Flood Warning issued for Bleckley, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 05:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Bleckley; Pulaski The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Hawkinsville affecting Pulaski and Bleckley Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ocmulgee River near Hawkinsville. * Until late this evening. * At 4:46 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 20.5 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 20 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 20.5 feet, minor flooding of roads continues on the southside of Hawkinsville...along Gooseneck Lane. Water continues to inundate Gooseneck Lane, cutting off access to homes.