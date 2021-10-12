CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Model-independent time-delay interferometry based on principal component analysis

By Quentin Baghi, John Baker, Jacob Slutsky, James Ira Thorpe
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

With a laser interferometric gravitational-wave detector in separate free flying spacecraft, the only way to achieve detection is to mitigate the dominant noise arising from the frequency fluctuations of the lasers via postprocessing. The noise can be

arxiv.org

The Independent

Nasa releases incredible audio captured by its Perseverance rover on Mars

Nasa’s Perseverance rover has recorded five hours of sounds from Mars and scientists said it made them feel as if they were “right there on the surface.”The rover now has the unique distinction of becoming the first spacecraft to record the sounds of the Red Planet through dedicated microphones, according to a press release issued by the space agency on Monday.“Sound on Mars carries much farther than we thought. It shows you just how important it is to do field science,” said Nina Lanza, a SuperCam scientist working with mic data at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Temperature Protocols to Guide Selective Self-Assembly of Competing Structures

Multi-component self-assembly mixtures offer the possibility of encoding multiple target structures with the same set of interacting components. Selective retrieval of one of the stored structures has been attempted by preparing an initial state that favours the assembly of the required target, through seeding, concentration patterning or specific choices of interaction strengths. This may not be possible in an experiment where on-the-fly reconfiguration of the building blocks to switch functionality may be required. In this paper, we explore principles of inverse design of a multi-component self-assembly mixture capable of encoding two competing structures that can be selected through simple temperature protocols. We design the target structures to realise the generic situation in which one of targets has the lower nucleation barrier while the other is globally more stable. We observe that to avoid the formation of spurious or chimeric aggregates, the number of neighbouring component pairs that occur in both structures should be minimal. Our design also requires the inclusion of components that are part only of one of the target structures, but we observe that to maximize the selectivity of retrieval, the component library itself should be maximally shared by the two targets. We demonstrate that temperature protocols can be designed which lead to the formation of either one of the target structures with high selectivity. We discuss the important role played by secondary aggregation products, which we term vestigial aggregates.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Array Element Coupling in Radio Interferometry I: A Semi-Analytic Approach

We derive a general formalism for interferometric visibilities, which considers first-order antenna-antenna coupling and assumes steady-state, incident radiation. We simulate such coupling features for non-polarized skies on a compact, redundantly-spaced array and present a phenomenological analysis of the coupling features. Contrary to previous studies, we find mutual coupling features manifest themselves at nonzero fringe rates. We compare power spectrum results for both coupled and non-coupled (noiseless, simulated) data and find coupling effects to be highly dependent on LST, baseline length, and baseline orientation. For all LSTs, lengths, and orientations, coupling features appear at delays which are outside the foreground 'wedge', which has been studied extensively and contains non-coupled astrophysical foreground features. Further, we find that first-order coupling effects threaten our ability to average data from baselines with identical length and orientation. Two filtering strategies are proposed which may mitigate such coupling systematics. The semi-analytic coupling model herein presented may be used to study mutual coupling systematics as a function of LST, baseline length, and baseline orientation. Such a model is not only helpful to the field of 21cm cosmology, but any study involving interferometric measurements, where coupling effects at the level of at least 1 part in 10^4 could corrupt the scientific result. Our model may be used to mitigate coupling systematics in existing radio interferometers and to design future arrays where the configuration of array elements inherently mitigates coupling effects at desired LSTs and angular resolutions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Thermoelectric power factor divergence close to phase transition in Co-doped epitaxial pnictide thin films

I. Khomchenko, A. Ryzhov, F. Maculewicz, F. Kurth, R. Hühne, A. Golombek, M. Schleberger, C. Goupil, Ph. Lecoeur, G. Benenti, G. Schierning, H. Ouerdane. The bottleneck in state-of-the-art thermoelectric power generation and cooling is the low performance of thermoelectric materials. The main difficulty is to obtain a large thermoelectric power factor as the Seebeck coefficient and the electrical conductivity cannot be increased independently. Here, relating the thermoelastic properties of the electron gas that performs the thermoelectric energy conversion, to its transport properties, we show that the power factor can diverge in the vicinity of the metal-to-superconductor phase transition in two-dimensional systems. We provide experimental evidence of the rapid increase of the Seebeck coefficient without decreasing the electrical conductivity in a 100-nm Ba(Fe$_{1-x}$Co$_x$)$_2$As$_2$ thin film with high structural quality, as the sample temperature approaches the critical temperature, resulting in a power factor enhancement of approximately 300. This level of performance cannot be achieved in a system with low structural quality as shown experimentally with our sample degraded by ion bombardment as defects preclude the strong enhancement of the Seebeck coefficient near the phase transition. We also theoretically discuss the thermoelectric conversion efficiency for a wide-range of model systems, and show that driving the electronic system to the vicinity of a phase transition may be an innovative path towards performance increase at the possible cost of a narrow temperature range of use of such materials.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The large static and pump-probe Kerr effect with two-fold rotation symmetry in Kagome metal CsV$_3$Sb$_5$

Qiong Wu, Z. X. Wang, Q. M. Liu, R. S. Li, S. X. Xu, Q. W. Yin, C. S. Gong, Z. J. Tu, H. C. Lei, T. Dong, N. L. Wang. Optical measurements sensitive to different types of symmetry breaking have been widely used to probe spontaneously symmetry broken states in quantum materials. In particular, measurements of polar Kerr rotation have emerged as a key experimental technique to identify the time-reversal symmetry breaking, meanwhile the polarization dependence in the Kerr rotation can be used to probe lattice rotation symmetry. Here, we present static and time-resolved Kerr rotation measurement on the newly discovered Kagome superconductor CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. We observe the striking giant optical Kerr effect with unexpected polarization dependence in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. Below charge density wave transition temperature ($T_{CDW}$), the Kerr rotation promptly emerges and increases close to about 1 mrad. The rotation angle shows two-fold rotation symmetry in \emph{ab} plane. With femtosecond laser pulse pumping, the Kerr rotation angle can be easily suppressed and recovers in several picoseconds accompanied with coherent oscillations. Significantly, the oscillations in the Kerr signal also experience a 180 degree periodic change. Our investigation provides convincing evidence for the simultaneous time-reversal symmetry breaking and formation of two-fold rotation symmetry in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$ just below $T_{CDW}$.
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Mining the moon's water will require a massive infrastructure investment, but should we?

We live in a world in which momentous decisions are made by people often without forethought. But some things are predictable, including that if you continually consume a finite resource without recycling, it will eventually run out. Yet, as we set our sights on embarking back to the moon, we will be bringing with us all our bad habits, including our urge for unrestrained consumption. Since the 1994 discovery of water ice on the moon by the Clementine spacecraft, excitement has reigned at the prospect of a return to the moon. This followed two decades of the doldrums after the end...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantum correlations of localized atomic excitations in a disordered atomic chain

Atom-waveguide interface mediates significant and long-range light-matter interactions through the guided modes. In this one-dimensional system, we theoretically investigate the excitation localization of multiple atomic excitations under strong position disorders. Deep in the localization side, we obtain the time evolutions of quantum correlations via Kubo cumulant expansions, which arise initially and become finite and leveled afterward, overtaking the ones without disorders. This indicates two distinct regimes in time: before the onset of excitation localization, the disorders engage the disturbance of quantum correlations, which is followed by disorder-assisted build-up of quantum correlations that maintain at a later stage owing to the absence of excitations diffusion. The crossing of distinct regimes is pushed further in time for longer-range correlations, which indicates a characteristic timescale needed for disorders to sustain them. We also explore the effect of directionality of couplings and resonant dipole-dipole interactions, which can drive the system toward the delocalized side when it is under chiral couplings or large dipole-dipole interaction strengths. The time-evolved quantum correlations can give insights to the studies of few-body localization phenomenon and nonequilibrium dynamics in open quantum systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
arxiv.org

Real-space visualization of quasiparticle dephasing near the Planckian limit in the Dirac line node material ZrSiS

Dirac line node (DLN) materials are topological semimetals wherein a set of symmetry protected crossing points forms a one-dimensional (1D) line in reciprocal space. Not only are the linearly dispersing bands expected to give rise to exceptional electronic properties, but the weak screening of the Coulomb interaction near the line node may enhance electronic correlations, produce new many-body ground states, or influence the quasiparticle lifetime. We investigate the quasiparticle dynamics in the DLN material ZrSiS via spectroscopic imaging scanning tunneling microscopy (SI-STM). By studying the spatial decay of quasiparticle interference patterns (QPI) from point scatterers, we were able to directly and selectively extract the phase coherence length $l_{\textrm{QPI}}$ and lifetime $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}$ for the bulk DLN excitations, which are dominated by inelastic electron-electron scattering. We find that the experimental $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}(E)$ values below $-$40 meV are very short, likely due to the stronger Coulomb interactions, and lie at the Planckian limit $\hbar/|E|$. Our results corroborate a growing body of experimental reports demonstrating unusual electronic correlation effects near a DLN.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Origin of giant valley splitting in silicon quantum wells induced by superlattice barriers

Enhancing valley splitting in SiGe heterostructures is a crucial task for developing silicon spin qubits. Complex SiGe heterostructures, sharing a common feature of four-monolayer (4ML) Ge layer next to the silicon quantum well (QW), have been computationally designed to have giant valley splitting approaching 9 meV. However, none of them has been fabricated may due to their complexity. Here, we remarkably simplify the original designed complex SiGe heterostructures by laying out the Si QW directly on the Ge substrate followed by capping a (Ge4Si4)n superlattice(SL) barrier with a small sacrifice on VS as it is reduced from a maximum of 8.7 meV to 5.2 meV. Even the smallest number of periods (n = 1) will also give a sizable VS of 1.6 meV, which is large enough for developing stable spin qubits. We also develop an effective Hamiltonian model to reveal the underlying microscopic physics of enhanced valley splitting by (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers. We find that the presence of the SL barrier will reduce the VS instead of enhancing it. Only the (Ge4Si4)n SL barriers with an extremely strong coupling with Si QW valley states provide a remarkable enhancement in VS. These findings lay a solid theoretical foundation for the realization of sufficiently large VS for Si qubits.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Instability of Boundary Layers with the Navier Boundary Condition

We study the $L^{\infty}$ stability of the 2D Navier-Stokes equations with a viscosity-dependent Navier boundary condition around shear profiles which are linearly unstable for the Euler equation. The dependence from the viscosity is given in the Navier boundary condition as $\partial_y u = \nu^{-\gamma}u$ for some $\gamma\in\mathbb{R}$, where $u$ is the tangential velocity. With the no-slip boundary condition, which corresponds to the limit $\gamma \to +\infty$, a celebrated result from E. Grenier provides an instability of order $\nu^{1/4}$. M. Paddick proved the same result in the case $\gamma=1/2$, furthermore improving the instability to order one. In this paper, we extend these two results to all $\gamma \in \mathbb{R}$, obtaining an instability of order $\nu^{\theta}$, where $$\theta:=\begin{cases} \frac{1}{4} &\text{if } \gamma \geq \frac{3}{4};\\ \gamma - \frac{1}{2} &\text{if } \frac{1}{2}<\gamma < \frac{3}{4};\\ 0 &\text{if } \gamma \leq \frac{1}{2}. \end{cases}$$ When $\gamma \geq 1/2$, the result denies the validity of the Prandtl boundary layer expansion around the chosen shear profile.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Polaronic transport and thermoelectricity in Mn$_3$Si$_2$Te$_6$ single crystals

We carried out a comprehensive study of the structural, electrical transport, thermal and thermodynamic properties in ferrimagnetic Mn$_3$Si$_2$Te$_6$ single crystals. Mn and Te $K$-edge X-ray absorption spectroscopy and synchrotron powder X-ray diffraction were measured to provide information on the local atomic environment and the average crystal structure. The dc and ac magnetic susceptibility measurements indicate a second-order paramagnetic to ferrimagnetic transition at $T_c$ $\sim$ 74 K, which is further confirmed by the specific heat measurement. Mn$_3$Si$_2$Te$_6$ exhibits semiconducting behavior along with a large negative magnetoresistance of -87\% at $T_c$ and relatively high value of thermopower up to $\sim$ 10 mV/K at 5 K. Besides the rapidly increasing resistivity $\rho(T)$ and thermopower $S(T)$ below 20 K, the large discrepancy between activation energy for resistivity $E_\rho$ and thermopower $E_S$ above 20 K indicates the polaronic transport mechanism. Furthermore, the thermal conductivity $\kappa(T)$ of Mn$_3$Si$_2$Te$_6$ is notably rather low, comparable to Cr$_2$Si$_2$Te$_6$, and is strongly suppressed in magnetic field across $T_c$, indicating the presence of strong spin-lattice coupling, also similar with Cr$_2$Si$_2$Te$_6$.
MINNESOTA STATE
arxiv.org

Selective observation of surface and bulk bands in polar WTe2 by laser-based spin- and angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy

Yuxuan Wan, Lihai Wang, Kenta Kuroda, Peng Zhang, Keisuke Koshiishi, Masahiro Suzuki, Jaewook Kim, Ryo Noguchi, Cédric Bareille, Koichiro Yaji, Ayumi Harasawa, Shik Shin, Sang-Wook Cheong, Atsushi Fujimori, Takeshi Kondo. The electronic state of WTe2, a candidate of type-II Weyl semimetal, is investigated by using laser-based spin- and angle-resolved photoemission...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Mean-field theory of vector spin models on networks with arbitrary degree distributions

Understanding the relationship between the heterogeneous structure of complex networks and cooperative phenomena occurring on them remains a key problem in network science. Mean-field theories of spin models on networks constitute a fundamental tool to tackle this problem and a cornerstone of statistical physics, with an impressive number of applications in condensed matter, biology, and computer science. In this work we derive the mean-field equations for the equilibrium behavior of vector spin models on high-connectivity random networks with an arbitrary degree distribution and with randomly weighted links. We demonstrate that the high-connectivity limit of spin models on networks is not universal in that it depends on the full degree distribution. Such nonuniversal behavior is akin to a remarkable mechanism that leads to the breakdown of the central limit theorem when applied to the distribution of effective local fields. Traditional mean-field theories on fully-connected models, such as the Curie-Weiss, the Kuramoto, and the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model, are only valid if the network degree distribution is highly concentrated around its mean degree. We obtain a series of results that highlight the importance of degree fluctuations to the phase diagram of mean-field spin models by focusing on the Kuramoto model of synchronization and on the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model of spin-glasses. Numerical simulations corroborate our theoretical findings and provide compelling evidence that the present mean-field theory describes an intermediate regime of connectivity, in which the average degree $c$ scales as a power $c \propto N^{b}$ ($b < 1$) of the total number $N \gg 1$ of spins. Our findings put forward a novel class of spin models that incorporate the effects of degree fluctuations and, at the same time, are amenable to exact analytic solutions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

RoQNN: Noise-Aware Training for Robust Quantum Neural Networks

Quantum Neural Network (QNN) is a promising application towards quantum advantage on near-term quantum hardware. However, due to the large quantum noises (errors), the performance of QNN models has a severe degradation on real quantum devices. For example, the accuracy gap between noise-free simulation and noisy results on IBMQ-Yorktown for MNIST-4 classification is over 60%. Existing noise mitigation methods are general ones without leveraging unique characteristics of QNN and are only applicable to inference; on the other hand, existing QNN work does not consider noise effect. To this end, we present RoQNN, a QNN-specific framework to perform noise-aware optimizations in both training and inference stages to improve robustness. We analytically deduct and experimentally observe that the effect of quantum noise to QNN measurement outcome is a linear map from noise-free outcome with a scaling and a shift factor. Motivated by that, we propose post-measurement normalization to mitigate the feature distribution differences between noise-free and noisy scenarios. Furthermore, to improve the robustness against noise, we propose noise injection to the training process by inserting quantum error gates to QNN according to realistic noise models of quantum hardware. Finally, post-measurement quantization is introduced to quantize the measurement outcomes to discrete values, achieving the denoising effect. Extensive experiments on 8 classification tasks using 6 quantum devices demonstrate that RoQNN improves accuracy by up to 43%, and achieves over 94% 2-class, 80% 4-class, and 34% 10-class MNIST classification accuracy measured on real quantum computers. We also open-source our PyTorch library for construction and noise-aware training of QNN at this https URL .
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Coherent current correlations in a double-dot Cooper pair splitter

Exact analytical formulas are derived, by means of Keldysh Green functions, for currents and current correlation functions in a Cooper pair splitter modelled on a double quantum dot system coherently coupled to a superconductor and two normal metallic electrodes. Confining to the subspace with the inter-dot singlet we show perfect entanglement of split electrons in two separated crossed Andreev reflection processes. The studies are focused on the noise power spectrum in a whole bias voltage range. In particular, in the large voltage limit shot noise dominates and its spectrum exhibits two extraordinary side dips related to resonant inter-level current correlations caused by coherent electron-hole recombination processes accompanied by emission and absorption of photons. In the linear response limit we derived the frequency dependent admittance which shows different interference patterns for the cross and the auto current correlations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Stability against large perturbations of invertible, frustration-free ground states

A gapped ground state of a quantum spin system has a natural length scale set by the gap. This length scale governs the decay of correlations. A common intuition is that this length scale also controls the spatial relaxation towards the ground state away from impurities or boundaries. The aim of this article is to take a step towards a proof of this intuition. To make the problem more tractable, we assume that there is a unique ground state that is frustration-free and invertible (i.e. no long-range entanglement). Moreover, we assume the property that we are aiming to prove for one specific kind of boundary condition; namely open boundary conditions. With these assumptions we can prove stretched exponential decay away from boundaries for any boundary conditions or (large) perturbations and for all ground states of the perturbed system. In particular, the perturbed system itself can certainly have long-range entanglement.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

$p$-wave superconductivity induced from valley symmetry breaking in twisted trilayer graphene

We show that the $e$-$e$ interaction induces a strong breakdown of valley symmetry in twisted trilayer graphene, just before the superconducting instability develops in the hole-doped material. We analyze this effect in the framework of an atomistic self-consistent Hartree-Fock approximation, which is a sensible approach as the Fock part becomes crucial to capture the dynamical breakdown of symmetry. This effect allows us to reproduce the experimental observation of the Hall density, including the reset at 2-hole doping. Furthermore, the breakdown of valley symmetry has important consequences for the superconductivity, as it implies a reduction of symmetry down to the $C_3$ group which operates in a single valley. We observe that the second valence band has a three-fold van Hove singularity, which is pinned to the Fermi level at the experimental optimal doping for superconductivity. We further find that the $C_3$ configuration of the saddle points leads to a version of Kohn-Luttinger superconductivity where the dominant pairing amplitude has $p$-wave symmetry. We stress that the breakdown of symmetry down to $C_3$ may be shared by other materials with valley symmetry breaking in the strong correlation regime, so that it may be an essential ingredient to capture the right order parameter of the superconductivity in those systems, especially when this relies on a purely electronic mechanism of pairing driven by the strongly anisotropic $e$-$e$ scattering.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Generalized uncertainty principle or curved momentum space?

The concept of minimum length, widely accepted as a low-energy effect of quantum gravity, manifests itself in quantum mechanics through generalized uncertainty principles. Curved momentum space, on the other hand, is at the heart of similar applications such as doubly special relativity. We introduce a duality between theories yielding generalized uncertainty principles and quantum mechanics on nontrivial momentum space. In particular, we find canonically conjugate variables which map the former into the latter. In that vein, we explicitly derive the vielbein corresponding to a generic generalized uncertainty principle in $d$ dimensions. Assuming the predominantly used quadratic form of the modification, the curvature tensor in momentum space is proportional to the noncommutativity of the coordinates in the modified Heisenberg algebra. Yet, the metric is non-Euclidean even in the flat case corresponding to commutative space, because the resulting momentum basis is noncanonical. These insides are used to constrain the curvature and the deviation from the canonical basis.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Including Millisecond Pulsars inside the Core of Globular Clusters in Pulsar Timing Arrays

We suggest the possibility of including millisecond pulsars inside the core of globular clusters in pulsar timing array experiments. Since they are very close to each other, their gravitational wave induced timing residuals are expected to be almost the same, because both the Earth and the pulsar terms are correlated. We simulate the expected timing residuals, due to the gravitational wave signal emitted by a uniform supermassive black-hole binary population, on the millisecond pulsars inside a globular cluster core. In this respect, Terzan 5 has been adopted as a globular cluster prototype and, in our simulations, we adopted similar distance, core radius, and number of millisecond pulsars contained in it. Our results show that the presence of a strong correlation between the timing residuals of the globular cluster core millisecond pulsars can provide a remarkable gravitational wave signature. This result can be therefore exploited for the detection of gravitational waves through pulsar timing, especially in conjunction with the standard cross-correlation search carried out by the pulsar timing array collaborations.
ASTRONOMY

