SKA-Low Intensity Mapping Pathfinder Updates: Deeper 21 cm Power Spectrum Limits from Improved Analysis Frameworks

By Nichole Barry, Gianni Bernardi, Bradley Greig, Nicholas Kern, Florent Mertens
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) is a planned radio interferometer of unprecedented scale that will revolutionize low-frequency radio astronomy when completed. In particular, one of its core science drivers is the systematic mapping of the Cosmic Dawn and Epoch of Reionization, which mark the birth of the first

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Removing Interlopers From Intensity Mapping Probes Of Primordial Non-Gaussianity

Line intensity mapping (LIM) has the potential to produce highly precise measurements of scale-dependence bias from primordial non-Gaussianity (PNG) due to its ability to map much larger volumes than are available from galaxy surveys. PNG parameterized by $f_{NL}$ leads to a scale-dependent correction to the bias, and therefore a correction to the line intensity power spectrum. However, LIM experiences contamination from foreground emission, including interloping emission lines from other redshifts which alter the power spectra of the maps at these scales, potentially biasing measurements of $f_{NL}$. Here we model the effect of line interlopers on upcoming line intensity mapping probes of primordial non-Gaussianity (PNG) from inflation. As an example, we consider the $[\rm CII]$ line at target redshift $z_t = 3.6$ to probe PNG, with the important systematic concern being foreground contamination from CO lines residing at redshifts different from the target redshift. We find interloper lines can lead to a significant bias and an increase in errors for our PNG constraints, leading to a false positive for non-standard inflation models. We model how well the cross-correlation technique could reduce this interloper contamination. We find the uncertainty of $f_{NL}$ reduces by factors of two and six for local and orthogonal shape PNG respectively, and by a factor of five for local shape if we consider seven interloper lines, almost eliminating the effect of interlopers. This work shows that using cross-power and auto-power spectra of line intensity maps jointly could potentially remove the effects of interlopers when measuring non-Gaussianity.
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

Quantum correlations of localized atomic excitations in a disordered atomic chain

Atom-waveguide interface mediates significant and long-range light-matter interactions through the guided modes. In this one-dimensional system, we theoretically investigate the excitation localization of multiple atomic excitations under strong position disorders. Deep in the localization side, we obtain the time evolutions of quantum correlations via Kubo cumulant expansions, which arise initially and become finite and leveled afterward, overtaking the ones without disorders. This indicates two distinct regimes in time: before the onset of excitation localization, the disorders engage the disturbance of quantum correlations, which is followed by disorder-assisted build-up of quantum correlations that maintain at a later stage owing to the absence of excitations diffusion. The crossing of distinct regimes is pushed further in time for longer-range correlations, which indicates a characteristic timescale needed for disorders to sustain them. We also explore the effect of directionality of couplings and resonant dipole-dipole interactions, which can drive the system toward the delocalized side when it is under chiral couplings or large dipole-dipole interaction strengths. The time-evolved quantum correlations can give insights to the studies of few-body localization phenomenon and nonequilibrium dynamics in open quantum systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Formation of a Solar Filament by Magnetic Reconnection and Associated Chromospheric Evaporation and Subsequent Coronal Condensation

We present the first observation of a solar filament formed by magnetic reconnection and associated chromospheric evaporation and subsequent coronal condensation. Driven by shearing motion during flux emergence, a sequential tether-cutting reconnection processes occurred and resulted in an M1.3 confined flare accompany with the formation of a sigmoid structure. It is found that the flare had a conjugate compact footpoint brightenings, which correspond to the footpoints of the sigmoid. Furthermore, observational evidence of explosive evaporation is well diagnosed at the conjugate footpoint brightenings in the impulsive phase of the flare. After the flare, continuous cool condensations formed at about the middle section of the sigmoid and then moved in opposite directions along the sigmoid, eventually leading to the formation of the filament. These observations suggest that magnetic reconnection not only can form the magnetic field structure of the filament, but also heat their chromospheric footpoints during their formation and drive chromospheric evaporation. As a result, the heated chromospheric plasma may be evaporated into the magnetic field structure of the filament, where the accumulated hot plasma might suffer from thermal instability or thermal non-equilibrium, causing catastrophic cooling and coronal condensation to form the cool dense material of the filament. This observation lends strong support to the evaporative-condensation model and highlights the crucial role of magnetic reconnection in forming both the magnetic field structure and the cool dense material of filaments.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

On Hofstadter butterfly spectrum: Chern-Simons theory, subband gap mapping, IQHE and FQHE labelling

The magnetic field affects the Bloch band structure in a couple of ways. First it breaks the Bloch band into magnetic subbands or the Landau levels are broadened into magnetic Bloch bands. The resulting group of subbands in the central portion of the energy scale is associated with the integer quantum Hall effect (IQHE). Then at high fields it changes the integrated density of states of the remaining lowest and topmost subband, respectively, which can be associated with fractional quantum Hall effect (FQHE).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spectral Analysis of Solar Radio Type III Bursts from 20 kHz to 410 MHz

K. Sasikumar Raja, Milan Maksimovic, Eduard P. Kontar, Xavier Bonnin, Philippe Zarka, Laurent Lamy, Hamish Reid, Nicole Vilmer, Alain Lecacheux, Vratislav Krupar, Baptiste Cecconi, Lahmiti Nora, Laurent Denis. We present the statistical analysis of the spectral response of solar radio type III bursts over the wide frequency range between 20...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Full-shape cosmology analysis of SDSS-III BOSS galaxy power spectrum using emulator-based halo model: a $5\%$ determination of $σ_8$

We present the results obtained from the full-shape cosmology analysis of the redshift-space power spectra for 4 galaxy samples of the SDSS-III BOSS DR12 galaxy catalog over $0.2 < z < 0.75$. For the theoretical template, we use an emulator that was built from an ensemble set of $N$-body simulations, which enables fast and accurate computation of the redshift-space power spectrum of halos. Combining with the halo occupation distribution to model the halo-galaxy connection, we can compute the redshift-space power spectrum of BOSS-like galaxies in the flat $\Lambda$CDM cosmology. In our cosmology inference, we use the power spectrum monopole, quadrupole and hexadecapole and include 7 nuisance parameters to model uncertainties in the halo-galaxy connection for each galaxy sample, but do not use any information on the abundance of galaxies. We demonstrate a validation of our analysis pipeline using the mock catalogs of BOSS-like galaxies, generated using different recipes of the halo-galaxy connection and including the assembly bias effect. Assuming weak priors on cosmological parameters, except for $\Omega_{\rm b}h^2$ and $n_{\rm s}$, we show that our model well reproduces the BOSS power spectra. Including the power spectrum information up to $k_{\rm max}=0.25\,h{\rm Mpc}^{-1}$, we find $\Omega_{\rm m}=0.300\pm0.011$, $H_0=68.35^{+1.21}_{-1.39}{\rm km\,s}^{-1}{\rm Mpc}^{-1}$, and $\sigma_8=0.742^{+0.035}_{-0.036}$, for the mode and 68\% credible interval, after marginalization over nuisance parameters. We find little improvement in the cosmological parameters beyond a maximum wavelength $k_{\rm max}\simeq 0.2\,h\,{\rm Mpc}^{-1}$ due to the shot noise domination and marginalization of the halo-galaxy connection parameters. Our results show a nice agreement with the {\it Planck} CMB results for $\Omega_{\rm m}$ and $H_0$, but indicate a slight tension for $\sigma_8$.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The large static and pump-probe Kerr effect with two-fold rotation symmetry in Kagome metal CsV$_3$Sb$_5$

