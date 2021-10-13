CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 21:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 1:51 AM.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
District of Columbia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tidal Flooding#Hains Point#Shoreline#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Advisory#The Hains Point Loop Road#Washington Channel
CBS News

900-year-old sword dating back to the Crusades found at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea

An Israeli amateur diver found a large, 900-year-old sword dating back to the Crusades at the bottom of Mediterranean Sea last week, Israeli researchers said on Monday. The diver, identified as Shlomi Katzin from Atlit, Israel, discovered the weapon on Saturday among other artifacts on the Mediterranean seabed, including ancient stone anchors, other anchors made of metal, and pottery fragments, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). The sword has a blade over 39 inches long and a hilt measuring nearly 12 inches, and it likely once belonged to a crusading knight.
SCIENCE
The Hill

FDA proposes rule to offer over-the-counter hearing aids

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing a rule to offer a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids in an attempt to boost accessibility and lower costs for the devices for Americans. The agency announced its proposal on Tuesday that would allow certain hearing aids to be sold directly...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy