine if they are periodic or not via a periodogram analysis.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy