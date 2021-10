Despite many uncertainties, cancellations and postponements, the Denton Arts and Jazz Festival was held Oct. 1-3 at Quakertown Park. It has been a long 18 months since the last Denton Arts and Jazz Festival, and although different, the festival brought along the finest in entertainment, food, and fun. A staple of Denton, the Arts and Jazz festival is a free event produced by the Denton Festival Foundation. Usually held on the last weekend of April, the festival was postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