Qiong Wu, Z. X. Wang, Q. M. Liu, R. S. Li, S. X. Xu, Q. W. Yin, C. S. Gong, Z. J. Tu, H. C. Lei, T. Dong, N. L. Wang. Optical measurements sensitive to different types of symmetry breaking have been widely used to probe spontaneously symmetry broken states in quantum materials. In particular, measurements of polar Kerr rotation have emerged as a key experimental technique to identify the time-reversal symmetry breaking, meanwhile the polarization dependence in the Kerr rotation can be used to probe lattice rotation symmetry. Here, we present static and time-resolved Kerr rotation measurement on the newly discovered Kagome superconductor CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. We observe the striking giant optical Kerr effect with unexpected polarization dependence in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. Below charge density wave transition temperature ($T_{CDW}$), the Kerr rotation promptly emerges and increases close to about 1 mrad. The rotation angle shows two-fold rotation symmetry in \emph{ab} plane. With femtosecond laser pulse pumping, the Kerr rotation angle can be easily suppressed and recovers in several picoseconds accompanied with coherent oscillations. Significantly, the oscillations in the Kerr signal also experience a 180 degree periodic change. Our investigation provides convincing evidence for the simultaneous time-reversal symmetry breaking and formation of two-fold rotation symmetry in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$ just below $T_{CDW}$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Chaos and Trotterisation Thresholds in Digital Quantum Simulations

Cahit Kargi, Juan Pablo Dehollain, Fabio Henriques, Lukas M. Sieberer, Tobias Olsacher, Philipp Hauke, Markus Heyl, Peter Zoller, Nathan K. Langford. Digital quantum simulation (DQS) is one of the most promising paths for achieving first useful real-world applications for quantum processors. Yet even assuming rapid progress in device engineering and development of fault-tolerant quantum processors, algorithmic resource optimisation will long remain crucial to exploit their full power. Currently, Trotterisation provides state-of-the-art DQS resource scaling. Moreover, recent theoretical studies of Trotterised Ising models suggest it also offers feasible performance for unexpectedly large step sizes up to a sharp breakdown threshold, but demonstrations and characterisation have been limited, and the question of whether this behaviour applies as a general principle has remained open. Here, we study a set of paradigmatic and experimentally realisable DQS models, and show that a range of Trotterisation performance behaviours, including the existence of a sharp threshold, are remarkably universal. Carrying out a detailed characterisation of a range of performance signatures, we demonstrate that it is the onset of digitisation-induced quantum chaos at this threshold that underlies the breakdown of Trotterisation. Specifically, combining analysis of detailed dynamics with conclusive, global static signatures based on random matrix theory, we observe clear signatures of regular behaviour pre-threshold, and conclusive, initial-state-independent evidence for the onset of quantum chaotic dynamics beyond the threshold. We also show how this behaviour consistently emerges as a function of system size for sizes and times already relevant for current experimental DQS platforms. The advances in this work open up many important questions about the algorithm performance and general shared features of sufficiently complex Trotterisation-based DQS. Answering these will be crucial for extracting the maximum simulation power from future quantum processors.
COMPUTERS
Science
arxiv.org

Real-space visualization of quasiparticle dephasing near the Planckian limit in the Dirac line node material ZrSiS

Dirac line node (DLN) materials are topological semimetals wherein a set of symmetry protected crossing points forms a one-dimensional (1D) line in reciprocal space. Not only are the linearly dispersing bands expected to give rise to exceptional electronic properties, but the weak screening of the Coulomb interaction near the line node may enhance electronic correlations, produce new many-body ground states, or influence the quasiparticle lifetime. We investigate the quasiparticle dynamics in the DLN material ZrSiS via spectroscopic imaging scanning tunneling microscopy (SI-STM). By studying the spatial decay of quasiparticle interference patterns (QPI) from point scatterers, we were able to directly and selectively extract the phase coherence length $l_{\textrm{QPI}}$ and lifetime $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}$ for the bulk DLN excitations, which are dominated by inelastic electron-electron scattering. We find that the experimental $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}(E)$ values below $-$40 meV are very short, likely due to the stronger Coulomb interactions, and lie at the Planckian limit $\hbar/|E|$. Our results corroborate a growing body of experimental reports demonstrating unusual electronic correlation effects near a DLN.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Deeper Look into RowHammer`s Sensitivities: Experimental Analysis of Real DRAM Chips and Implications on Future Attacks and Defenses

Lois Orosa, Abdullah Giray Yağlıkçı, Haocong Luo, Ataberk Olgun, Jisung Park, Hasan Hassan, Minesh Patel, Jeremie S. Kim, Onur Mutlu. RowHammer is a circuit-level DRAM vulnerability where repeatedly accessing (i.e., hammering) a DRAM row can cause bit flips in physically nearby rows. The RowHammer vulnerability worsens as DRAM cell size and cell-to-cell spacing shrink. Recent studies demonstrate that modern DRAM chips, including chips previously marketed as RowHammer-safe, are even more vulnerable to RowHammer than older chips such that the required hammer count to cause a bit flip has reduced by more than 10X in the last decade. Therefore, it is essential to develop a better understanding and in-depth insights into the RowHammer vulnerability of modern DRAM chips to more effectively secure current and future systems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Temperature Protocols to Guide Selective Self-Assembly of Competing Structures

Multi-component self-assembly mixtures offer the possibility of encoding multiple target structures with the same set of interacting components. Selective retrieval of one of the stored structures has been attempted by preparing an initial state that favours the assembly of the required target, through seeding, concentration patterning or specific choices of interaction strengths. This may not be possible in an experiment where on-the-fly reconfiguration of the building blocks to switch functionality may be required. In this paper, we explore principles of inverse design of a multi-component self-assembly mixture capable of encoding two competing structures that can be selected through simple temperature protocols. We design the target structures to realise the generic situation in which one of targets has the lower nucleation barrier while the other is globally more stable. We observe that to avoid the formation of spurious or chimeric aggregates, the number of neighbouring component pairs that occur in both structures should be minimal. Our design also requires the inclusion of components that are part only of one of the target structures, but we observe that to maximize the selectivity of retrieval, the component library itself should be maximally shared by the two targets. We demonstrate that temperature protocols can be designed which lead to the formation of either one of the target structures with high selectivity. We discuss the important role played by secondary aggregation products, which we term vestigial aggregates.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

$p$-wave superconductivity induced from valley symmetry breaking in twisted trilayer graphene

We show that the $e$-$e$ interaction induces a strong breakdown of valley symmetry in twisted trilayer graphene, just before the superconducting instability develops in the hole-doped material. We analyze this effect in the framework of an atomistic self-consistent Hartree-Fock approximation, which is a sensible approach as the Fock part becomes crucial to capture the dynamical breakdown of symmetry. This effect allows us to reproduce the experimental observation of the Hall density, including the reset at 2-hole doping. Furthermore, the breakdown of valley symmetry has important consequences for the superconductivity, as it implies a reduction of symmetry down to the $C_3$ group which operates in a single valley. We observe that the second valence band has a three-fold van Hove singularity, which is pinned to the Fermi level at the experimental optimal doping for superconductivity. We further find that the $C_3$ configuration of the saddle points leads to a version of Kohn-Luttinger superconductivity where the dominant pairing amplitude has $p$-wave symmetry. We stress that the breakdown of symmetry down to $C_3$ may be shared by other materials with valley symmetry breaking in the strong correlation regime, so that it may be an essential ingredient to capture the right order parameter of the superconductivity in those systems, especially when this relies on a purely electronic mechanism of pairing driven by the strongly anisotropic $e$-$e$ scattering.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Deep learning reconstruction of three-dimensional galaxy distributions with intensity mapping observations

Line intensity mapping is emerging as a novel method that can measure the collective intensity fluctuations of atomic/molecular line emission from distant galaxies. Several observational programs with various wavelengths are ongoing and planned, but there remains a critical problem of line confusion; emission lines originating from galaxies at different distances are confused at an observed wavelength. We devise a generative adversarial network that extracts designated emission line signals from noisy three-dimensional data. Our novel network architecture allows two input data at different wavelengths so that it discerns the co-existence and the correlation of two targeted lines, $\rm H\alpha$ and [OIII]. After being trained with a large number of realistic mock catalogs, the network is able to reconstruct the three-dimensional distribution of emission-line galaxies at $z = 1.3-2.4$. Bright galaxies are identified with a precision of 82 percent, and the cross-correlation coefficients between the true and reconstructed intensity maps are as high as 0.8. Our deep-learning method can be readily applied to data from planned space-borne and ground-based experiments.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A dimension-oblivious domain decomposition method based on space-filling curves

In this paper we present an algebraic dimension-oblivious two-level domain decomposition solver for discretizations of elliptic partial differential equations. The proposed parallel solver is based on a space-filling curve partitioning approach that is applicable to any discretization, i.e. it directly operates on the assembled matrix equations. Moreover, it allows for the effective use of arbitrary processor numbers independent of the dimension of the underlying partial differential equation while maintaining optimal convergence behavior. This is the core property required to attain a sparse grid based combination method with extreme scalability which can utilize exascale parallel systems efficiently. Moreover, this approach provides a basis for the development of a fault-tolerant solver for the numerical treatment of high-dimensional problems. To achieve the required data redundancy we are therefore concerned with large overlaps of our domain decomposition which we construct via space-filling curves. In this paper, we propose our space-filling curve based domain decomposition solver and present its convergence properties and scaling behavior. The results of numerical experiments clearly show that our approach provides optimal convergence and scaling behavior in arbitrary dimension utilizing arbitrary processor numbers.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

DeepFilterNet: A Low Complexity Speech Enhancement Framework for Full-Band Audio based on Deep Filtering

Complex-valued processing has brought deep learning-based speech enhancement and signal extraction to a new level. Typically, the process is based on a time-frequency (TF) mask which is applied to a noisy spectrogram, while complex masks (CM) are usually preferred over real-valued masks due to their ability to modify the phase. Recent work proposed to use a complex filter instead of a point-wise multiplication with a mask. This allows to incorporate information from previous and future time steps exploiting local correlations within each frequency band. In this work, we propose DeepFilterNet, a two stage speech enhancement framework utilizing deep filtering. First, we enhance the spectral envelope using ERB-scaled gains modeling the human frequency perception. The second stage employs deep filtering to enhance the periodic components of speech. Additionally to taking advantage of perceptual properties of speech, we enforce network sparsity via separable convolutions and extensive grouping in linear and recurrent layers to design a low complexity architecture. We further show that our two stage deep filtering approach outperforms complex masks over a variety of frequency resolutions and latencies and demonstrate convincing performance compared to other state-of-the-art models.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Speaker-Aware Learning Framework for Improving Multi-turn Dialogue Coherence

This paper presents a novel open-domain dialogue generation framework emphasizing the differentiation of speakers in multi-turn conversations. Differing from prior work that solely relies on the content of conversation history to generate a response, we argue that capturing relative social relations among utterances (i.e., generated by either the same speaker or different persons) benefits the machine capturing fine-grained context information from a conversation history to improve context coherence in the generated response. Given that, we propose a speaker-aware framework, named Parallel Hierarchical Attentive Encoder-Decoder (PHAED), that aims to model each utterance with the awareness of its speaker and contextual associations with the same speaker's previous messages. Specifically, in a conversation involving two speakers, we regard the utterances from one speaker as responses and those from the other as queries. After understanding queries via our encoder with inner-query and inter-query encodings, our decoder reuses the hidden states of previously generated responses to generate a new response. Our empirical results show that PHAED outperforms the state-of-the-art in both automatic and human evaluations. Furthermore, our ablation study shows that dialogue models with speaker tokens can generally decrease the possibility of generating non-coherent responses regarding the conversation context.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-component DHOST analysis in galaxy clusters

Extended Theories of Gravity with additional scalar degrees of freedom have recently acquired increasing interest due to the presence of a screening mechanism that allows suppressing at small scales (e.g., the Solar System scale) every modification restoring General Relativity. In this work, we consider a second-order Extended Theory of Gravity belonging to the family of Degenerate High Order Scalar Tensor theories (DHOST) characterized by a partial breaking of the Vainshtein screening mechanism. We study this model in two different scenarios as a description of dark energy only and as a description of both dark matter and dark energy. Such scenarios have been tested here by analysing a sample of 16 high-mass galaxy clusters targeted by the Cluster Lensing and Supernova survey with Hubble (CLASH) program using two complementary probes, namely X-ray and strong-and-weak gravitational lensing observations. In mass modelling, we adopt a multi-component approach including hot gas and galactic stellar contributions. For the majority of the clusters in our sample, results show mild Bayesian evidence in favour of the DHOST model as a description of dark energy over General Relativity. This model also appears to alleviate the discrepancy present in General Relativity between X-ray hydrostatic and lensing mass estimates. For the second scenario where gravity acts as both dark energy and dark matter due to the partial breaking of the Vainshtein screening mechanism at cluster scales, the model is statistically disfavoured compared to General Relativity.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A framework for the analysis of fully coupled normal and tangential contact problems with complex interfaces

An extension to the interface finite element with eMbedded Profile for Joint Roughness (MPJR interface finite element) is herein proposed for solving the frictional contact problem between a rigid indenter of any complex shape and an elastic body under generic oblique load histories. The actual shape of the indenter is accounted for as a correction of the gap function. A regularised version of the Coulomb friction law is employed for modeling the tangential contact response, while a penalty approach is introduced in the normal contact direction. The development of the finite element (FE) formulation stemming from its variational formalism is thoroughly derived and the model is validated in relation to challenging scenarios for standard (alternative) finite element procedures and analytical methods, such as the contact with multi-scale rough profiles. The present framework enables the comprehensive investigation of the system response due to the occurrence of tangential tractions, which are at the origin of important phenomena such as wear and fretting fatigue, together with the analysis of the effects of coupling between normal and tangential contact tractions. This scenario is herein investigated in relation to challenging physical problems involving arbitrary loading histories.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A unifying framework for $n$-dimensional quasi-conformal mappings

With the advancement of computer technology, there is a surge of interest in effective mapping methods for objects in higher-dimensional spaces. To establish a one-to-one correspondence between objects, higher-dimensional quasi-conformal theory can be utilized for ensuring the bijectivity of the mappings. In addition, it is often desirable for the mappings to satisfy certain prescribed geometric constraints and possess low distortion in conformality or volume. In this work, we develop a unifying framework for computing $n$-dimensional quasi-conformal mappings. More specifically, we propose a variational model that integrates quasi-conformal distortion, volumetric distortion, landmark correspondence, intensity mismatch and volume prior information to handle a large variety of deformation problems. We further prove the existence of a minimizer for the proposed model and devise efficient numerical methods to solve the optimization problem. We demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed framework using various experiments in two- and three-dimensions, with applications to medical image registration, adaptive remeshing and shape modeling.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Deep Learning Inter-atomic Potential for Thermal and Phonon Behaviour of Silicon Carbide with Quantum Accuracy

Silicon carbide (SiC) is an essential material for next generation semiconductors and components for nuclear plants. It's applications are strongly dependent on its thermal conductivity, which is highly sensitive to microstructures. Molecular dynamics (MD) simulation is the most used methods to address thermal transportation mechanisms in devices or microstructures of nano-meters. However, the implementation of MD is limited in SiC because of lacking accurate inter-atomic potentials. In this work, using the Deep Potential (DP) methodology, we developed two inter-atomic potentials (DP-IAPs) for SiC based on two adaptively generated datasets within the density functional approximations at the local density and the generalized gradient levels. These two DP-IAPs manifest their speed with quantum accuracy in lattice dynamics simulations as well as scattering rate analysis of phonon transportation. Combining with molecular dynamics simulations, the thermal transport and mechanical properties were systematically investigated. The presented methodology and the inter-atomic potentials pave the way for a systematic approach to model heat transport in SiC related devices using multiscale modelling.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

