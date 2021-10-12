A Blazey Afternoon

Clyde and Gracie Lawrence, the lead singers of "Lawrence" joined us in our parking lot living room to perform a few songs from the band's new CD, "Hotel TV". As NPR writes, “siblings Clyde and Gracie Lawrence are not your typical pair." Clyde Lawrence and Gracie Lawrence have been writing songs and listening to countless Stevie Wonder, Randy Newman, and Aretha Franklin records in their family's New York City apartment since they were little kids. After years of playing together, they officially created Lawrence, an eight-piece soul-pop band comprised of musician friends from childhood and college. The band has since gained a devoted following for its high-energy, keyboard-driven sound, which features tight, energetic horns, explosive lead vocals, and fully-live arrangements.
