We show that the $e$-$e$ interaction induces a strong breakdown of valley symmetry in twisted trilayer graphene, just before the superconducting instability develops in the hole-doped material. We analyze this effect in the framework of an atomistic self-consistent Hartree-Fock approximation, which is a sensible approach as the Fock part becomes crucial to capture the dynamical breakdown of symmetry. This effect allows us to reproduce the experimental observation of the Hall density, including the reset at 2-hole doping. Furthermore, the breakdown of valley symmetry has important consequences for the superconductivity, as it implies a reduction of symmetry down to the $C_3$ group which operates in a single valley. We observe that the second valence band has a three-fold van Hove singularity, which is pinned to the Fermi level at the experimental optimal doping for superconductivity. We further find that the $C_3$ configuration of the saddle points leads to a version of Kohn-Luttinger superconductivity where the dominant pairing amplitude has $p$-wave symmetry. We stress that the breakdown of symmetry down to $C_3$ may be shared by other materials with valley symmetry breaking in the strong correlation regime, so that it may be an essential ingredient to capture the right order parameter of the superconductivity in those systems, especially when this relies on a purely electronic mechanism of pairing driven by the strongly anisotropic $e$-$e$ scattering.

PHYSICS ・ 1 DAY AGO