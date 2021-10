DENVER (CBS4)– A new law that provides $4 million for diapers is now helping hundreds of Colorado babies. WeeCycle Diaper Bank is one of the organizations that received funding. (credit: CBS) The organization was among 20 nonprofits that came together Friday for a huge event to help families in need with food, formula, and hundreds of diapers. “Over 70,000 Coloradoans don’t have enough diapers for their children,” says Lyndsey Zaback with WeeCycle. “When a family doesn’t have their basic needs met there’s no way that they can thrive.” Cloth diapers, she says, aren’t an option for many moms because laundromats...

DENVER, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO