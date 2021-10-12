Music Sentiment Transfer

Krisztina É. Gabányi, Sándor Frey, Tao An, Hongmin Cao, Zsolt Paragi, Leonid I. Gurvits, Yingkang Zhang, Tullia Sbarrato, Máté Krezinger, Krisztina Perger, György Mező. Less than $200$ radio-loud active galactic nuclei (AGN) are known above redshift $4$. Around $40$ of them have been observed at milliarcsecond (mas) scale resolution with very long baseline interferometry (VLBI) technique. Some of them are unresolved, compact, relativistically beamed objects, blazars with jets pointing at small angles to the observer's line of sight. But there are also objects with no sign of relativistic beaming possibly having larger jet inclination angles. In a couple of cases, X-ray observations indicate the presence of relativistic beaming in contrary to the VLBI measurements made with the European VLBI Network (EVN). J1420$+$1205 is a prominent example, where our $30-100$ mas-scale enhanced Multi Element Remotely Linked Interferometer Network (e-MERLIN) radio observations revealed a rich structure reminiscent of a small radio galaxy. It shows a bright hotspot which might be related to the denser interstellar medium around a young galaxy at an early cosmological epoch.

