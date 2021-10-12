CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Music Sentiment Transfer

By Miles Sigel, Michael Zhou, Jiebo Luo
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

Music sentiment transfer is a completely novel task. Sentiment transfer is a natural evolution of the heavily-studied style transfer task, as sentiment transfer is rooted in applying the sentiment of a source to be the new sentiment for a

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

A small radio galaxy at z=4.026

Krisztina É. Gabányi, Sándor Frey, Tao An, Hongmin Cao, Zsolt Paragi, Leonid I. Gurvits, Yingkang Zhang, Tullia Sbarrato, Máté Krezinger, Krisztina Perger, György Mező. Less than $200$ radio-loud active galactic nuclei (AGN) are known above redshift $4$. Around $40$ of them have been observed at milliarcsecond (mas) scale resolution with very long baseline interferometry (VLBI) technique. Some of them are unresolved, compact, relativistically beamed objects, blazars with jets pointing at small angles to the observer's line of sight. But there are also objects with no sign of relativistic beaming possibly having larger jet inclination angles. In a couple of cases, X-ray observations indicate the presence of relativistic beaming in contrary to the VLBI measurements made with the European VLBI Network (EVN). J1420$+$1205 is a prominent example, where our $30-100$ mas-scale enhanced Multi Element Remotely Linked Interferometer Network (e-MERLIN) radio observations revealed a rich structure reminiscent of a small radio galaxy. It shows a bright hotspot which might be related to the denser interstellar medium around a young galaxy at an early cosmological epoch.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Know Why Wisdom Teeth Only Emerge When We're Basically Adults

We humans like to take our time when it comes to growing up. Among the great apes, only chimpanzees come close to stretching out the years between key developmental milestones. But even chimps are ready to get crunching with a full set of chompers by the time they're sexually mature. Homo sapiens don't grow their last few teeth until they're nearly out of the teenage years. This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsf#Midi#Minds#University Of Rochester#Sd#Machine Learning#Lg
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Music
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Stars Suggest The Presence of Hidden Planets

Astronomers have found a collection of stars doing something unexpected. Within 160 light-years of the Solar System, four red dwarf stars that should be quiet in radio observations have been caught emitting radio signals. According to an analysis of these signals, the best explanation for this activity is the presence of unseen exoplanets. It's not, to be clear, a technosignature hinting at an alien civilization; rather, it seems to be the result of an interaction between the exoplanet and the star's magnetic field, generating intensely strong auroras that can be detected using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) – a powerful radio telescope...
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Moore’s Law– Homo Sapiens May be the Milky Way’s First Intelligent Civilization

As life has evolved its complexity has increased exponentially, just like Moore’s law, which states that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit doubles approximately every two years. The regression suggests that if life takes 10 billion years to evolve to the level of complexity associated with homo sapiens, then we may be among the first, if not the first, intelligent civilization in the Milky Way, negating Drake’s Equation.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

Astronaut shares images of mysterious luminous event from the ISS

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet took a photograph on October 8 from the International Space Station that captured something exceedingly rare. The photo seen below clearly shows a bright blue-white luminous event on the horizon of the Earth. Pesquet took the single frame showing the blue luminous event from a longer time-lapse.
ASTRONOMY
Florida Star

VIDEO: Fisherman Makes Waves With Snaps Of Bizarre Creatures From The Oceans’ Depths

By Arian MovileanuA Canadian fisherman is making a splash online with his photos of bizarre-looking marine creatures he caught. Blowfish, jellyfish, pipefish and prehistoric-looking creatures that would seem at home in an aquatic version of “Jurassic Park” fill his Instagram page. Mackenzie Sapier from Prince Edward Island has always been drawn to wildlife and the ocean. “But I became passionate […]
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
joyfulsurroundingsllc.com

What to do with sentimental clutter

Mementos and sentimental clutter can often trip you up when you try to declutter. What to do with all the precious personal tchotchkes that bring back so many memories?. We feel so guilty. How could you ever think of getting rid of your kids’ kindergarten papers? Or the wooden jewelry box your grandfather made for you. They take up so much space but it feels wrong to pitch them.
HOME & GARDEN
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

Tommy DeBarge of R&B group Switch dead at 64

Tommy DeBarge, best known as a member of the R&B group Switch, has died. He was 64. DeBarge's sister Etterline "Bunny" DeBarge shared the news on Facebook on Thursday, sharing a video featuring a still image of her brother playing guitar. "Tommy has gained his wings," she wrote. The singer...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy