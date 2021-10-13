CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodge County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-14 13:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ocmulgee River near Abbeville. * Until further notice. * At 12:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.1 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below moderate flood stage this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. * Impact...At 14 feet, Moderate flooding begins. Roads to homes along the west side of the river in Abbeville become inaccessible.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abbeville, GA
County
Dodge County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
County
Wilcox County, GA
County
Telfair County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Ocmulgee River#Extreme Weather#Noaa Weather Radio#Telfair Counties
CBS News

900-year-old sword dating back to the Crusades found at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea

An Israeli amateur diver found a large, 900-year-old sword dating back to the Crusades at the bottom of Mediterranean Sea last week, Israeli researchers said on Monday. The diver, identified as Shlomi Katzin from Atlit, Israel, discovered the weapon on Saturday among other artifacts on the Mediterranean seabed, including ancient stone anchors, other anchors made of metal, and pottery fragments, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). The sword has a blade over 39 inches long and a hilt measuring nearly 12 inches, and it likely once belonged to a crusading knight.
SCIENCE
The Hill

FDA proposes rule to offer over-the-counter hearing aids

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing a rule to offer a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids in an attempt to boost accessibility and lower costs for the devices for Americans. The agency announced its proposal on Tuesday that would allow certain hearing aids to be sold directly...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy