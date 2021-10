Ben Simmons was kicked out of practice on Tuesday by Doc Rivers, and the reason the Philadelphia 76ers head coach made the decision is not a huge surprise. The 76ers announced on Tuesday that Simmons has been suspended for Wednesday’s season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans due to “conduct detrimental to the team.” Reports quickly emerged that the disciplinary action came after Rivers threw Simmons out of practice. Rivers later told the media that he felt Simmons had become a distraction.

