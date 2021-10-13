Tornado Warning issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Texas The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Texas County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 806 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles southwest of Hough, or 12 miles northwest of Guymon, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Hough. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN