ADBSat: Verification and validation of a novel panel method for quick aerodynamic analysis of satellites

Alejandra Benitez, Maya L. Petersen, Mark J. van der Laan, Nicole Santos, Elizabeth Butrick, Dilys Walker, Rakesh Ghosh, Phelgona Otieno, Peter Waiswa, Laura B. Balzer. Across research disciplines, cluster randomized trials (CRTs) are commonly implemented to evaluate interventions delivered to groups of participants, such as communities and clinics. Despite advances in the design and analysis of CRTs, several challenges remain. First, there are many possible ways to specify the intervention effect (e.g., at the individual-level or at the cluster-level). Second, the theoretical and practical performance of common methods for CRT analysis remain poorly understood. Here, we use causal models to formally define an array of causal effects as summary measures of counterfactual outcomes. Next, we provide a comprehensive overview of well-known CRT estimators, including the t-test and generalized estimating equations (GEE), as well as less known methods, including augmented-GEE and targeted maximum likelihood estimation (TMLE). In finite sample simulations, we illustrate the performance of these estimators and the importance of effect specification, especially when cluster size varies. Finally, our application to data from the Preterm Birth Initiative (PTBi) study demonstrates the real-world importance of selecting an analytic approach corresponding to the research question. Given its flexibility to estimate a variety of effects and ability to adaptively adjust for covariates for precision gains while maintaining Type-I error control, we conclude TMLE is a promising tool for CRT analysis.
