Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 12:53 AM. The next high tide at Bowley Bar is at 2:13 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/01 AM 3.1 1.4 1.2 0 Minor 13/02 PM 2.3 0.6 1.2 0 None 14/02 AM 3.0 1.3 1.2 0 Minor 14/03 PM 2.1 0.4 1.0 0 None 15/03 AM 2.6 0.9 0.9 0 None 15/04 PM 2.2 0.5 1.0 0-1 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/01 AM 3.2 1.5 1.2 0 Minor 13/12 PM 2.3 0.6 1.2 0 None 14/02 AM 3.1 1.4 1.2 0 Minor 14/02 PM 2.2 0.5 1.0 0 None 15/03 AM 2.7 1.0 0.9 0 None 15/03 PM 2.3 0.6 1.0 0 None

alerts.weather.gov

