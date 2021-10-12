CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Deep Fusion Prior for Multi-Focus Image Super Resolution Fusion

By Yuanjie Gu, Zhibo Xiao, Hailun Wang, Cheng Liu, Shouyu Wang
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

This paper unifies the multi-focus images fusion (MFIF) and blind super resolution (SR) problems as the multi-focus image super resolution fusion (MFISRF) task, and proposes a novel unified dataset-free unsupervised framework named deep fusion prior (DFP) to address such MFISRF task. DFP consists of SKIPnet

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Divide-and-Conquer Monte Carlo Fusion

Combining several (sample approximations of) distributions, which we term sub-posteriors, into a single distribution proportional to their product, is a common challenge. For instance, in distributed `big data' problems, or when working under multi-party privacy constraints. Many existing approaches resort to approximating the individual sub-posteriors for practical necessity, then representing the resulting approximate posterior. The quality of the posterior approximation for these approaches is poor when the sub-posteriors fall out-with a narrow range of distributional form. Recently, a Fusion approach has been proposed which finds a direct and exact Monte Carlo approximation of the posterior (as opposed to the sub-posteriors), circumventing the drawbacks of approximate approaches. Unfortunately, existing Fusion approaches have a number of computational limitations, particularly when unifying a large number of sub-posteriors. In this paper, we generalise the theory underpinning existing Fusion approaches, and embed the resulting methodology within a recursive divide-and-conquer sequential Monte Carlo paradigm. This ultimately leads to a competitive Fusion approach, which is robust to increasing numbers of sub-posteriors.
COMPUTERS
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Semantic Image Fusion

Image fusion methods and metrics for their evaluation have conventionally used pixel-based or low-level features. However, for many applications, the aim of image fusion is to effectively combine the semantic content of the input images. This paper proposes a novel system for the semantic combination of visual content using pre-trained CNN network architectures. Our proposed semantic fusion is initiated through the fusion of the top layer feature map outputs (for each input image)through gradient updating of the fused image input (so-called image optimisation). Simple "choose maximum" and "local majority" filter based fusion rules are utilised for feature map fusion. This provides a simple method to combine layer outputs and thus a unique framework to fuse single-channel and colour images within a decomposition pre-trained for classification and therefore aligned with semantic fusion. Furthermore, class activation mappings of each input image are used to combine semantic information at a higher level. The developed methods are able to give equivalent low-level fusion performance to state of the art methods while providing a unique architecture to combine semantic information from multiple images.
COMPUTERS
semiengineering.com

Competing Auto Sensor Fusion Approaches

As today’s internal-combustion engines are replaced by electric/electronic vehicles, mechanical-system sensors will be supplanted by numerous electronic sensors both for efficient operation and for achieving various levels of autonomy. Some of these new sensors will operate alone, but many prominent ones will need their outputs combined — or “fused” — with the outputs of other sensors in order to maximize their value.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Image Prior#Fusion#Unsupervised Learning#Deep Learning#Multi#Mfisrf#Dfp#Doublereblur#Mfif#Sr#Machine Learning#Lg
arxiv.org

Multi-fidelity information fusion with concatenated neural networks

Recently, computational modeling has shifted towards the use of deep learning, and other data-driven modeling frameworks. Although this shift in modeling holds promise in many applications like design optimization and real-time control by lowering the computational burden, training deep learning models needs a huge amount of data. This big data is not always available for scientific problems and leads to poorly generalizable data-driven models. This gap can be furnished by leveraging information from physics-based models. Exploiting prior knowledge about the problem at hand, this study puts forth a concatenated neural network approach to build more tailored, effective, and efficient machine learning models. For our analysis, without losing its generalizability and modularity, we focus on the development of predictive models for laminar and turbulent boundary layer flows. In particular, we combine the self-similarity solution and power-law velocity profile (low-fidelity models) with the noisy data obtained either from experiments or computational fluid dynamics simulations (high-fidelity models) through a concatenated neural network. We illustrate how the knowledge from these simplified models results in reducing uncertainties associated with deep learning models. The proposed framework produces physically consistent models that attempt to achieve better generalization than data-driven models obtained purely based on data. While we demonstrate our framework for a problem relevant to fluid mechanics, its workflow and principles can be adopted for many scientific problems where empirical models are prevalent. In line with grand demands in novel physics-guided machine learning principles, this work builds a bridge between extensive physics-based theories and data-driven modeling paradigms and paves the way for using hybrid modeling approaches for next-generation digital twin technologies.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Vmware Fusion Apple Silicon Support Windows

Hello i installed vmware fusion and download windows for arm but the vmware doesn't see the vhdx extention file which is windows 10 for arm. Does it have support for windows for arm? Thanks. Can you tell me the way to convert vhdx to vmdk with emu-img?. Run qemu-img convert...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

MEDUSA: Multi-scale Encoder-Decoder Self-Attention Deep Neural Network Architecture for Medical Image Analysis

Hossein Aboutalebi, Maya Pavlova, Hayden Gunraj, Mohammad Javad Shafiee, Ali Sabri, Amer Alaref, Alexander Wong. Medical image analysis continues to hold interesting challenges given the subtle characteristics of certain diseases and the significant overlap in appearance between diseases. In this work, we explore the concept of self-attention for tackling such subtleties in and between diseases. To this end, we introduce MEDUSA, a multi-scale encoder-decoder self-attention mechanism tailored for medical image analysis. While self-attention deep convolutional neural network architectures in existing literature center around the notion of multiple isolated lightweight attention mechanisms with limited individual capacities being incorporated at different points in the network architecture, MEDUSA takes a significant departure from this notion by possessing a single, unified self-attention mechanism with significantly higher capacity with multiple attention heads feeding into different scales in the network architecture. To the best of the authors' knowledge, this is the first "single body, multi-scale heads" realization of self-attention and enables explicit global context amongst selective attention at different levels of representational abstractions while still enabling differing local attention context at individual levels of abstractions. With MEDUSA, we obtain state-of-the-art performance on multiple challenging medical image analysis benchmarks including COVIDx, RSNA RICORD, and RSNA Pneumonia Challenge when compared to previous work. Our MEDUSA model is publicly available.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Finite Resolution Deconvolution of Multi-Wavelength Imaging of 20,000 Galaxies in the COSMOS Field: The Evolution of Clumpy Galaxies Over Cosmic Time

Visal Sok, Adam Muzzin, Pascale Jablonka, Z. Cemile Marsan, Vivian Tan, Leo Alcorn, Danilo Marchesini, Mauro Stefanon. Compact star-forming clumps observed in distant galaxies are often suggested to play a crucial role in galaxy assembly. In this paper, we use a novel approach of applying finite resolution deconvolution on ground-based images of the COSMOS field to resolve 20,185 star-forming galaxies (SFG) at 0.5<z<2 to an angular resolution of 0.3", and study their clumpy fractions. A comparison between the deconvolved and HST images across four different filters shows good agreement and validates the deconvolution. We model spectral energy distributions using the deconvolved 14-band images to provide resolved surface brightness and stellar mass density maps for these galaxies. We find that the fraction of clumpy galaxies decreases with increasing stellar masses, and with increasing redshift: from ~30% at z ~ 0.7 to ~50% at z ~ 1.7. Using abundance matching, we also trace the progenitors for galaxies at z ~ 0.7 and measure the fractional mass contribution of clumps toward their total mass budget. Clumps are observed to have a higher fractional mass contribution toward galaxies at higher redshift: increasing from ~1% at z ~ 0.7 to ~5% at z ~ 1.7. Finally, the majority of clumpy SFGs have higher specific star formation rates (sSFR) compared to the average SFGs at fixed stellar mass. We discuss the implication of this result to in-situ clump formation due to disk instability.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
player.one

Bless Unleashed to Introduce Fusion System in Awakened Update

A new update is dropping to Bless Unleashed this week which introduces a new way for players to grow their characters. Another important change that players can look forward to is the Fusion System. This is basically a new way to get new costumes. To get new costumes, players must...
VIDEO GAMES
arxiv.org

RGB-D Image Inpainting Using Generative Adversarial Network with a Late Fusion Approach

Diminished reality is a technology that aims to remove objects from video images and fills in the missing region with plausible pixels. Most conventional methods utilize the different cameras that capture the same scene from different viewpoints to allow regions to be removed and restored. In this paper, we propose an RGB-D image inpainting method using generative adversarial network, which does not require multiple cameras. Recently, an RGB image inpainting method has achieved outstanding results by employing a generative adversarial network. However, RGB inpainting methods aim to restore only the texture of the missing region and, therefore, does not recover geometric information (i.e, 3D structure of the scene). We expand conventional image inpainting method to RGB-D image inpainting to jointly restore the texture and geometry of missing regions from a pair of RGB and depth images. Inspired by other tasks that use RGB and depth images (e.g., semantic segmentation and object detection), we propose late fusion approach that exploits the advantage of RGB and depth information each other. The experimental results verify the effectiveness of our proposed method.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Enhanced Sequential Covariance Intersection Fusion

This paper is concerned with the sequential covariance intersection (CI) fusion problem that the fusion result is independent of fusion structure including the fusion order and the number of estimates fused in each sequential fusion. An enhanced sequential CI fusion is first developed to better meet the practical requirements as compared with the existing batch and sequential CI fusion. Meanwhile, it is proved that the enhanced sequential CI fusion ensures the fusion estimate and covariance are unbiased and consistent. Notice that the fusion structure of the enhanced sequential CI fusion is unpredictable in practice, which may have negative impacts on the fusion performance. To this end, a weighting fusion criterion with analytical form is further proposed, and can be depicted by different formulas when choosing different performance indexes. For this criterion, it is proved that the fusion results are not affected by the fusion structure, and thus the fusion performance can be guaranteed. Finally, simulation examples are utilized to demonstrate the effectiveness and advantages of the proposed methods.
CHEMISTRY
vmware.com

Fusion 12.2 Now Available

The Desktop Hypervisor team at VMware is happy to announce the release of the latest update to Fusion 12, with changes to support macOS Monterey hosts, fixes for some persistent bugs, as well as improvements to the security and management of Fusion at scale. To update, just select ‘Check for...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

AFTer-UNet: Axial Fusion Transformer UNet for Medical Image Segmentation

Recent advances in transformer-based models have drawn attention to exploring these techniques in medical image segmentation, especially in conjunction with the U-Net model (or its variants), which has shown great success in medical image segmentation, under both 2D and 3D settings. Current 2D based methods either directly replace convolutional layers with pure transformers or consider a transformer as an additional intermediate encoder between the encoder and decoder of U-Net. However, these approaches only consider the attention encoding within one single slice and do not utilize the axial-axis information naturally provided by a 3D volume. In the 3D setting, convolution on volumetric data and transformers both consume large GPU memory. One has to either downsample the image or use cropped local patches to reduce GPU memory usage, which limits its performance. In this paper, we propose Axial Fusion Transformer UNet (AFTer-UNet), which takes both advantages of convolutional layers' capability of extracting detailed features and transformers' strength on long sequence modeling. It considers both intra-slice and inter-slice long-range cues to guide the segmentation. Meanwhile, it has fewer parameters and takes less GPU memory to train than the previous transformer-based models. Extensive experiments on three multi-organ segmentation datasets demonstrate that our method outperforms current state-of-the-art methods.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Fragmentation Statistics of Food Diced and Crushed Using a Food Mixer

The fragment-size distributions of raw carrot diced or crushed using a food mixer are studied experimentally. For the 5-mm-square raw carrot, the normal distribution shows a characteristic feature of food fragmentation statistics. This simple result indicates that most random errors contribute to fragment-size fluctuation. On the other hand, for the crushed raw carrot, the cumulative fragment size distribution follows the power law where the exponent $\alpha \simeq 1.62 > 1$. Furthermore, considering the cumulative fragment-size distribution as a function of length for comparison with geomaterials, such as fault rocks, the exponent $D \simeq 3.64$. Previous studies have shown that the power-law distribution observed in sequential fragmentation tends to have a large exponent value. As our experiment is also based on sequential fragmentation, the obtained large values of exponents $\alpha$ and $D$ are consistent with those obtained in previous studies on sequential fragmentation. On the basis of previous studies and our observations, we discuss the effect of the preferential fragmentation of particles as large as the mixer blades. We also discuss the existence of a lower limit beyond which further fragmentation is difficult, resulting in a power-law distribution tendency for raw carrot crushed with a food mixer.
arxiv.org

The emergence of gapless quantum spin liquid from deconfined quantum critical point

A quantum spin liquid (QSL) is a novel phase of matter with long-range many-body quantum entanglement where localized spins are highly correlated with the vanishing of magnetic order. Such exotic quantum states typically host emergent gauge fields and fractional excitations. Here we show that a gapless QSL can naturally emerge from a deconfined quantum critical point (DQCP), which is originally proposed to describe Landau forbidden continuous phase transition between antiferromagnetic (AFM) and valence-bond solid (VBS) phases. Via large-scale tensor network simulations of a square-lattice spin-1/2 frustrated Heisenberg model, we find that a gapless QSL can gradually develop from a DQCP by tuning the couplings. Remarkably, along the phase boundaries of AFM-QSL and QSL-VBS transitions, we always observe the same correlation length exponents $\nu\approx 1.0$, which is intrinsically different from the one of the well known AFM-VBS DQCP transition, indicating new types of universality classes. Our results suggest a new scenario for understanding the emergence of gapless QSL from an underlying DQCP. The discovered QSL phase survives in a large region of tuning parameters and we expect its experimental realizations in solid state materials or cold atom systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Generation of perfect-cavity-enhanced atom-photon entanglement with a millisecond lifetime via a spatially-multiplexed cavity

A qubit memory is the building block for quantum information. Cavity-enhanced spin-wave-photon entanglement has been achieved by applying dual-control modes. However, owing to cross readouts between the modes, the qubit retrieval efficiency is about one quarter lower than that for a single spin-wave mode at all storage times. Here, we overcome cross readouts using a multiplexed ring cavity. The cavity is embedded with a polarization interferometer, and we create a write-out photonic qubit entangled with a magnetic-field-insensitive spin-wave qubit by applying a single-mode write-laser beam to cold atoms. The spin-wave qubit is retrieved with a single-mode read-laser beam, and the quarter retrieval-efficiency loss is avoided at all storage times. Our experiment demonstrates 50% intrinsic retrieval efficiency for 540 microsecond storage time, which is 13.5 times longer than the best reported result. Importantly, our multiplexed-cavity scheme paves one road to generate perfect-cavity-enhanced and large-scale multiplexed spin-wave-photon entanglement with a long lifetime.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Deep Learning Inter-atomic Potential for Thermal and Phonon Behaviour of Silicon Carbide with Quantum Accuracy

Silicon carbide (SiC) is an essential material for next generation semiconductors and components for nuclear plants. It's applications are strongly dependent on its thermal conductivity, which is highly sensitive to microstructures. Molecular dynamics (MD) simulation is the most used methods to address thermal transportation mechanisms in devices or microstructures of nano-meters. However, the implementation of MD is limited in SiC because of lacking accurate inter-atomic potentials. In this work, using the Deep Potential (DP) methodology, we developed two inter-atomic potentials (DP-IAPs) for SiC based on two adaptively generated datasets within the density functional approximations at the local density and the generalized gradient levels. These two DP-IAPs manifest their speed with quantum accuracy in lattice dynamics simulations as well as scattering rate analysis of phonon transportation. Combining with molecular dynamics simulations, the thermal transport and mechanical properties were systematically investigated. The presented methodology and the inter-atomic potentials pave the way for a systematic approach to model heat transport in SiC related devices using multiscale modelling.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Efficient Fully-Coherent Hamiltonian Simulation

Hamiltonian simulation is a fundamental problem at the heart of quantum computation, and the associated simulation algorithms are useful building blocks for designing larger quantum algorithms. In order to be successfully concatenated into a larger quantum algorithm, a Hamiltonian simulation algorithm must succeed with arbitrarily high success probability $1-\delta$ while only requiring a single copy of the initial state, a property which we call fully-coherent. Although optimal Hamiltonian simulation has been achieved by quantum signal processing (QSP), with query complexity linear in time $t$ and logarithmic in inverse error $\ln(1/\epsilon)$, the corresponding algorithm is not fully-coherent as it only succeeds with probability close to $1/4$. While this simulation algorithm can be made fully-coherent by employing amplitude amplification at the expense of appending a $\ln(1/\delta)$ multiplicative factor to the query complexity, here we develop a new fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm that achieves a query complexity additive in $\ln(1/\delta)$: $\Theta\big( \|\mathcal{H}\| |t| + \ln(1/\epsilon) + \ln(1/\delta)\big)$. We accomplish this by compressing the spectrum of the Hamiltonian with an affine transformation, and applying to it a QSP polynomial that approximates the complex exponential only over the range of the compressed spectrum. We further numerically analyze the complexity of this algorithm and demonstrate its application to the simulation of the Heisenberg model in constant and time-dependent external magnetic fields. We believe that this efficient fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm can serve as a useful subroutine in quantum algorithms where maintaining coherence is paramount.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Including Millisecond Pulsars inside the Core of Globular Clusters in Pulsar Timing Arrays

We suggest the possibility of including millisecond pulsars inside the core of globular clusters in pulsar timing array experiments. Since they are very close to each other, their gravitational wave induced timing residuals are expected to be almost the same, because both the Earth and the pulsar terms are correlated. We simulate the expected timing residuals, due to the gravitational wave signal emitted by a uniform supermassive black-hole binary population, on the millisecond pulsars inside a globular cluster core. In this respect, Terzan 5 has been adopted as a globular cluster prototype and, in our simulations, we adopted similar distance, core radius, and number of millisecond pulsars contained in it. Our results show that the presence of a strong correlation between the timing residuals of the globular cluster core millisecond pulsars can provide a remarkable gravitational wave signature. This result can be therefore exploited for the detection of gravitational waves through pulsar timing, especially in conjunction with the standard cross-correlation search carried out by the pulsar timing array collaborations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Bayesian inference of ion velocity distribution function from laser-induced fluorescence spectra

Satoru Tokuda, Yuichi Kawachi, Makoto Sasaki, Hiroyuki Arakawa, Kotaro Yamasaki, Kenichiro Terasaka, Shigeru Inagaki. The velocity distribution function is a statistical description that connects particle kinetics and macroscopic parameters in many-body systems. Laser-induced fluorescence (LIF) spectroscopy is utilized to measure the local velocity distribution function in spatially inhomogeneous plasmas. However, the analytic form of such a function for the system of interest is not always clear under the intricate factors in non-equilibrium states. Here, we propose a novel approach to select the valid form of the velocity distribution function based on Bayesian statistics. We formulate the Bayesian inference of ion velocity distribution function and apply it to LIF spectra locally observed at several positions in a linear magnetized plasma. We demonstrate evaluating the spatial inhomogeneity by verifying each analytic form of the local velocity distribution function. Our approach is widely applicable to experimentally establish the velocity distribution function in plasmas and fluids, including gases and liquids.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy