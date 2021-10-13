CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duggar thought Lux's Game 3 fly ball was a homer off the bat

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- More than 53,000 fans at Dodger Stadium and two dugouts thought Gavin Lux's line drive with two outs in the ninth inning in Game 3 of the NLDS on Monday night was gone. It turns out the man who had the best view in the park thought the same thing.

Twitter reacts to Lux's final out in Giants' NLDS Game 3 win

The Giants oh-so-barely beat the Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Closer Camilo Doval recorded the final out in the ninth inning on a fly ball off the bat of Gavin Lux that might have left the yard and tied the game at 1-1 if not for strong gusts of wind at Dodger Stadium.
Gavin Lux's stunned reaction to final out of Game 3 is going viral

Gavin Lux was utterly stunned to make the final out of Game 3 of the NLDS on Monday night. He thought he had delivered a game-tying home run. Lux was batting with two outs and his Los Angeles Dodgers losing 1-0 to the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the ninth. Lux had a 1-0 count against Camilo Doval and caught a high fastball that he delivered to deep left-center. Lux thought for sure he had tied the game with a home run. Even Steven Duggar, who made the catch, was sprinting back like he thought it was going far, only to suddenly stop after the ball died.
Dodgers, Giants couldn't believe Gavin Lux's flyout wasn't game-tying home run: 'He got every bit of that ball'

The Dodgers were down to their last out in Game 3 of the NLDS when Gavin Lux hit a ball that looked destined to be a game-tying home run off the bat. There was just one problem. It was a windy night in Los Angeles and the breeze blew in hard as Lux's hit sailed to deep left-center field. Ultimately, it knocked the ball down, made it playable for the centerfielder and gave the Giants a 2-1 series lead over their NL West rivals.
Giants, Dodgers in disbelief Lux's ball was caught, not homer

LOS ANGELES -- One by one, Giants and Dodgers walked into the interview room and joined sides for a moment. When it came to the final play of Monday night's thriller, they all generally saw it the same way. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the ball Gavin Lux crushed to...
The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes' Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
Ex-Yankees slugger deserves a look if manager Aaron Boone is canned

Brian Cashman has been loyal to Aaron Boone, but what if the current Yankees manager isn’t the former player that the Yankees executive most wants running the show in the dugout?. As the Yankees get set to finalize a power structure for 2022, Boone will likely be back. But things...
Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber's awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
Carlos Correa On Alex Cora's Emotions With Daughter: 'I Know What They've Been Through'

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
The 8 White Sox players headed for free agency in 2021-22

After a disappointing ALDS run, the Chicago White Sox face tough decisions as they decide who to resign among 10 free agents in 2022. There’s a lot to think about after watching the 93-69 Chicago White Sox lose 3-1 in their first ALDS appearance since 2008. One of the biggest...
