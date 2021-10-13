CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers eliminated with 5-4 loss to Braves in Game 4

By Matt Infield
WSAW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (WSAW) -Braves first basemen Freddie Freeman hit a game-winning solo home run off Josh Hader in the bottom of the eighth inning to fuel Atlanta to a 5-4 win in Game 4 of the NLDS over the Brewers, who are now going home for the winter. With two outs...

www.wsaw.com

