ADBSat: Verification and validation of a novel panel method for quick aerodynamic analysis of satellites

By Luciana Sinpetru, Nicholas H. Crisp, Peter C. E. Roberts, Valeria Sulliotti-Linner, Virginia Hanessian, Georg H. Herdrich, Francesco Romano, Daniel Garcia-Alminana, Silvia Rodriguez-Donaire, Simon Seminari
 10 days ago

Luciana Sinpetru, Nicholas H. Crisp, Peter C. E. Roberts, Valeria Sulliotti-Linner, Virginia Hanessian, Georg H. Herdrich, Francesco Romano, Daniel Garcia-Alminana, Silvia Rodriguez-Donaire, Simon Seminari. We present the validation of ADBSat, a novel implementation of the panel method including a fast pseudo-shading algorithm, that can quickly and accurately determine the

Analysis of core-mantle boundary seismic waves using full\-waveform modelling and adjoint methods

Using spectral-element and adjoint methods, we investigate body waves interacting with the Earth's most dramatic interface, the core-mantle boundary (CMB). Intermediate-to-high frequency seismograms are computed incorporating topography models. We analyse the sensitivity of many seismic phases interacting with the interface. The study aims at showing effects of CMB structure on synthetics and highlights difficulties of imaging this region due to strong trade-off between velocity variations and topography. Synthetic waveforms computed at dominant periods of 6-18 seconds are used in order to observe time shifts due to topography and calculate the adjoint sensitivity kernel. We focus on diffracted, core reflected and refracted P and S waves. The sensitivity kernel depicts first Fresnel zones of these phases and others that may contribute to narrow time window, although unpredicted by ray theory. We perform comparisons between time shifts due to topography models made on full-waveform synthetics to ray theoretical predictions to assess methods usually deployed for imaging CMB. This shows that for most phases ray theory performs well enough with some accuracy loss. We propose that using relevant seismic phases simultaneously in full-waveform inversion may improve CMB topography imaging. However, it seems necessary to jointly invert for velocity variations due to D\" layer, which is so far poorly understood and presents a challenge when it comes to identifying its effects on traveltime data. In our further research, a FWI workflow is being developed and aims at addressing these issues.
SCIENCE
Efficient Fully-Coherent Hamiltonian Simulation

Hamiltonian simulation is a fundamental problem at the heart of quantum computation, and the associated simulation algorithms are useful building blocks for designing larger quantum algorithms. In order to be successfully concatenated into a larger quantum algorithm, a Hamiltonian simulation algorithm must succeed with arbitrarily high success probability $1-\delta$ while only requiring a single copy of the initial state, a property which we call fully-coherent. Although optimal Hamiltonian simulation has been achieved by quantum signal processing (QSP), with query complexity linear in time $t$ and logarithmic in inverse error $\ln(1/\epsilon)$, the corresponding algorithm is not fully-coherent as it only succeeds with probability close to $1/4$. While this simulation algorithm can be made fully-coherent by employing amplitude amplification at the expense of appending a $\ln(1/\delta)$ multiplicative factor to the query complexity, here we develop a new fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm that achieves a query complexity additive in $\ln(1/\delta)$: $\Theta\big( \|\mathcal{H}\| |t| + \ln(1/\epsilon) + \ln(1/\delta)\big)$. We accomplish this by compressing the spectrum of the Hamiltonian with an affine transformation, and applying to it a QSP polynomial that approximates the complex exponential only over the range of the compressed spectrum. We further numerically analyze the complexity of this algorithm and demonstrate its application to the simulation of the Heisenberg model in constant and time-dependent external magnetic fields. We believe that this efficient fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm can serve as a useful subroutine in quantum algorithms where maintaining coherence is paramount.
COMPUTERS
General Circulation Model Errors are Variable across Exoclimate Parameter Spaces

General circulation models are often used to explore exoclimate parameter spaces and classify atmospheric circulation regimes. Models are tuned to give reasonable climate states for standard test cases, such as the Held-Suarez test, and then used to simulate diverse exoclimates by varying input parameters such as rotation rates, instellation, atmospheric optical properties, frictional timescales and so on. In such studies, there is an implicit assumption that the model which works reasonably well for the standard test case will be credible at all points in an arbitrarily wide parameter space. Here, we test this assumption using the open-source general circulation model THOR to simulate atmospheric circulation on tidally locked Earth-like planets with rotation periods of 0.1 to 100 days. We find that the model error, as quantified by the ratio between physical and spurious numerical contributions to the angular momentum balance, is extremely variable across this range of rotation periods with some cases where numerical errors are the dominant component. Increasing model grid resolution does improve errors but using a higher-order numerical diffusion scheme can sometimes magnify errors for finite-volume dynamical solvers. We further show that to minimize error and make the angular momentum balance more physical within our model, the surface friction timescale must be smaller than the rotational timescale.
SCIENCE
Quantum Chaos and Trotterisation Thresholds in Digital Quantum Simulations

Cahit Kargi, Juan Pablo Dehollain, Fabio Henriques, Lukas M. Sieberer, Tobias Olsacher, Philipp Hauke, Markus Heyl, Peter Zoller, Nathan K. Langford. Digital quantum simulation (DQS) is one of the most promising paths for achieving first useful real-world applications for quantum processors. Yet even assuming rapid progress in device engineering and development of fault-tolerant quantum processors, algorithmic resource optimisation will long remain crucial to exploit their full power. Currently, Trotterisation provides state-of-the-art DQS resource scaling. Moreover, recent theoretical studies of Trotterised Ising models suggest it also offers feasible performance for unexpectedly large step sizes up to a sharp breakdown threshold, but demonstrations and characterisation have been limited, and the question of whether this behaviour applies as a general principle has remained open. Here, we study a set of paradigmatic and experimentally realisable DQS models, and show that a range of Trotterisation performance behaviours, including the existence of a sharp threshold, are remarkably universal. Carrying out a detailed characterisation of a range of performance signatures, we demonstrate that it is the onset of digitisation-induced quantum chaos at this threshold that underlies the breakdown of Trotterisation. Specifically, combining analysis of detailed dynamics with conclusive, global static signatures based on random matrix theory, we observe clear signatures of regular behaviour pre-threshold, and conclusive, initial-state-independent evidence for the onset of quantum chaotic dynamics beyond the threshold. We also show how this behaviour consistently emerges as a function of system size for sizes and times already relevant for current experimental DQS platforms. The advances in this work open up many important questions about the algorithm performance and general shared features of sufficiently complex Trotterisation-based DQS. Answering these will be crucial for extracting the maximum simulation power from future quantum processors.
COMPUTERS
State
Virginia State
Likelihood Training of Schrödinger Bridge using Forward-Backward SDEs Theory

Schrödinger Bridge (SB) is an optimal transport problem that has received increasing attention in deep generative modeling for its mathematical flexibility compared to the Scored-based Generative Model (SGM). However, it remains unclear whether the optimization principle of SB relates to the modern training of deep generative models, which often rely on constructing parameterized log-likelihood objectives.This raises questions on the suitability of SB models as a principled alternative for generative applications. In this work, we present a novel computational framework for likelihood training of SB models grounded on Forward-Backward Stochastic Differential Equations Theory -- a mathematical methodology appeared in stochastic optimal control that transforms the optimality condition of SB into a set of SDEs. Crucially, these SDEs can be used to construct the likelihood objectives for SB that, surprisingly, generalizes the ones for SGM as special cases. This leads to a new optimization principle that inherits the same SB optimality yet without losing applications of modern generative training techniques, and we show that the resulting training algorithm achieves comparable results on generating realistic images on MNIST, CelebA, and CIFAR10.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Bayesian vs Frequentist: Comparing Bayesian model selection with a frequentist approach using the iterative smoothing method

We have developed a frequentist approach for model selection which determines the consistency between any cosmological model and the data using the distribution of likelihoods from the iterative smoothing method. Using this approach, we have shown how confidently we can conclude whether the data support any given model without comparison to a different one. In this current work, we compare our approach with the conventional Bayesian approach based on the estimation of the Bayesian evidence using nested sampling. We use simulated future Roman (formerly WFIRST)-like type Ia supernovae data in our analysis. We discuss the limits of the Bayesian approach for model selection and show how our proposed frequentist approach can perform better in the falsification of individual models. Namely, if the true model is among the candidates being tested in the Bayesian approach, that approach can select the correct model. If all of the options are false, then the Bayesian approach will select merely the least incorrect one. Our approach is designed for such a case and we can conclude that all of the models are false.
SCIENCE
RoQNN: Noise-Aware Training for Robust Quantum Neural Networks

Quantum Neural Network (QNN) is a promising application towards quantum advantage on near-term quantum hardware. However, due to the large quantum noises (errors), the performance of QNN models has a severe degradation on real quantum devices. For example, the accuracy gap between noise-free simulation and noisy results on IBMQ-Yorktown for MNIST-4 classification is over 60%. Existing noise mitigation methods are general ones without leveraging unique characteristics of QNN and are only applicable to inference; on the other hand, existing QNN work does not consider noise effect. To this end, we present RoQNN, a QNN-specific framework to perform noise-aware optimizations in both training and inference stages to improve robustness. We analytically deduct and experimentally observe that the effect of quantum noise to QNN measurement outcome is a linear map from noise-free outcome with a scaling and a shift factor. Motivated by that, we propose post-measurement normalization to mitigate the feature distribution differences between noise-free and noisy scenarios. Furthermore, to improve the robustness against noise, we propose noise injection to the training process by inserting quantum error gates to QNN according to realistic noise models of quantum hardware. Finally, post-measurement quantization is introduced to quantize the measurement outcomes to discrete values, achieving the denoising effect. Extensive experiments on 8 classification tasks using 6 quantum devices demonstrate that RoQNN improves accuracy by up to 43%, and achieves over 94% 2-class, 80% 4-class, and 34% 10-class MNIST classification accuracy measured on real quantum computers. We also open-source our PyTorch library for construction and noise-aware training of QNN at this https URL .
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Robust-and-Cheap Framework for Network Resilience: A Novel Mixed-Integer Formulation and Solution Method

Resilience and robustness are important properties in the reliability and attack-tolerance analysis of networks. In recent decades, various qualitative and heuristic-based quantitative approaches have made significant contributions in addressing network resilience and robustness. However, the lack of exact methods such as mixed-integer programming (MIP) models is sensible in the literature. In this paper, we contribute to the literature on the network resilience and robustness for targeted and random attacks and propose a MIP model considering graph-theoretical aspects of networks. The proposed MIP model consists of two stages where in the first stage the worst-case attack %leading to the most severe damage in the network is identified. Then, the second stage maximizes the network resilience under the worst-case attack by adding links considering a link addition financial budget. In addition, we propose a solution method that (i) provides a tight relaxation for the MIL formulation by relaxing some of the integrality restrictions, (ii) exploits the structure of the problem and reduces the second-stage problem to a less complex but equivalent problem, and (iii) identifies underlying knapsack constraints and generates lifted cover inequalities (LCI) cuts for identified knapsack constraints. We conclude numerical experiments for random networks and then extend our results to power system networks. Numerical experiments demonstrate the applicability and computational efficiency of the proposed robust-and-cheap framework for network resilience.
COMPUTERS
#Aerodynamic#Dsmc#Vleo
Comparative Methods for the Analysis of Cluster Randomized Trials

Alejandra Benitez, Maya L. Petersen, Mark J. van der Laan, Nicole Santos, Elizabeth Butrick, Dilys Walker, Rakesh Ghosh, Phelgona Otieno, Peter Waiswa, Laura B. Balzer. Across research disciplines, cluster randomized trials (CRTs) are commonly implemented to evaluate interventions delivered to groups of participants, such as communities and clinics. Despite advances in the design and analysis of CRTs, several challenges remain. First, there are many possible ways to specify the intervention effect (e.g., at the individual-level or at the cluster-level). Second, the theoretical and practical performance of common methods for CRT analysis remain poorly understood. Here, we use causal models to formally define an array of causal effects as summary measures of counterfactual outcomes. Next, we provide a comprehensive overview of well-known CRT estimators, including the t-test and generalized estimating equations (GEE), as well as less known methods, including augmented-GEE and targeted maximum likelihood estimation (TMLE). In finite sample simulations, we illustrate the performance of these estimators and the importance of effect specification, especially when cluster size varies. Finally, our application to data from the Preterm Birth Initiative (PTBi) study demonstrates the real-world importance of selecting an analytic approach corresponding to the research question. Given its flexibility to estimate a variety of effects and ability to adaptively adjust for covariates for precision gains while maintaining Type-I error control, we conclude TMLE is a promising tool for CRT analysis.
SCIENCE
A data-driven model reduction method for parabolic inverse source problems and its convergence analysis

In this paper, we propose a data-driven model reduction method to solve parabolic inverse source problems efficiently. Our method consists of offline and online stages. In the off-line stage, we explore the low-dimensional structures in the solution space of the parabolic partial differential equations (PDEs) in the forward problem with a given class of source functions and construct a small number of proper orthogonal decomposition (POD) basis functions to achieve significant dimension reduction. Equipped with the POD basis functions, we can solve the forward problem extremely fast in the online stage. Thus, we develop a fast algorithm to solve the optimization problem in the parabolic inverse source problems, which is referred to as the POD algorithm in this paper. Under a weak regularity assumption on the solution of the parabolic PDEs, we prove the convergence of the POD algorithm in solving the forward parabolic PDEs. In addition, we obtain the error estimate of the POD algorithm for parabolic inverse source problems. Finally, we present numerical examples to demonstrate the accuracy and efficiency of the proposed method. Our numerical results show that the POD algorithm provides considerable computational savings over the finite element method.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
A Framework for Verification of Wasserstein Adversarial Robustness

Machine learning image classifiers are susceptible to adversarial and corruption perturbations. Adding imperceptible noise to images can lead to severe misclassifications of the machine learning model. Using $L_p$-norms for measuring the size of the noise fails to capture human similarity perception, which is why optimal transport based distance measures like the Wasserstein metric are increasingly being used in the field of adversarial robustness. Verifying the robustness of classifiers using the Wasserstein metric can be achieved by proving the absence of adversarial examples (certification) or proving their presence (attack). In this work we present a framework based on the work by Levine and Feizi, which allows us to transfer existing certification methods for convex polytopes or $L_1$-balls to the Wasserstein threat model. The resulting certification can be complete or incomplete, depending on whether convex polytopes or $L_1$-balls were chosen. Additionally, we present a new Wasserstein adversarial attack that is projected gradient descent based and which has a significantly reduced computational burden compared to existing attack approaches.
COMPUTERS
Novel Features for Time Series Analysis: A Complex Networks Approach

Time series data are ubiquitous in several domains as climate, economics and health care. Mining features from these time series is a crucial task with a multidisciplinary impact. Usually, these features are obtained from structural characteristics of time series, such as trend, seasonality and autocorrelation, sometimes requiring data transformations and parametric models. A recent conceptual approach relies on time series mapping to complex networks, where the network science methodologies can help characterize time series. In this paper, we consider two mapping concepts, visibility and transition probability and propose network topological measures as a new set of time series features. To evaluate the usefulness of the proposed features, we address the problem of time series clustering. More specifically, we propose a clustering method that consists in mapping the time series into visibility graphs and quantile graphs, calculating global topological metrics of the resulting networks, and using data mining techniques to form clusters. We apply this method to a data sets of synthetic and empirical time series. The results indicate that network-based features capture the information encoded in each of the time series models, resulting in high accuracy in a clustering task. Our results are promising and show that network analysis can be used to characterize different types of time series and that different mapping methods capture different characteristics of the time series.
SCIENCE
Re-entry prediction and demisability analysis for the atmospheric disposal of geosynchronous satellites

The paper presents a re-entry analysis of Geosynchronous Orbit (GSO) satellites on disposal trajectories that enhance the effects of the Earth oblateness and lunisolar perturbations. These types of trajectories can lead to a natural re-entry of the spacecraft within 20 years. An analysis was performed to characterise the entry conditions for these satellites and the risk they can pose for people on the ground if disposal via re-entry is used. The paper first proposes a methodology to interface the long-term propagation used to study the evolution of the disposal trajectories and the destructive re-entry simulations used to assess the spacecraft casualty risk. This is achieved by revisiting the concept of overshoot boundary. The paper also presents the demisability and casualty risk analysis for a representative spacecraft configuration, showing that the casualty risk is greater than the 10$^{-4}$ threshold and that further actions should be taken to improve the compliance of these satellites in case of disposal via re-entry is used.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Mean-field theory of vector spin models on networks with arbitrary degree distributions

Understanding the relationship between the heterogeneous structure of complex networks and cooperative phenomena occurring on them remains a key problem in network science. Mean-field theories of spin models on networks constitute a fundamental tool to tackle this problem and a cornerstone of statistical physics, with an impressive number of applications in condensed matter, biology, and computer science. In this work we derive the mean-field equations for the equilibrium behavior of vector spin models on high-connectivity random networks with an arbitrary degree distribution and with randomly weighted links. We demonstrate that the high-connectivity limit of spin models on networks is not universal in that it depends on the full degree distribution. Such nonuniversal behavior is akin to a remarkable mechanism that leads to the breakdown of the central limit theorem when applied to the distribution of effective local fields. Traditional mean-field theories on fully-connected models, such as the Curie-Weiss, the Kuramoto, and the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model, are only valid if the network degree distribution is highly concentrated around its mean degree. We obtain a series of results that highlight the importance of degree fluctuations to the phase diagram of mean-field spin models by focusing on the Kuramoto model of synchronization and on the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model of spin-glasses. Numerical simulations corroborate our theoretical findings and provide compelling evidence that the present mean-field theory describes an intermediate regime of connectivity, in which the average degree $c$ scales as a power $c \propto N^{b}$ ($b < 1$) of the total number $N \gg 1$ of spins. Our findings put forward a novel class of spin models that incorporate the effects of degree fluctuations and, at the same time, are amenable to exact analytic solutions.
SCIENCE
Micromagnetic simulations of clusters of nanoparticles with internal structure: Application to magnetic hyperthermia

Micromagnetic simulation results on dynamic hysteresis loops of clusters of iron oxide nanoparticles (NPs) with internal structure composed of nanorods are compared with the widely used macrospin approximation. Such calculations allowing for nanorod-composed NPs is facilitated by a previously developed coarse-graining method based on the renormalization group approach. With a focus on applications to magnetic hyperthermia, we show that magnetostatic interactions improve the heating performance of NPs in chains and triangles, and reduce heating performance in fcc arrangements. Hysteresis loops of triangular and fcc systems of complex NPs are not recovered within the macrospin approximation, especially at smaller interparticle distances. For triangular arrangements, the macrospin approximation predicts that magnetostatic interactions reduce loop area, in contrast to the complex NP case. An investigation of the local hysteresis loops of individual NPs and macrospins in clusters reveals the impact of the geometry of their neighbours on individual versus collective magnetic response, inhomogenous heating within clusters, and further differences between simulating NPs with internal structure and the use of the macrospin approximation. Capturing the internal physical and magnetic structure of NPs is thus important for some applications.
CHEMISTRY
Analysis of pressure-robust embedded-hybridized discontinuous Galerkin methods for the Stokes problem under minimal regularity

We present analysis of two lowest-order hybridizable discontinuous Galerkin methods for the Stokes problem, while making only minimal regularity assumptions on the exact solution. The methods under consideration have previously been shown to produce $H(\textrm{div})$-conforming and divergence-free approximate velocities. Using these properties, we derive a priori error estimates for the velocity that are independent of the pressure. These error estimates, which assume only $H^{1+s}$-regularity of the exact velocity fields for any $s \in [0, 1]$, are optimal in a discrete energy norm. Error estimates for the velocity and pressure in the $L^2$-norm are also derived in this minimal regularity setting. Our theoretical findings are supported by numerical computations.
SCIENCE
Decision Theoretic Cutoff and ROC Analysis for Bayesian Optimal Group Testing

We study the inference problem in the group testing to identify defective items from the perspective of the decision theory. We introduce Bayesian inference and consider the Bayesian optimal setting in which the true generative process of the test results is known. We demonstrate the adequacy of the posterior marginal probability in the Bayesian optimal setting as a diagnostic variable based on the area under the curve (AUC). Using the posterior marginal probability, we derive the general expression of the optimal cutoff value that yields the minimum expected risk function. Furthermore, we evaluate the performance of the Bayesian group testing without knowing the true states of the items: defective or non-defective. By introducing an analytical method from statistical physics, we derive the receiver operating characteristics curve, and quantify the corresponding AUC under the Bayesian optimal setting. The obtained analytical results precisely describes the actual performance of the belief propagation algorithm defined for single samples when the number of items is sufficiently large.
SCIENCE
Valley and spin accumulation in ballistic and hydrodynamic channels

A theory of the valley and spin Hall effects and resulting accumulation of the valley and spin polarization is developed for ultraclean channels made of two-dimensional semiconductors where the electron mean free path due to the residual disorder or phonons exceeds the channel width. Both ballistic and hydrodynamic regimes of the electron transport are studied. The polarization accumulation is determined by interplay of the anomalous velocity, side-jump and skew scattering effects. In the hydrodynamic regime, where the electron-electron scattering is dominant, the valley and spin current generation and dissipation by the electron-electron collisions are taken into account. The accumulated polarization magnitude and its spatial distribution depend strongly on the transport regime. The polarization is much larger in the hydrodynamic regime as compared to the ballistic one. Significant valley and spin polarization arises in the immediate vicinity of the channel edges due to the side-jump and skew scattering mechanisms.
SCIENCE

