Alfalfa County, OK

Alfalfa County commissioners tackle short agenda

By Stacy Sanborn
alvareviewcourier.com
 6 days ago

Alfalfa County commissioners voted to convene in executive session Tuesday morning to discuss matters regarding the county's emergency manager, Shana Smallwood. But before entering into the private conference, Marvin Woodall, Jay Hague and Mike Roach signed paperwork approving routine items like M & O's, blanket purchase orders, monthly officer reports, and the Court Clerk Records management and Preservation monthly report.

