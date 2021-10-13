Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 13:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ocmulgee River near Abbeville. * Until further notice. * At 12:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.1 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below moderate flood stage this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. * Impact...At 14 feet, Moderate flooding begins. Roads to homes along the west side of the river in Abbeville become inaccessible.