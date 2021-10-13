CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Sugar Moon Mushrooms aims to break into industry with fine, gourmet mushrooms

By Ivan Rodriguez
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uftkV_0cPP9jeC00

BENNETT, Colo. — About one hour east of Denver, Colorado’s land opens up for miles in every direction.

"It’s mostly farmland out here where a lot of it is commodity crops: soy, wheat, sunflowers," said David Demerling, co-founder of Sugar Moon Mushroom.

At Sugar Moon, their product doesn’t exactly come from the land, but rather a pair of completely transformed shipping containers.

"There is nothing that I enjoy more than seeing a successful mushroom growing," said Irving Reza, general manager of Sugar Moon Mushroom.

For Reza, these mushrooms are the result of years of hard work and a dream of running his own farm.

"In the past, I had difficulty obtaining work," Reza said. "So, I would go to interviews and they would interview me and everything would be fine, but then wouldn’t get a call back. So, sometimes you have to be your own boss and you have to take the risk."

The risk he and his partner Demerling took increased drastically when they decided to open up last fall, in the middle of the pandemic.

"Restaurants closing impacted us by cutting out half of our sales. Basically, we were in stores with our microgreens, which kept us going," Demerling said.

Several harvests later, Sugar Moon Mushroom has found its feet and distributes its produce to different restaurants and organizations in the Denver metro area.

"In Colorado, mushrooms have grown a lot in popularity in the last few years," Reza said.

Not only do they help fill the increasing demand of mushrooms, but they do so in an ingenious way of battling the elements of Colorado’s dry land and creating their own environment for mushrooms to flourish. After several weeks of growth, every mushroom eventually makes its way to the prepping and packing stage.

"Well, it is not perfect, but it does well enough," Reza said. "It is better than some places like Arizona where it is really dry and has very little water."

From their small farm in Bennett to the tables of Coloradans across the Front Range, Sugar Moon Mushrooms hopes to make a lasting impression with every mushroom they grow.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Denver, CO
Industry
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Gourmet#Food Drink#Sugar Moon Mushrooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy