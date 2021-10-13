Mary Sylvia Cantrell, daughter of Joe and Reynie Lovato, was born on July 4, 1945, in Los Pinos, New Mexico. A few years after she was born her family moved to Hazelton, Kansas, where she would attend school until graduation. Following high school she attended college in Wichita, Kansas. When she received her business degree, she immediately got hired to work at Murdock Electric. She later moved back to Kiowa, Kansas, where she worked numerous years at Kuntz Implement as office administrator until they closed their business. Following her employment, with her business degree, she went to work at Kiowa District Hospital for 40 years, retiring in December 2019.