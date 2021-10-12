CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Defendant Convicted of 22 Counts Child Sexual Assault

sacda.org
 10 days ago

CASE: Jony Pantaleon(Case #19FE022353) PROSECUTOR: Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Aarseth, Special Assault & Child Abuse Unit. Jony Pantaleon was convicted by a jury of 15 counts of committing lewd

www.sacda.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Wayne Chapman, Convicted Serial Child Rapist, Dead

BOSTON (CBS) – Wayne Chapman, a convicted serial child rapist whose release from prison was criticized by victims’ advocates, died Wednesday. Attorney Eric Tennen confirmed Chapman’s death on Thursday, saying it was of natural causes. Wayne Chapman in Ayer District Court, June 6, 2018. (WBZ-TV) Chapman served 30 years for five convictions involving child rape. He was also a prime suspect in the disappearance of a 10-year-old boy from a South Lawrence pool in the 1970s. In 2018, two psychiatrists concluded Chapman should be released, citing his age and his Parkinson’s disease. A short time later, however, nurses at the correctional facility in Shirley accused Chapman of exposing himself and performing lewd acts. A guilty verdict would have kept Chapman behind bars. Instead, he was found not guilty and was released in 2019.
BOSTON, MA
KTLO

Local attorney arrested, charged with assault, disorderly conduct

A local attorney was arrested Friday and charged with assault and disorderly conduct stemming from a recent disturbance at the Arkansas Workforce Center. Thirty-year-old Cody Shawn Dennis, who lists a Bull Shoals address, was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center at just after 2 p.m. and released on his own recognizance about 20 minutes later.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#Sexual Intercourse#Department 4
Daily Voice

NJ Correctional Officer Charged With Raping Female Inmate

A correctional officer from Jersey City was arrested Wednesday and charged with raping an inmate at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin, 28, was charged with sexual assault and official misconduct in connection with the Sept. 16 incident at the troubled Union Tow…
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
International Business Times

Doctor Forced Nurse To Kneel Before His Dog, Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison

A doctor in Egypt has ended up behind bars for ordering a nurse to kneel before his dog. The video of the incident, which showed the male nurse also being forced to salute the animal, had gone viral last month. An Egyptian court Saturday sentenced the doctor, identified as Dr Amr Khairi, and two other hospital workers to two years in prison. They have also been ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 Egyptian pounds (about $6,300) each, reported The National News.
ANIMALS
thesource.com

Yaya Mayweather Facing Up to 20 Years in Prison for Assault

Yaya Mayweather joins Cardi B as public figures who are facing years behind bars. TheJasmineBrand reports Mayweather is facing 20 years behind bars for the stabbing of her NBA Youngboy’s baby mother, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs. The attack on Jacobs resulted in multiple serious injuries. This past January, Mayweather and Youngboy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

He Was Nearly Executed 4 Years Ago. Now A Texas Appeals Court Has Tossed His Conviction.

Last week, a man on Texas’ death row who came within days of being executed in 2017 had his conviction overturned by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. The reversal did not occur because of a dry legal technicality but rather because a stunning perversion of justice had occurred: The prosecutor in his case, it turned out, was also on the payroll of the judge who presided over it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTVZ News Channel 21

Four of 5 Redmond teens convicted in brutal 2001 killing make Gov. Brown’s commutation list

Four of the five Redmond teens convicted of conspiring to brutally kill Barbara Thomas at her home on the Old Bend-Redmond Highway just over 20 years ago, a notorious case known as the “Redmond Five,” will be eligible to seek parole under Gov. Kate Brown’s new commutation plan. The post Four of 5 Redmond teens convicted in brutal 2001 killing make Gov. Brown’s commutation list appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy