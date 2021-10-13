CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” And More Set For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new title matches are now set for the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special. Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Toxic Attraction issue challenges for Halloween Havoc, promising to leave the event with all the NXT women’s division gold. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark, while Mandy Rose will challenge NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WWE

