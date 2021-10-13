CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Are the savings real at dollar stores? Here's what you need to know

By Quanecia Fraser
WGAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember that old joke that there's a Starbucks on every corner? These days you might be seeing more dollar stores than coffee shops. "Believe it or not, dollar stores outnumber Starbucks and McDonald’s combined — and more are coming. Four of 10 store openings this year are expected to be dollar stores," said sister station KETV Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Brian Vines.

www.wgal.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Dollar Stores#Mcdonald#Ketv Consumer#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Starbucks
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. With a...
SHOPPING
Real Simple

I Tried Making Squid Game's Dalgona Candy—Here's What You Need to Know

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Like pretty much everyone else, my family binged Netflix's runaway hit, Squid Game, in record time. And like pretty much everyone else (or at least, the TikTok universe), I decided I wanted to try the dalgona candy that features prominently in the third episode of the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy