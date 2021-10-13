COVID-19 or flu? When you should get tested

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — One of the biggest weapons against COVID-19 is decreasing spread.

With the beginning of flu season, COVID-19 and flu testing will be more important than ever.

So, when should you be tested? The CDC recommends testing for COVID-19 when people have symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat and fatigue.

But what if you think you have the flu? Symptoms can overlap. One option is what is called a co-test. A sample can be taken via a nasal swab, and with the single sample, you can be tested for influenza A and B, as well as COVID-19.

Making an accurate diagnosis is critical, and the co-test helps. The bottom line: If you think you have COVID-19 symptoms, get tested.