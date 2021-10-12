CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Application of the Shannon entropy in the planar (non-restricted) four-body problem: the long-term stability of the Kepler-60 exoplanetary system

By Emese Kővári, Bálint Érdi, Zsolt Sándor
In this paper, we present an application of the Shannon entropy in the case of the planar (non-restricted) four-body problem. Specifically, the Kepler-60 extrasolar system is being investigated with a primary interest in the resonant configuration of the planets that exhibit a chain of

IN THIS ARTICLE
