Carnival, spook parade coming soon

Fall really begins to get underway this month at Freedom Public School, with Fall Carnival, Red Ribbon Week, a Spook Parade and more on the schedule for October. Fall Carnival will be Saturday, Oct. 23, with plenty of games and food planned, and Red Ribbon Week will be Oct. 25-29, Principal Michelle Shelite told the Freedom school board at its regular meeting Monday morning. Activities are planned for every day, culminating on the last day with the Spook Parade for the elementary school and a motivational speaker for the upper grades.