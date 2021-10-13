CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Boss Admits Abusing Drug That Killed Michael Jackson

The scandal-plagued chief of Samsung pleaded guilty Tuesday to use of an illegal substance—the sedative propofol, which killed pop legend Michael Jackson. At a court hearing in Seoul, Jay Y. Lee admitted taking the drug 41 times over a period of five years to relieve stress. “I will make sure this does not happen again,” he said, according to Reuters. Lee—the son of Samsung’s late founder—is also on trial for alleged stock manipulation, after being paroled in April on a bribery and embezzlement conviction.

www.thedailybeast.com

