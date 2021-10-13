Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Laurens, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 05:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Johnson; Laurens; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Dublin affecting Wilkinson, Laurens, Washington and Johnson Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oconee River near Dublin. * Until late this evening. * At 4:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 21.7 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 21 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening. * Impact...At 22 feet, minor flooding continues in the woodlands and natural flood plain along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 80. Portions of some dirt river access roads will begin to flood.