Soccer

Former Soccer Coach Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Two Boys

sacda.org
 10 days ago

CASE: Miguel Hernandez Rivera (Case #18FE011519) PROSECUTOR: Deputy District Attorney Teal Ericson, Special Assault & Child Abuse Unit. Miguel Hernandez Rivera was convicted by a jury of 17 counts of child sexual assault charges, one count of arranging a meeting with a minor with sexual

