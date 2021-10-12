CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice’ Battles: 6 Must-See Moments From Night 2 (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Season 21 contestants continued to go head-to-head during Night 2 on The Voice‘s Battle Rounds on NBC. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton guided their team members along with Battle Advisors Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), and Dierks Bentley (Team Blake). Below, see how their training came together on stage when the competitors went up against each other in the night’s Battles.

