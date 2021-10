Governor Hutchinson today outlined his agenda for tax cuts but said that the special session will have to be delayed. “There’s not going to be a special session next week,” he said at his daily press conference. The session tentatively scheduled for next Monday will take place at a later date. The governor did not give any details on when the session would take place. Asked whether it would happen prior to Thanksgiving, he would not commit to that, but said he hoped so.

22 HOURS AGO