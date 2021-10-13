CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Freedom, OK

Carnival, spook parade coming soon

By Kathleen Lourde
alvareviewcourier.com
 6 days ago

Fall really begins to get underway this month at Freedom Public School, with Fall Carnival, Red Ribbon Week, a Spook Parade and more on the schedule for October. Fall Carnival will be Saturday, Oct. 23, with plenty of games and food planned, and Red Ribbon Week will be Oct. 25-29, Principal Michelle Shelite told the Freedom school board at its regular meeting Monday morning. Activities are planned for every day, culminating on the last day with the Spook Parade for the elementary school and a motivational speaker for the upper grades.

www.alvareviewcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Freedom, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spook#Freedom Public School#Fall Carnival#Red Ribbon Week#The Spook Parade
CBS News

900-year-old sword dating back to the Crusades found at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea

An Israeli amateur diver found a large, 900-year-old sword dating back to the Crusades at the bottom of Mediterranean Sea last week, Israeli researchers said on Monday. The diver, identified as Shlomi Katzin from Atlit, Israel, discovered the weapon on Saturday among other artifacts on the Mediterranean seabed, including ancient stone anchors, other anchors made of metal, and pottery fragments, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). The sword has a blade over 39 inches long and a hilt measuring nearly 12 inches, and it likely once belonged to a crusading knight.
SCIENCE
The Hill

FDA proposes rule to offer over-the-counter hearing aids

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing a rule to offer a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids in an attempt to boost accessibility and lower costs for the devices for Americans. The agency announced its proposal on Tuesday that would allow certain hearing aids to be sold directly...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy