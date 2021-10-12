Former Soccer Coach Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Two Boys

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver judge this month gave the maximum sentence to the 27-year-old man who shot and killed a 24-year-old Denver mother in front of her three young sons. The children were ages 5, 3 and 1. Shaina Castillo (credit: Denver DA) Sean Landrock shot Shaina Castillo in 2019 and was convicted of second degree murder and three counts of child abuse. Sean Landrock (credit: Denver DA) The judge sentenced him on Friday to 48 years in prison followed by 3 years in the Denver County Jail. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann described the case as tragic in a news release and said Castillo was Native American. “Studies have shown that Native American women like Shaina Castillo suffer domestic violence at alarmingly high rates in epidemic proportions, and my office is committed to securing justice for them. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and this case sends a very clear message to all abusers: Denver’s system of justice will hold you accountable for your violent actions,” McCann said. Castillo lived in South Dakota prior to coming to Colorado. Her wake was held in the Crow Creek community there.

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO