CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Mary's County, MD

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 21:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 7:35 AM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 8:49 AM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 9:25 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/09 PM 3.2 1.6 1.7 0 Minor 13/09 AM 3.1 1.5 1.7 0 Minor 13/08 PM 3.2 1.6 1.7 0 Minor 14/09 AM 2.9 1.3 1.6 0 None 14/09 PM 2.9 1.3 1.5 0 None 15/10 AM 2.8 1.2 1.4 0 None

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Niobrara County. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Shirley Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible in higher terrain. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Wind River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Upper Wind River Basin near Dubois. * WHEN...Through Noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times, due to snow covered and slick roads.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...6 PM today to 6 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Piney Point, MD
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for DeWitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 20:46:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT. Target Area: DeWitt The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Cuero affecting DeWitt County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Cuero. * Until this evening. * At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 31.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.3 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Minor low lying flooding extends into the floodplain above and below Cuero. Steen Road (between FM 766 and US Hwy 183 near Hochheim) monitored for flooding. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.3 feet on 04/12/1997. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Guadalupe River Cuero 24.0 24.2 Tue 8 am CDT 11.7 9.6 8.6
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, Extreme Eastern Klamath County and Lake County including Highway 31 near Summer Lake. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including Halloween decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drought-stressed trees will be more vulnerable to wind damage. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County including Interstate 5 near Weed. * WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including Halloween decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drought-stressed trees will be more vulnerable to wind damage. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tidal Flooding#Coastal Flood Advisory#Coltons Point
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lander Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 11:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lander Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, mainly south of Lander. Higher amounts possible towards Sinks Canyon. * WHERE...Lander Foothills. * WHEN...Through 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times due to snow covered roads and poor visibility.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 09:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Areas of Jackson County including Ashland, Phoenix, Talent, Medford, and surrounding foothills. * WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including Halloween decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drought-stressed and fully leafed-out trees will be more vulnerable to wind damage. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-20 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Copano Creek Near Refugio affecting Refugio and Aransas Counties. For the Copano Creek...including Refugio...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Copano Creek Near Refugio. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 10.3 feet Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Long, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 09:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Long; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Wayne and Long Counties. Altamaha River At Everett City affecting Wayne, Glynn and McIntosh Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Altamaha River At Doctortown. * Until Thursday evening. * At 9:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Agricultural and timber lands along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing boat ramps begin to flood. Other low lying properties along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing parking lots flood as well as walkways to docks at the landing. Upper County boat ramp begins to flood. Three hunting and fish camps along the river become isolated and are inundated by flood waters.
LONG COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 19:44:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River At Goliad affecting Refugio, Calhoun, Goliad and Victoria Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River At Goliad. * Until this evening. * At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.5 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * No flooding is currently forecast. * Forecast...The river has fallen below flood stage, however it will remain at caution levels through this afternoon. The river is expected to fall below caution tonight. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Flooding begins in the lowest areas of Goliad State Park, with these portions of the park closed. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun San Antonio River Goliad 25.0 22.5 Tue 8 am 10.1 5.6 4.9 4.9 4.8
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Glynn, McIntosh, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Glynn; McIntosh; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Wayne and Long Counties. Altamaha River At Everett City affecting Wayne, Glynn and McIntosh Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Altamaha River At Everett City. * From Wednesday morning to early Saturday afternoon. * At 9:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 13.3 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Agricultural and timber lands near the river are flooded. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to encroach upon Altamaha Regional Park in Glynn County. This includes Altamaha Park Road, Betty Lott Lane and Bee Tree Island Road. In McIntosh County, Barrington Park at the end of Harper Lake Road begins to flood. Blue Reach Road also begins to flood near the Long County line. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Portions of Altamaha Regional Park become inundated, including the park campground, boat ramps and parking lots. Bee Tree Island Road is flooded and closed. The end of Betty Lott Lane is flooded and homes become cut off. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, In Glynn County, the majority of Altamaha Regional Park becomes inundated, including water flowing across sections of Altamaha Park Road and Pennick Road. The Altamaha Regional Park is subject to closure at this level. Homes in the vicinity of the park are cut off by flood waters at this level, but elevated structures are not flooded. In McIntosh County, much of Barrington Park is underwater. Plum Orchard Road begins to flood.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-21 07:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * Until Thursday morning. * At 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 29.9 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 29.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.7 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 29.8 feet, Water may flood houses at the west end of Convent Street near Victoria Street. The lowest homes in the Greens Addition Subdivision in Victoria, the city park, much of the golf course, including the golf cart sheds, and the zoo flood. A fishing resort below Highway 35 near Tivoli floods, and many homes above Highway 35 near Tivoli are surrounded by flow several hundred yards wide. Portions of Riverside Camp Grounds in Tivoli approaching Highway 59 flood. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 29.9 Tue 8 am 26.3 11.6 7.3 6.2 5.7
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until further notice. * At 1015 AM EDT Tuesday, the stage was 11.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.5 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, Extreme Eastern Klamath County and Lake County including Highway 31 near Summer Lake. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including Halloween decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drought-stressed trees will be more vulnerable to wind damage. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Wind River Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Total accumulations of 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around one foot in the southern Absaroka Range. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Wind River Mountains West. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Mountain recreation is not recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest at the south end of the Absaroka Range, while totals may only reach a few inches toward the Montana state line. The heaviest amounts on the west slopes of the Wind River Mountains will be over the south, and along the Divide above 10000 feet.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 10:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Wind and tidal influences will continue to lead to fluctuating river levels at the Saint Johns River at Astor, with levels below Minor Flood Stage and cresting to 2.3 feet due to the high tide through at least Wednesday. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the St Johns River Near Astor. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 2.3 feet. * Flood stage is 2.3 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain near flood stage through Wednesday. It will then remain below flood stage from Wednesday night on. * Impact...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.3 Tue 10 am 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy