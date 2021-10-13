Severe Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Wallace by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greeley; Wallace THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN WALLACE AND EASTERN GREELEY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for west central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov
